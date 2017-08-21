Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United Kingdom IT Technology

Energy Firm Slapped With $65,000 Fine For Making 1.5 Million Nuisance Calls (theregister.co.uk) 12

Posted by msmash from the what-were-they-thinking dept.
A UK firm offering people energy-saving solutions has been fined after making almost 1.5 million unsolicited calls without checking if the numbers were registered on the UK's opt-out database. From a report: Southampton-based Home Logic used a dialler system to screen the telephone numbers that it planned to call against the Telephone Preference Service register, which allows people to opt out of receiving marketing calls. This system was unavailable for at least 90 days out of the 220 between April 2015 and March 2016 due to technical issues -- but that didn't stop Home Logic from continuing to make phone calls. Some 1,475,969 were made in that time. And, as a result, Blighty's data protection watchdog the Information Commissioner's Office received 133 complaints about the firm from people who had registered with the TPS and did not expect to be picking up the phone to marketeers. It ruled that the biz had breached the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations and duly fined it 50,000 pound ($64,500).

Energy Firm Slapped With $65,000 Fine For Making 1.5 Million Nuisance Calls More | Reply

Energy Firm Slapped With $65,000 Fine For Making 1.5 Million Nuisance Calls

Comments Filter:
  • We call that, "the cost of doing business"
  • $65,000! That is like 10 hours of profit. That will show them!

  • Why not make it hurt? (Score:3)

    by TimothyHollins ( 4720957 ) on Monday August 21, 2017 @07:34PM (#55060235)

    Wouldn't it make more sense to fine £50,000 *plus* 10x the financial gain from those calls? If 1,500,000 calls generate more than £50,000 in profit (over say 2 years), there is no incentive to obey the law. Make it hurt to defraud the public, make it financially debilitating to commit financial crimes, and tadaa, you will see a decline. When companies get slapped on the wrist for lying, destroying the environment, scamming the elderly, or stealing money from the poor, they will continue doing so. This isn't rocket surgery.

  • Maybe a better punishment would have been to send them to Wipers with the next unit scheduled to go over the top. They'll never do that again.

  • Opt out list are the grabbing the pig by the wrong leg.
    We could have gone with Opt In lists.
    But the best way to go about it is to have a way to set your own phone line to not accept telemarketing calls. Then when a telemarketer makes a call to that line, the phone switch simply drops that call. Marketers with an exsisting relation ship could over ride that by sending a counter signal that yes, they have a signed permission slip from the lessor of that number to make a marketing call. If they use the over ri

Slashdot Top Deals

"my terminal is a lethal teaspoon." -- Patricia O Tuama

Close