Fourth US Navy Collision This Year Raises Suspicion of Cyber-Attacks (thenextweb.com) 107
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Next Web: Early Monday morning a U.S. Navy Destroyer collided with a merchant vessel off the coast of Singapore. The U.S. Navy initially reported that 10 sailors were missing, and today found "some of the remains" in flooded compartments. While Americans mourn the loss of our brave warriors, top brass is looking for answers. Monday's crash involving the USS John McCain is the fourth in the area, and possibly the most difficult to understand. So far this year 17 U.S. sailors have died in the Pacific southeast due to seemingly accidental collisions with civilian vessels.
Should four collisions in the same geographical area be chalked up to coincidence? Could a military vessel be hacked? In essence, what if GPS spoofing or administrative lockout caused personnel to be unaware of any imminent danger or unable to respond? The Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) says there's no reason to think it was a cyber-attack, but they're looking into it: "2 clarify Re: possibility of cyber intrusion or sabotage, no indications right now...but review will consider all possibilities," tweeted Adm. John Richardson. The obvious suspects -- if a sovereign nation is behind any alleged attacks -- would be Russia, China, and North Korea, all of whom have reasonable access to the location of all four incidents. It may be chilling to imagine such a bold risk, but it's not outlandish to think a government might be testing cyber-attack capabilities in the field.
Conspiracy theories activate!
Also, NEVER let a Senator drive the submarine!
Gay orgies while on watch?
What happened to the human backup?
That's my anti-obama guess for the week, since he let active homos into the military.
tesla autopilot is to blame
google map update caused the issue
Trump whined to Putin after McCain blocked the health bill
China warns US of what will happen if they don't get more islands/territory
India/Micorosoft windows 10 update/virus mishap
North Korea... err ummm they did something that caused something because they are highly capable
well its a start.
Isn't there someone on the deck looking for other ships in the vicinity?
Just saying??
Yeah, without further evidence, it sounds to me more like incompetence than an attack. Why was someone not watching out for any approaching ships, and able to manually take control to avoid them? Reminds me of the old joke about the navy captain and the lighthouse.
Furthermore, while the possibility of GPS spoofing makes sense, if a cyber attack on the boat itself is even possible, then that's a problem. The Internet of Things is a bad idea for toasters and refrigerators; it manages to be an even worse id
Or a radar running continuously and when there is a blip on the screen alerting someone? I would imagine that a rogue sub willing to attack the navy ship is not going to be broadcasting its coordinates...
Paul B.
Tomorrow Never Dies was the first thing I thought of when I read about the latest crash, closely followed by wondering if it was the Chinese. Though like in the film it could be the Russians pretending to be the Chinese, or Rupert Murdoch pretending to be the North Koreans or just a coincidence.
Could it be Larry Ellison? Has his yacht been seen in the vicinity, or is it docked inside his inactive volcano base?
Seriously! Moar military spending is the solution to, well... pretty much everything, or so I've been told.
To be fair it's about as credible as:
If any vehicle was hacked here, it was the tanker. While GPS jamming/spoofing is possible, getting it to reroute into a specific other ship is not an easy hack.
Except that the merchant ships were in a TSS, and the destroyer apparently tried to cross behind one cargo ship, ahead of another, and got hit by the third, that had been obstructed by the first cargo ship.
The Fitzgerald also ran across a TSS
Here's a reference video of the AIS tracks for the cargo vessels, collision handles shortly after the 50s mark.
https://youtu.be/vlrA36GzHNs [youtu.be]
Alnic MC is in a cluster of ships together with Team Oslo, Guang Zhou, Hyundai Global and a bit behind them was the Long Hu San
Observe the evasive maneuver that first the Guang Zhou undertakes, and then the sharp turn to port the Alnic MC tries to perform, to avoid the collision.
The spending cuts didn't help, but the odds of a mid sea T-bone collision are extremely low to start with. There is clearly guidance (probably spoofed GPS) to line up these big tankers on a collision course and some form of electronic warfare to blind the naval ships radar to the approaching cargo ships.
Sort of.
Navy funds have generally been more available for new ship construction with training and operations spending coming under financial stress in recent years. This makes administrations look good, and politicians of all stripes love the shipbuilding financial spending that flows into a great many districts. Yet it can leave operational readiness stretched.
