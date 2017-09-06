Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


TrustZone Downgrade Attack Opens Android Devices To Old Vulnerabilities (bleepingcomputer.com) 23

An anonymous reader writes from a report via Bleeping Computer: An attacker can downgrade components of the Android TrustZone technology -- a secure section of smartphone CPUs -- to older versions that feature known vulnerabilities. The attacker can then use previously published exploit code to attack up-to-date Android OS versions. The research team proved their attack in tests on devices running the ARM TrustZone technology, such as Samsung Galaxy S7, Huawei Mate 9, Google Nexus 5, and Google Nexus 6. They replaced updated versions of the Widevine trustlet with an older version that was vulnerable to CVE-2015-6639, a vulnerability in Android's Qualcomm Secure Execution Environment (QSEE) -- Qualcomm's name for its ARM TrustZone version that runs on Qualcomm chips. This vulnerability allows attackers root level access to the TrustZone OS, which indirectly grants the attack control over the entire phone. The research paper is available here, and one of the researcher's authors explains the attack chain in an interview here.

  • Rollback protection. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Greger47 ( 516305 ) on Wednesday September 06, 2017 @09:35AM (#55147393)

    I thought commonly used TrustZone firmwares do have revocation/rollback protection but the OEMs doesn't use it when upgrading the OS. E.g. they bundle a new Widevine version in the update but they don't actually revoke old vulnerable ones.

    As explored in depth by Google's Project Zero here:

    https://googleprojectzero.blog... [blogspot.se]

    Or is this a real bypass that allows installing a revoked trustlet? The article was light on details.

    / greger47

  • From TFA:

    "We have already reported this vulnerability to the affected mobile vendors, and they have integrated patches in their latest updates, as well as fixes for newer device versions," Yue told Bleeping via email.

    Who? Which devices?

  • This theoretically opens a way to Root ANY android phone. That could be Great.

    The main dangers to you as a smartphone user are your cellphone network carrier and the manufacturer of your phone. Both both of them have a direct interest in invading your privacy for money or to keep you captive to their machinery.

    Fortunately, Android is built on open source foundations, so Google must publish the source and a build chain. Rooting your phone and installing a 3rd party Android build ( such as LineageOS ) goes

    • Sadly it does not...

      "A successful exploit first needs to have the root privilege of the device (e.g., exploit another vulnerability)"
  • Anyone who uses one of these devices -- designed from the get-go to spy on the user -- is a patsy, a mark, a fool. Free software, and free hardware, exists for a reason. Think about it.

