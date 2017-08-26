Who's Responsible For IoT Security? (networkworld.com) 12
"It is much too easy to connect devices and industrial equipment to the internet," writes an anonymous Slashdot reader. But what's the solution -- and who's to blame for the abundance of insecure IoT devices? Network World examined the conclusions in a paper titled "The Internet of Hackable Things" [PDF]. The authors say the IoT security problem is not a technological one; it's cultural... "A security culture is nearly non-existent in our society... developers must be educated to adopt the best practices for securing their IoT devices within the particular application domain; the general public must be educated to take security seriously, too, which among other things will fix the problem of not changing default password."
The anonymous reader who submitted this story argued that "IoT product makers do not need a deeply skilled team because component makers have made it so easy to connect anything to the internet. Maybe the responsibility for strong security should rest with chip makers like Intel, Freescale and Qualcomm." Leave your own opinions in the comments. Who is ultimately responsible for IoT security?
Janit0r is responsible because he bricks your insecure devices.
Responsible? That would obviously be whoever is making the products, selling them, and turning a profit on it, period.
But who should care about it is an entirely other matter... everyone from chip makers, to product developers, assembly lines, government, stores that are buying and selling the stuff as well as costumers/businesses that are getting the products should be looking into it.
Unfortunately, there's no easy answer as to solve the entire conundrum. This might be one case were we'll eventually need g
It's the classical dancing pigs problem (Score:2)
Only worse.
Here [wikipedia.org] you find a pretty good summary of the phenomenon. In a nutshell, given the choice between "ohhh shiny!" and security, the vast majority will go for the former without even considering the latter. People don't know and I have the creeping suspicion that they don't want to know what security implications their actions have.
Currently: nobody. (Score:2)
Hacked devices are the result of a "tragedy of the commons" because the internet is shared. The only real resolution to these problem has been proven to be regulation. Now, some people find the "dreaded r-word" to be too offensive to consider but the reality is that the free market cannot solve this problem because it doesn't have a strong enough feedback loop that would compel companies to invest in strong security. So, if you follow this logic, it's ultimately the lack of regulation by lawmakers that i
Per port firewalls. (Score:2)
I have been predicting that at some point in the future, all switches, routers, etc will have a firewall per port so you can control access to well everything but especially this proliferation of IOT.
Make them easily configurable so your tv and refrigerator can talk to each other but nothing else etc.
No matter what its going to be another wild wild west of security problems going forward, so many things have zero support after being shipped, it just works without any regard to security.