Add the gender integration of the service. For whatever reason (likely a high operational tempo and longer deployments by the USN compared to some
Any military power using anything from Microsoft.
Well, I would think it's easier to hack a civilian ship than a warship - so I'd imagine they're considering that possibility as well.
No no no, it's not hacking the ship itself. That's hard. You hack the wetware, because that's easier.
You cyberattack the crew instead - perhaps sending messages to their phones that their girlfriend is about to break up with them. Or you invent some new addictive game so their eyes ar
On a big ship no one is relying on GPS alone.
Every ship has a magnetic compass.
A helmsman should realize if the compass heading ans speed versus the GPS position makes any sense.
Then again: during daytime a big civilian (freight!) vessel is like a mountain. It is extremely hard to overlook it.
During night time, the whole deck of big ocean going vessles is illuminated by flood lights.
Unless in fog, IT IS COMPLETELY IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSEE IT
And then we have radar
.... so if the ship got "hacked" the only option are hacked bandanas on the eyes of the watch and a hacked radar system.
The latter would be a story, though.
I was waiting for the moron to come out and blame Obama, but I was hoping they'd at least have the courage to put their name by it. I guess the "nationalists" haven't got quite that brave yet.
It takes some getting used to how giant ships can appear "out of nowhere" in good visibility with an attentive watch.
It is really challenging to navigate through congested areas, even with good equipment. I would expect the navy to have the best procedures, training, and personnel but
I would expect the navy to have the best procedures, training, and personnel but in several cases lately they have fallen short.
You left out "equipment," and if you only read the headline you'd know that it is one of the suspects.
Any nation-state with the ability to hack software that would influence the most powerful warships in the world would not be doing so for farts and giggles over the course of months to cause a few (in the scheme of things) relatively minor collisions during peace time. They would reserve this cyber weapon for use when it really counted. If this was the result of a lone wolf hacker they would have sold this weapon for a huge amount of money to any of the countries that would want them to use against the US
Cyber attacks are suspected
That's what I tell myself as I'm chasing it down the street.
Ahem, I mean each time it happens completely by mistake.
does anyone else remember the "flagship US airforce carrier" that, back in the mid 1990s, had to be TOWED into harbour... because it was running Window NT 4.0 systems... which had just crashed across the *entire* ship? and does anyone else remember soldiers running Sony BMG Root-kitted CDs which then illegally sent out a listing of CLASSIFIED FILENAMES OFF TO SONY'S SERVERS?? do we not remember these things??
there is a *really good reason* why the NSA refuses to permit windows systems on its premises. why cannot the U.S. Military get it through its thick fucking head that running an OS that's been cost-shaved by a company that REFUSES TO LET ITS SECURITY TEAM MAKE CRITICAL CHANGES because the Security Director is told, every single fucking time "your proposed security improvement will cost us money. get lost and come back when you have a quotes security quotes fix that actually makes us some money".
we KNOW it's insecure. we KNOW it can be root-kitted (thank you NSA). we KNOW that there is ransomware and christ knows what else. so i don't understand why people do not understand that to run the Windows Operating System is tantamount to self-harm, and any Military that runs the Windows OS is basically, sad to say it, ASKING - no is DESPERATE - to be screwed over by anyone and everyone.
How could any of us forget that article about the 'US Battleship' disabled by Windows NT? It was linked here on Slashdot an average of forty times per article.
This sounds like the basic plot from a half-dozen or so of the James Bond movies.
It's pretty tough to "hack" the sonar shack and operator. I suppose you might foul up communication between sonar and the bridge, but the Navy has a backup for that, too, including runners if necessary. And BTW, do they still have voice-powered phones on board?
Once is a tragedy.
It is clear that there is some form of electronic warfare (not necessarily hacking) at play here. This goes beyond just GPS spoofing, since these ships are loaded with surface radar that should spot a massive container or tanker ship from the horizon, even if one or both ships is off course. I highly doubt that N. Korea's saber rattling which caused more US naval assets to ente
Once is a tragedy.
