Microsoft Claims PowerShell Now More Secure

An anonymous reader quotes Wired:Lee Holmes, Microsoft's principal software design engineer for PowerShell, says they've been "laser-focused on security since the very first version," adding that they're now moving towards a more enlightened approach."You can focus harder on protecting against breaches and defense in depth, but the enlightened approach is to assume breach and build the muscle on detection and remediation -- make sure that you're really thinking about security end-to-end in a holistic manner."