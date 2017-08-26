Employers Want More Open Source Workers, Says Linux Foundation Study

As in past years, "Open source is professionalizing, and employers are seeking staff with demonstrable skills," says the executive director of the Linux Foundation, describing the results of a new study with Dice.com. An anonymous reader quotes ZDNet:The three most common positions that they're looking to fill are developer, DevOps engineer, and systems administrator, according to the study, and "a growing number of companies (60 percent) are looking for full-time hires, compared with 53 percent last year."Nearly half (47 percent) of companies will pay for employees to become open-source certified."