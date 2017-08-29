Researchers Find a Way To Disable Intel ME Component Courtesy of the NSA (bleepingcomputer.com) 8
An anonymous reader writes:Researchers from Positive Technologies -- a provider of enterprise security solutions -- have found a way to disable the Intel Management Engine (ME), a much-hated component of Intel CPUs that many have called a secret backdoor, even if Intel advertised it as a "remote PC management" solution. People have been trying for years to find a way to disable the Intel ME component, but have failed all this time. This is because disabling Intel ME crashes computers, as Intel ME is responsible for the initialization, power management, and launch of the main Intel processor.
Positive Technologies experts revealed they discovered a hidden bit inside the firmware code, which when flipped (set to "1") will disable ME after ME has done its job and booted up the main processor. The bit is labelled "reserve_hap" and a nearby comment describes it as "High Assurance Platform (HAP) enable." High Assurance Platform (HAP) is an NSA program that describes a series of rules for running secure computing platforms. Researchers believe Intel has added the ME-disabling bit at the behest of the NSA, who needed a method of disabling ME as a security measure for computers running in highly sensitive environments.
The original submission linked to a comment with more resources on the "Intel CPU backdoor" controversy.
Given the history of this organisation, there is a possibility that the 'disable Intel ME, block the nefarious attackers' bit is a decoy.
(Disclaimer: I use a 2008 thinkpad with the SOIC-16 personally reprogrammed using a beaglebone. So maybe I'm paranoid.)
Not much-hated by the people who buy Intel CPUs by the train-load.