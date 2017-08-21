UK.gov To Treat Online Abuse as Seriously as Hate Crime in Real Life (theregister.co.uk) 22
The UK's Crown Prosecution Service has pledged to tackle online abuse with the same seriousness as it does hate crimes committed in the flesh. From a report: Following public concern about the increasing amount of racist, anti-religious, homophobic and transphobic attacks on social media, the CPS has today published a new set of policy documents on hate crime. This includes revised legal guidance for prosecutors on how they should make decisions on criminal charges and handle cases in court. The rules officially put online abuse on the same level as offline hate crimes -- defined as an action motivated by hostility or prejudice -- like shouting abuse at someone face-to-face. They commit the CPS to prosecuting complaints about online material "with the same robust and proactive approach used with online offending." Prosecutors are told to consider the effect on the wider community and whether to identify both the originators and the "amplifiers or disseminators."
Good, nazis need to pay (Score:2)
All nazis will pay the toll. A punch to the face and their scalp.
Re: (Score:3)
The above is now considered "hate speech." You get to go first.
Re: (Score:2)
Are Nazis now a protected class of person? That would be a switch, considering the Allied Powers spent a good six years shooting every Nazi they could find, and then had some trials in Nuremberg to hang or imprison the rest of them.
Ah, back in the old days where real men shot Nazis, and didn't march with them carrying tiki torches.
Re: (Score:2)
Back in the day you could also shoot commies, only had to go to South East Asia. You could also just shoot every Chink there if you felt like it, nobody really asked. If someone did, just say you think it was a commie. Or in other words, if he runs, he's a VC, if he doesn't, he's a well disciplined VC.
Ah, yes, good ol' times...
Re: (Score:2)
There was essentially an undeclared war between the US and China during the latter stages of the Korean War. So far as I recall, the Chinese weren't directly involved in the Vietnam War at all, so I assume you're talking about the Vietnam War, where, y'know, South Vietnam was a US ally.
Re: (Score:3)
Are you really publicly hating on people based on their political opinion?
Re: (Score:2)
Since when did being Neo-Nazi get downgraded to merely a "political opinion"? I'm fascinated by the efforts by some of the Alt-right and their fellow travelers to basically rehabilitate Nazism. I can't for the life of me figure out why anyone would want to defend, overtly or tacitly, an ideology that is based upon racial superiority and cleansing a polity of certain ethno-religious groups. This normalization of Nazism as if it were the equivalent of say, Marxism, has me shaking my head. Marxism has its flaw
Re: (Score:2)
Are you really publicly hating on people based on their political opinion?
If someone says "I'm a Nazi, I directly support the policies of Hitler" then I have no problem hating on them.
Fair enough. Of course the vast majority of people being called Nazis currently do not meet that definition. They just happen to be anywhere to the right of what the Democratic party dogma.
Re: (Score:1)
Satire my friend. Someone has to point out the hypocrisy.
Re: Good, nazis need to pay (Score:1)
And by Nazis you mean anyone who disagrees with you, even just a little bit.
Violence begets violence. Remember that you condoned it when it happens to you or someone you care about. You have ceded the moral ground entirely, and are just another violent extremist.
Re: (Score:2)
Huh? There's nothing wrong with using violence to get peace. Antifa and ISIS are good. CNN said so.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/18/... [cnn.com]
What happened to sticks and stones? (Score:1)
Turn off the computer.
Go outside.
It's only crybabies and bullies calling names. What happened to the island that once said 'here and no further' and stood alone against fascism? They're now cowering because someone used strong language.
Did someone put something in the water?
Re: (Score:2)
That island you speak of hung one of the chief "sticks and stones" types at Wandsworth Prison.
Lord Haw-Haw [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
It's not that easy. With the internet and social media playing an increasingly important role in the life of our kids, and the fact that the internet never forgets, you can easily destroy someone's life permanently that way.
Think back of your youth. I guess everyone here has done something they're not really proud upon, maybe even something that was the talk of the school yard for a while. But it blows over. Eventually. And people forget about it.
Remember the Star Wars Kid? That's been like a decade ago. Wa
Online isn't the same (Score:1)
It should be obvious to everyone that insulting or even threatening another person online is not the same as an in-person threat.
The person threatening or insulting you online can't actually do anything to you unless they can somehow pinpoint your physical location.
It boggles my mind how the UK can in any way equate these two activities as in any way comparable. They aren't. Period.
"Hate Crime" (Score:2)
Hate Crime
Is that a bellythinkful thoughtcrime?
Hate speech (Score:2)
When did I miss the episode where hate speech and hate crime became synonyms ?