...It is clear that there is some form of electronic warfare
I don't think that anything is "clear" at this point, but in place of your (what I assume is a quote) I suggest Hanlon's razor: "Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity". I can't imagine the level of sophistication it would take to get two vessels to run into each other. Negligence seems like a far more likely explanation. But as I said, nothing is clear at this point.
Early Monday, Indeed.
The fishing vessel with no working GPS or radio, hit the navy ship mid port side. Oo
Everybody seems to assume that it's the Navy vessels that were the subject of the attacks, when it's far more likely that it's the merchant vessels to have been attacked (with the object of the attacks being to disable the Navy ships).
It's hard to do anything to a Navy ship -- their GPS uses encrypted signals, they have radars out the wazoo, and their control systems are protected against attack.
A regular merchant vessel, however, is probably quite ripe for attack from a state-sponsored actor. Some maintena
There's absolutely no evidence there was a cyber-attack.
All we've had is a bunch of people speculating "cyber-attack" because it's a popular topic right now.
The Navy isn't denying because they haven't finished investigating the accident and don't want to start publicly ruling things out. Maybe it will turn out to be a cyber-attack, but the currently available information is completely consistent with a dozen other scenarios that have nothing to do with a cyber attack.
A foreign state actor hacked into a US Naval Destroyer and with precision knocked out the steering to the ship at a critical moment where by it couldn't maneuver and was rammed by merchant vessel. And then moments later restored the steering to a working condition. Is that it? Do I have it right?
As opposed to some mechanical/electrical malfunction happening at a critical moment causing said accident and the systems being manually reset after the fact.
Yeah, right. Anyone who has ever worked with complex
If you believed that, you'd believe 39 of the 50 US states elections in specific counties were hacked
I take naming rights for the malware
Should four collisions in the same geographical area be chalked up to coincidence? Could a military vessel be hacked?
Coincidence? No.
Could the boats have been hacked? yes - but it's incredibly unlikely.
What other possibilities are there? The 99% reason is stupidity. Either some idiot doesn't know how to drive a boat ( x4) or the standard naval tactics to "dominate" any given situation have been taken to extremes - beyond the capabilities of the people and equipment in use.
There is a culture of overwork that results in severe sleep deprivation in the US Navy, and many people standing watch are impaired at an equivalent level to beign legally drunk. It's been the confirmed cause of other incidents before, and it seems a far more likely explanation than cyber attacks. Unfortunately, the Navy does not appear to be doing much to solve the problem.
Ding! Ding! Ding!
We have a winner. I don't give a damn about any stupid GPS spoofing, you don't run ships into each other unless the crew is so absurdly tired that they're literally sleeping on watch.
This is well known, and a cultural issue through all the services, especially more recently. It has nothing to do with funding or politics or any other bullshit.
The first link in the Slashdot description is to a story about an incident from May (the wrong collision).
All a hacker would have to do is hijack the ship's wifi, and provide unlimited bandwidth to unblocked porn sites.
It's the only explanation for nobody noticing those huge cargo ships...
A fairy tale starts with. "Once upon a time."
A sea story starts with, "Hey, this ain't no shit."
So hey
... this ain't no shit from a 9-year naval vet:
Naval ships have collision warning systems.
There's a "ding, ding, ding" to alert crew.
That's when eyeballs gather around radar, and secret guy stuff.
Also, the watch scans the horizon with binoculars.
If collision systems are "frozen" or spoofed, it could be a "drunk walk" algorithm that increases the probability of a collision.
My shipmates were never comfortabl
The buck stops at one of the 16 White House staff members who have been fired. But it definitely doesn't stop at the top. Trump's Navy has the most spectacular crashes. Big, beautiful crashes that we can all be proud of.
If you can't stand the heat, stay off the golf course.
No, the Navy doesn't "suspect" cyber attacks. They don't "suspect" anything at this stage of the investigation. This article is nothing but irresponsible clickbait.
This is probably fueled by the many rightwing nutjob sites that have already pronounced the accident to be an attack. The same nutjob websites that whupped up fears of a US Army takeover during Jade Helm and pronounced that the USS Enterprise was rigged with bombs so Obama could sink it on it's last deployment and start a war.
There's a simpler explanation (Score:1)