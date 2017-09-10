Google Chrome Will Soon Detect Man-in-the-Middle Attacks (bleepingcomputer.com) 16
An anonymous reader writes: Google Chrome 63 will include a new security feature that will detect when third-party software is performing a Man-in-the-Middle (MitM) attack that hijacks the user's Internet connection.... Most MitM toolkits fail to correctly rewrite the user's encrypted connections, causing SSL errors that Chrome will detect. The new Chrome 63 feature is in the form of a new warning screen. This new error will appear whenever Chrome detects a large number of SSL connection errors in a short timespan, a sign that someone is trying -- and failing -- to intercept the user's web traffic. This includes both malware and legitimate applications, such as antivirus and firewall applications. The new Chrome error won't show up for all antivirus and firewall software, but only for those that do not rewrite SSL connections in a proper way, resulting in SSL errors.
Chrome 63 is set for release on December 5, but users can already test it by enabling it in the Google Chrome dev branch.
You haven't been talking to the same people as me. When the browser throws an error, they blame the website.
I'm not an expert in these things, but I suspect this is another nail in the coffin for homebrew routers. I tried making one, but I found the ostensible benefits either didn't work due to https or were already featured in my four year old Asus router.
What? How does squid break HTTPS connections? Proxy servers don't do anything special with HTTPS connections - the browsers setup a tcp tunnel using the CONNECT command and from there on the proxy server's just copying bytes back and forth.
It's a given that the usefulness of proxy servers is reducing as the percentage of HTTPS-only web sites increases. Eventually all they'll be good for is caching of apt update packages. But any proxy actually breaking HTTPS connections is itself defective.
That's why some proxy servers support a form of SSL bump, which rewrites the SSL connection but leaves the underlying content intact. This does require creating a custom root+intermediate certificate, but gets the job done without the browser squacking.
If I can do it with in my personal proxy server (to cache https sites as I visit them), then malware can do it on any system. I get the green lock symbol, the word "secure", and none the wi
This is one Chrome feature I wish Firefox (and browsers that use the same codebase) WOULD copy.
If the Mitm just sees the bits transmitted between two points, there won't be a problem. However, the MitM attack wants the decoded information, and that requires cracking SSL.
The operating system (or browser) has a set of public root certificates, all of which are used to verify a chain of trust of other certificates. The theory is that the SSL certificate is authentic towards an intermediate certificate, and in turn is auth
Will this further break hotel wifi?
It is irritating enough as it is, with my web browsers screaming about invalid certificates and possible MitM attacks when simply trying to pull up a Wifi login screen.
Most MitM toolkits fail to correctly rewrite the user's encrypted connections, causing SSL errors that Chrome will detect.
Shouldn't all browsers already detect incorrect encrypted connections and/or SSL errors? Otherwise, what's the point?