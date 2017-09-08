Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Mexican Tax Refund Site Left 400GB of Sensitive Customer Info Wide Open (theregister.co.uk) 11

Mexican VAT refund site MoneyBack exposed sensitive customer information online as a result of a misconfigured database. From a report: A CouchDB database featuring half a million customers' passport details, credit card numbers, travel tickets and more was left publicly accessible, security firm Kromtech reports. More than 400GB of sensitive information could be either downloaded or viewed because of a lack of access controls before the system was recently secured.

  • I guess Mexico will be paying for the wall after all.

      by halivar ( 535827 )

      You mean a FIREwall... am I right? Am I right? You get it? Just wondering: did we get rid of downvotes? I sure hope so.

  • This is why we need a wall. (Score:1)

    Dirty Mexican companies like MoneyBack just leave their customer data exposed to everyone, so anyone can download it! Good wholesome American companies like Equifax would never do something that dumb.

    by lq_x_pl ( 822011 ) on Friday September 08, 2017 @03:27PM (#55160691)
    When did equifax open up its Mexico office?

  • An unsecured ("misconfigured") document database left publicly accessible? I'm shocked!

    The "misconfiguration" of these datumbase are the default.

  • ...I have no idea what to do. Almost every two weeks there's another major breach--that we KNOW of.

    We basically have two choices. Use NOTHING in the modern world--not just websites but anything. Cellphones were hacked. CREDIT TRACKING companies were hacked. Everything. Or, basically just accept you're entire life is online even if you never post anything.

    The third option would be, if we lived in a rational world with a non-inept government, would be to PIN THEIR ASSES TO THE WALL (the companies) until SECUR

