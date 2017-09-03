Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Will Millennials Be Forced Out of Tech Jobs When They Turn 40?

Posted by EditorDavid
dcblogs shared an interesting article from IEEE-USA's "Insight" newsletter: Millennials, which date from the 1980s to mid-2000s, are the largest generation. But what will happen to this generation's tech workers as they settle into middle age? Will the median age of tech firms rise as the Millennial generation grows older...? The median age range at Google, Facebook, SpaceX, LinkedIn, Amazon, Salesforce, Apple and Adobe, is 29 to 31, according to a study last year by PayScale, which analyzes self-reported data... Karen Panetta, the dean of graduate engineering education at Tufts University and the vice president of communications and public relations at the IEEE-USA, believes the outcome for tech will be Logan's Run-like, where age sets a career limit... Tech firms want people with the current skills sets and those "without those skills will be pressured to leave or see minimal career progression," said Panetta...

The idea that the tech industry may have an age bias is not scaring the new college grads away. "They see retirement so far off, so they are more interested in how to move up or onto new startup ventures or even business school," said Panetta. "The reality sets in when they have families and companies downsize and it's not so easy to just pick up and go on to another company," she said. None of this may be a foregone conclusion. Millennials may see the experience of today's older workers as a cautionary tale, and usher in cultural changes...
David Kurtz, a labor relations partner at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, suggests tech firms should be sharing age-related date about their workforce, adding "The more of a focus you place on an issue the more attention it gets and the more likely that change can happen. It's great to get the new hot shot who just graduated from college, but it's also important to have somebody with 40 years of experience who has seen all of the changes in the industry and can offer a different perspective."

  • Of course they will (Score:4, Insightful)

    by orin ( 113079 ) on Sunday September 03, 2017 @07:35AM (#55131613)
    Every generation thinks it will be the exception. Gen-X techies were computer literate. We were around when the internet went mainstream. We were sure that Tech was going to grow up with us - but lots of Gen-X'ers found themselves on the wrong side of 40. Some got to hang around, but most moved on. The same will happen to the millennials, replaced with those born after 2000. Younger is cheaper.

    • I'm guessing that a lot will just leave on their own, and not be forced out of tech jobs. Ever since the end of the 80's, I've see more and more folks entering the IT business, not because they are tech geeks, but because they think that they can make easy money there. When they realize, after a few years, that they do not like their work . . . AND . . . they are not making that big IT money . . . they pick up their marbles and go into some other careers.

    • Younger is cheaper.

      But not necessarily better value for money.

      The trap is managers who don't understand the difference.

    • Maybe it's survivorship bias but I work with plenty of Gen-Xs and even some boomers. All are employed and productive. I'm an old millenial that has finally accrued a decade in industry I 'understand' what group of people this applies to.

      In college for engineering students usually fell into two groups. Those excited to learn, take on new concepts and learn more & those that were there to get the minimum for 'on the job training' and get out of there.

      The latter group has been sitting around in industry fo

  • Surprise surprise, I didn't expect that to happen, but a large company just recruited me.

    And I'm not even the oldest one they recruited, the oldest one was over 60. In fact, in our group of 20 people just newly recruited, every age group imaginable was represented, everyone from 19 to 60+ and inbetween.

    I'm still kinda surprised by that, pleasantly surprised - but quite surprised. Guess there's a lot of common misconceptions about age discriminations.

    • The big tech companies want young (especially childless) workers because those workers will work insane hours in an effort to generate marginally more output than the person at the next open-plan table. Lots of other companies are more reasonable about expectations and environment.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      I'm coming up to 40 and I've found that there are plenty of well paid jobs than ever for someone with my experience and skills. Then again this is the EU... Maybe the US has more age discrimination.

      • I'm coming up to 40 and I've found that there are plenty of well paid jobs than ever for someone with my experience and skills. Then again this is the EU... Maybe the US has more age discrimination.

        I too am approaching 40, but I am in the US (in the Midwest, specifically). My experience and observation is that while companies here certainly hire young talent (I teach an upper university class and most of my students with whom I stay connected end up with jobs in tech), the companies around here tend to value experience a great deal. It is reflected in the salaries for mid-level and senior-level developer jobs that are advertised. In fact, the salary I am able to command here (based on my experienc

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Your experience is an outlier though. It's not a misperception. The facts don't lie the average age in tech is not much above 30. The median is even less. And this is not just age discrimination too - a lot of people move on into business development, executive management, or just decide to leave tech altogether for other pursuits. Few want to stick it out for 40 years doing the same job.

  • Computationally intense and arithmetically challenging positions will value experience. 'On the Ground' engineers whom work on the leaf ends of the spectrum (SREs) may start to be eclipsed unless they stay on top of the newest tech. There is however a move to push out older workers where I am however, but then again, these are folks whom are all about 'windows ce' and had trouble as the company geared towards android and Linux on our embedded devices. They didn't want o budge without 'training', and managem

  • Stop obsessing over Silicon Valley (Score:4, Interesting)

    by hsmith ( 818216 ) on Sunday September 03, 2017 @07:42AM (#55131641)
    Outside that shit hole of garbage where they want young people to shove in the meat grinder this maybe the case. Outside of SV, I've seen more senior people fought after because they don't make junior mistakes. SV loves young people because they'll work 90 hour weeks and not think twice. Older established folks want a normal work week but can put out a better product.

  • Over half of those companies are very young, Apple and Adobe being the outliers. If they hired young, their workforce will still be young. The numbers themselves do not say that older people are being forced out.

    At least half of those companies also experienced phenomenal growth in recent years. There is a good chance that a subset of the early employees could afford to leave the company (stock options, rapidly being promoted, etc.). Those who were stuck in dead end positions had plenty of examples to e

  • It will depend on the person (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A nice young brain can make up for a lack of experience and understanding.
    On the other hand, it's hard to find something worse than a young, enthusiastis idiot.
    For an older person, they really need to know their stuff.
    Hiring is not about filling slots with warm bodies. It is supposed to be about getting the job done.

    The odds are, there will be work for folks who are really good at what they do.
    The other side of that is if you are just getting an engineering degree to get by, plan to retire early.

  • I think we are do for another big tech bubble bursting.

    I mean really where has the innovation in tech been lately. What can I do online that I could not do in 2010? The only thing that is really new in the last decade or so is the "gig-economy". Basically its a bunch of permutations of GPS/Cellphone apps stapled to Mechanical Turk. Out of that you get Uber, Waze, variations on food delivery and bike sharing, and some other stuff like Takle and dating apps.

    If you ask me none of that has to much of a futu

  • ... and I'm still gainfully employed. What's more I have coworkers who are devs and in their 50s. Granted, I don't work in Silicon Valley or even the U.S. so maybe things are different here...

  • Who says time does not change never read any article about Generations.

    Millennials, which date from the 1980s to mid-2000s

    So now Millennial generation started in the eighties ? WTF, lets do math -

    Baby boomers - 1945-1964, this seems to never change.

    Gen X should be - 1965 to 1985, I have heard all kinds of end dates for this generation with the earliest 1980, 15 year generation ? Guess they grew up fast

    Gen Y - Did these people disappear ? Gen Y, using consistent math, would have been born between 1985 - 2005. The new forgotten generation I guess

    So this

