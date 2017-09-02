Hacking Group 'OurMine' Temporarily Redirected WikiLeaks DNS Service (theguardian.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes the Guardian: WikiLeaks suffered an embarrassing cyber-attack when Saudi Arabian-based hacking group OurMine took over its web address. The attack saw visitors to WikiLeaks.org redirected to a page created by OurMine which claimed that the attack was a response to a challenge from the organisation to hack them.
But while it may have been humiliating for WikiLeaks, which prides itself on technical competency, the actual âoehackâ appears to have been a low-tech affair: the digital equivalent of spray-painting graffiti on the front of a bank then claiming to have breached its security. The group appears to have carried out an attack known as "DNS poisoning" for a short while on Thursday morning. Rather than attacking WikiLeaks' servers directly, they have convinced one or more DNS servers...to alter their records. For a brief period, those DNS servers told browsers that wikileaks.org was actually located on a server controlled by OurMine.
Wikileaks actually invited hackers to hack its site. So, I do not think that the hackers were malicious. If nothing else, they did Wikileaks a favor. If a bunch of hackers can do this, the NSA (and other intelligence agencies) can do much worse.
Plus, an intelligence service won't attack when it's invited to do so, it will only attack when Wikileaks is about to dump something that is important to them. In this age of short attention spans, timing can be crucial.
The same goes for Wikileaks. Wikileaks chooses
If Nazi websites are being taken down and their domains are being terminated, why do other terrorist organizations like Wikileaks get a double standard? If there ever was a foreign entity trying to meddle in the US election, it was Wikileaks. And yet you people give them a free pass. Seize their domain like you did to the Nazis. And in the interests of fairness, let's point out that liberals demanded that Trump condemn white supremacy after the Charlottesville attacks. Muslims use the same tactic and have a
Allowing their DNS to be poisoned indicates a lack of technical proficiency regardless of whether the breach was their own. There are several easy to implement technologies to prevent this.
