A Year After Mirai: DVR Torture Chamber Test Shows Two Minutes Between Exploits

UnderAttack writes: Over two days, the Internet Storm Center connected a default configured DVR to the internet, and rebooted it every 5 minutes in order to allow as many bots as possible to infect it. They detected about one successful attack (using the correct password xc3511) every 2 minutes. Most of the attackers were well known vulnerable devices. A year later, what used to be known as the "Mirai" botnet has branched out into many different variants. But it looks like much hyped "destructive" variants like Brickerbot had little or no impact.
Honey pot? (Score:2)
Wouldn't it have just been simpler to create a honey pot that answered to the correct password?