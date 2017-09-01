Chinese Agency Linked To Cyber-Espionage Operations Will Review Source Code of Foreign Firms (bleepingcomputer.com) 12
An anonymous reader shares a report: According to a new law voted in 2016 and which came into effect starting June 1, 2017, foreign companies activating in China could be forced to provide access to their source code to a state agency that has been recently linked to China's nation-state cyber-espionage campaigns. China's new cyber-security law (CSL) gives the China Information Technology Evaluation Center (CNITSEC) the legal power to conduct "national security reviews" of foreign companies that want to activate on the Chinese market. According to articles in the CSL, this also includes the power to request access to any app or service's source code. Chinese authorities say this is to protect citizens by searching the source code of foreign companies for secret mechanisms that collect data on Chinese users and send it to foreign servers.
Listen up software companies (Score:3, Interesting)
Bend over and prepare to have your software stolen by the world's number one IP rights violator.
I hope the Trump administration starts putting real teeth in pushback against this kind of crap. As in blanket embargo on all goods imported from China until they start respecting our IP and stop manipulating their currency... I would be happy to buy lifetime guarantee products from the US instead of the chicom trash that stocks most department store shelves.
Re: (Score:3)
I would be happy to buy lifetime guarantee products from the US instead of the chicom trash
I would be happy to buy products with open source, regardless of where they are manufactured.
Re: (Score:3)
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-12-02/ivanka-trump-s-china-sewn-line-turns-profit-at-a-political-cost [bloomberg.com]
http://www.businessinsider.com/ivanka-trump-clothing-line-made-in-china-hong-kong-2017-2 [businessinsider.com]
Because China is SO open... (Score:2)
Start with Microsoft Windows 10 Telemetry . . . (Score:2)
Chinese authorities say this is to protect citizens by searching the source code of foreign companies for secret mechanisms that collect data on Chinese users and send it to foreign servers.
Isn't that the whole purpose of what Microsoft Windows 10 Telemetry does . . . ?
Maybe the Chinese authorities have a deal with Microsoft, so that Microsoft collects the data on Chinese users and sends it directly to Chinese authorities' servers . . . ?
Maybe the Chinese authorities have a deal with Microsoft, so that Microsoft collects the data on US users and sends it directly to Chinese authorities' servers . . . ?
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft collects the data on Chinese users and sends it directly to Chinese authorities' servers
Could be. Who knows. The Chinese government isn't exactly known for protecting citizens' rights and I don't know why privacy would be given any higher standing than other (lack of) rights.
Microsoft collects the data on US users and sends it directly to Chinese authorities' servers
Extremely unlikely. That would literally be treason and even Microsoft's bankroll would have trouble keeping people out of jail if they were caught doing this. Its one thing to fuck over your country for profit, its quite another to fuck over your country to promote another nation's interests, especially one that while
Re: (Score:2)
It would not be treason unless the information revealed was defense secrets of the country. Not what web sites people are looking at. And even then, it would probably be espionage rather than treason unless we happened to be at war with China at the time.
It is not inconceivable that Microsoft could be providing information to China on the behavior of US consumers, without breaking any US law.