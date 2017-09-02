Hacking Group 'OurMine' Temporarily Redirected WikiLeaks DNS Service (theguardian.com)
An anonymous reader quotes the Guardian: WikiLeaks suffered an embarrassing cyber-attack when Saudi Arabian-based hacking group OurMine took over its web address. The attack saw visitors to WikiLeaks.org redirected to a page created by OurMine which claimed that the attack was a response to a challenge from the organisation to hack them.
But while it may have been humiliating for WikiLeaks, which prides itself on technical competency, the actual âoehackâ appears to have been a low-tech affair: the digital equivalent of spray-painting graffiti on the front of a bank then claiming to have breached its security. The group appears to have carried out an attack known as "DNS poisoning" for a short while on Thursday morning. Rather than attacking WikiLeaks' servers directly, they have convinced one or more DNS servers...to alter their records. For a brief period, those DNS servers told browsers that wikileaks.org was actually located on a server controlled by OurMine.
But while it may have been humiliating for WikiLeaks, which prides itself on technical competency, the actual âoehackâ appears to have been a low-tech affair: the digital equivalent of spray-painting graffiti on the front of a bank then claiming to have breached its security. The group appears to have carried out an attack known as "DNS poisoning" for a short while on Thursday morning. Rather than attacking WikiLeaks' servers directly, they have convinced one or more DNS servers...to alter their records. For a brief period, those DNS servers told browsers that wikileaks.org was actually located on a server controlled by OurMine.
Hacking Group 'OurMine' Temporarily Redirected WikiLeaks DNS Service More | Reply Login
Hacking Group 'OurMine' Temporarily Redirected WikiLeaks DNS Service
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals