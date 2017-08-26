Employers Want More Open Source Workers, Says Linux Foundation Study (zdnet.com) 55
As in past years, "Open source is professionalizing, and employers are seeking staff with demonstrable skills," says the executive director of the Linux Foundation, describing the results of a new study with Dice.com. An anonymous reader quotes ZDNet: According to the two groups' 2017 Open Source Jobs Survey and Report, "Not only do 89 percent of hiring managers report difficulty in finding qualified talent for open source roles, but 58 percent report needing to hire more open source professionals in the next six months than in the six months prior"... Seventy percent of employers, up from 66 percent in 2016, are hunting for workers with cloud experience. Web technologies placed second, with 67 percent of hiring managers hunting for workers with JavaScript and related skills. This is up five percent from last year's 62 percent. The demand for Linux talent remains strong. Sixty-five percent of hiring managers are looking for Linux experts. That's down slightly from 2016's 71 percent.
The three most common positions that they're looking to fill are developer, DevOps engineer, and systems administrator, according to the study, and "a growing number of companies (60 percent) are looking for full-time hires, compared with 53 percent last year.
"Nearly half (47 percent) of companies will pay for employees to become open-source certified."
Re: (Score:1)
Indeed. The only thing that sticks in the minds of employers who don't understand the open source model is that talented people will spend countless hours working on something basically for free, so they want that cheap talent, willing to work long hours, for themselves.
Re: (Score:1)
money-making is not compatible with open source.
... unless that software is of secondary importance to the business. For example, websites make more money from a free OS (Linux), a free webserver (Apache), a free DB (MySQL), because they don't have to pay for all that software.
Re: (Score:1)
Wrong.
You can't sell open source, but you can make plenty of money supporting it. Like redhat. Or make money using open source for providing services. Apache is popular for being good - being free too is not a disadvantage. You make more money when you don't have to pay royalties. Even better if you have some people who can program the occational fix - so you won't need a consultant for that.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
What does it mean? Someone willing to work with open source? Someone willing to write it? How does skillset differ from closed source professional or blue tie professional?
Someone who can help management get something for nothing. People who can understand the licenses and allow the company to use as much as possible without paying for it, while avoiding the pitfall of in-house software becoming open source because someone was lazy.
Ideally, someone who can also eke free support out of open source, getting others to fix bugs for free.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you miss the old days when Dice.com owned Slashdot?
Sometimes I do, yes.
At least you knew where you were with Dice.com. They didn't make a lot of promises they didn't keep. Better the devil you know, and all that..
Difficulty in finding quality talent? Bullshit. (Score:5, Insightful)
When your job ad demands 7-10 years of experience in a thing that isn't even 10 years old [i.redd.it] then yeah, you might have some difficulty "finding quality talent" because you're being ridiculous.
Job ad bullet points are used as filters and do a great job (ha!) of filtering out all of the ideal candidates in favor of the ones that will gladly lie about their skill sets yet can't write anything more trivial than strcpy() on a whiteboard. Maybe you stop looking for "workers with cloud experience" and start looking for "workers that have great system administration skills who we'll train to use the specific 'cloud' thingy we're using this month." After all, what these job posts that demand a "hit the ground running" candidate fail to realize is that they have to train the new employee in the operations and peculiarities unique to their business anyway.
Pay a decent wage and write realistic job applications and give everyone who applies in earnest a fair shake and you might not have so much "difficulty finding quality talent."
Re: (Score:3)
Job ad bullet points are used as filters and do a great job (ha!) of filtering out all of the ideal candidates in favor of the ones that will gladly lie about their skill sets yet can't write anything more trivial than strcpy() on a whiteboard. Maybe you stop looking for "workers with cloud experience" and start looking for "workers that have great system administration skills who we'll train to use the specific 'cloud' thingy we're using this month." After all, what these job posts that demand a "hit the ground running" candidate fail to realize is that they have to train the new employee in the operations and peculiarities unique to their business anyway.
This, sooooo much this!
HR is the real problem here and they need to be fired.
Re: (Score:2)
Let's have HR get right on that.
Re: (Score:2)
HR is doing their job.
Their job is not to hire you. Their job is to reduce risk and retention. That means less firings and lawsuits.
If that means hiring Indians who have that experience, but may not be A players that is fine as that reduces variation as they can't leave as easily. HR can show the numbers to MBAs that they reduced lawsuits and unemployment benefits.
Very good and very bad and unpredictableness is hated among the folks who do statistics at your workplace. Dull people who show up everyday you h
Re: (Score:2)
HR is doing their job.
Their job is not to hire you. Their job is to reduce risk and retention.
They often do an excellent job at reducing retention, I give you that.
Now, reducing attrition would be a more noble goal. I would suggest that HR should have a forced attrition matching the company's overall attrition, for both senior and junior positions. That would give them some incentive.
Re:Difficulty in finding quality talent? Bullshit. (Score:4, Insightful)
When your job ad demands 7-10 years of experience in a thing that isn't even 10 years old [i.redd.it] then yeah, you might have some difficulty "finding quality talent" because you're being ridiculous.
I really would like to think that this is a good way to filter out the liars or a way to test the applicant pool's BS filter. Though, I have never applied for a job that asked for more experience with something for longer than it has existed. However, if I were faced with that, I would specify my actual experience with the item and in the cover letter add a note about how what they are asking for is not possible. I would probably also add any related experience that I might have. So if they asked for 10 years of Node.js, I might put that I only have X years of Node.js experience, but I also have Y years of experience with these other dynamic server-side languages.
Going through that will tell you quite a few things. If they reject your resume/cover letter then it was probably for the best. If they are really sharp (remember that you could have a sharp hiring manager stuck behind a not-so-sharp HR department), then they will see you for what they are worth and they are likely to also flat out reject anybody who claims to have the impossible qualification.
Of course, a job posting that has an impossible to meet requirement might be a warning flag (e.g., dysfunctional or incompetent organization) or just a pretext to be able to say that no US citizen is qualified and that the situation calls for an H1B.
I would like to look at it more form the positive perspective than the negative. However, after re-reading what I wrote, I suspect that might just be wishful thinking.
Re: (Score:2)
BUZZ Taleo or IMS filtered you out. HR won't even read your cover letter as a result.
Welcome to the world of automated hiring by cloud software. Taleo was designed as an example to score and assist, but the sales team promises HR they need to do 0 screening WE DO IT ALL for you! So unless your resume has node.js for every single job you ever did since 2007 your application will be deleted and a liar will get the automated email to the HR manager.
More than likely they will whine WE CAN"T FIND QUALIFIED appli
Sort of... (Score:2)
Until you read the job description, which usually includes Active Directory, MS SQLServer, and so on. Drives me to distraction.
the title that just wont die (Score:5, Funny)
developer: write code. gotcha.
systems administrator: write scripts, config management, handle infra. gotcha.
DevOps engineer do neither. Write code in a shitty open floorplan office, get hounded for using noise cancelling headphones and working from home, endure nerf fights and microbrew on a tuesday because the CEO decided the devs were too gloomy for his investors to look at, and the burndown didnt matter anyway. Break incessantly from your coding job to go play sysadmin poorly. get overbooked to ops meetings, burn out and quit.
seriously, devops is a cancer. it only makes to @botchagalupe who uses it as a vehicle to pay the mortgage. It pisses off sysadmins by turning shit like NTP into a fragile 'microservice' of hypervisors and poorly documented ruby layers. it pisses off devs by making them take an oncall shift for an OS theyve only ever deployed to.
Re: (Score:2)
systems administrator: write scripts, config management, handle infra. gotcha.
And clea out IT storage closets.
;)
Re: (Score:2)
Clea?
I thought that you were into manga or some other Japanese character. So, you fill IT closets with cleas or what?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
They don't understand (Score:1)
"Nearly half (47 percent) of companies will pay for employees to become open-source certified."
So nearly half of the companies are incompetent, then!
You don't get open-source certified anywhere. Unless they actually look at your portfolio of open-source contributions. There is no certification instance. Look at Linus Torvalds or Richard Stallman - neither is "open-source certified", although they define large parts of the open-source landscape.
Re: (Score:2)
You don't get open-source certified anywhere.
It depends. You can get certified by various companies (like Red Hat) for using their particular open source products. But general open-source certified, no.
Some job seekers are open-source savvy and definitely certifiable...
And my studies show (Score:3)
What is an 'Open Source' worker? (Score:2)
A developer who doesn't use Visual Studio/Oracle DB/...?
A developer who will take his employer source code and drop it on GitHub?
A developer is a developer. Using Linux/Postgres/OpenLDAP/... doesn't make you an "Open Source" developer.