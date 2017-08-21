Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


UK.gov To Treat Online Abuse as Seriously as Hate Crime in Real Life

Posted by msmash
The UK's Crown Prosecution Service has pledged to tackle online abuse with the same seriousness as it does hate crimes committed in the flesh. From a report: Following public concern about the increasing amount of racist, anti-religious, homophobic and transphobic attacks on social media, the CPS has today published a new set of policy documents on hate crime. This includes revised legal guidance for prosecutors on how they should make decisions on criminal charges and handle cases in court. The rules officially put online abuse on the same level as offline hate crimes -- defined as an action motivated by hostility or prejudice -- like shouting abuse at someone face-to-face. They commit the CPS to prosecuting complaints about online material "with the same robust and proactive approach used with online offending." Prosecutors are told to consider the effect on the wider community and whether to identify both the originators and the "amplifiers or disseminators."

UK.gov To Treat Online Abuse as Seriously as Hate Crime in Real Life

  • Turn off the computer.

    Go outside.

    It's only crybabies and bullies calling names. What happened to the island that once said 'here and no further' and stood alone against fascism? They're now cowering because someone used strong language.

    Did someone put something in the water?

    • That island you speak of hung one of the chief "sticks and stones" types at Wandsworth Prison.

      Lord Haw-Haw [wikipedia.org]

    • It's not that easy. With the internet and social media playing an increasingly important role in the life of our kids, and the fact that the internet never forgets, you can easily destroy someone's life permanently that way.

      Think back of your youth. I guess everyone here has done something they're not really proud upon, maybe even something that was the talk of the school yard for a while. But it blows over. Eventually. And people forget about it.

      Remember the Star Wars Kid? That's been like a decade ago. Wa

      • Remember the Star Wars Kid?

        No.

        What do you think, how easy he probably has it, finding a job with that reputation, hell, finding someone who'd want to date and maybe even marry an internet meme?

        What, you check everyone you invite for a date (or get invited by for a date) on the Internet before you make up your mind? Jaysus, and here I thought just knowing them was enough to let you make up your mind one way or another....

      • Yeah, but when everyone has all of their dirty laundry aired so to speak no one is going to care. We might see a kind of neo-Puritanism for a while and a few witch trials to go along with it, but eventually it will settle down because everyone's cringe-inducing crap from their younger years will be online and you know the old saying about people in glass houses.

    • As a Canadian, I'm pretty comfortable with where we usually draw the line - somewhere around "riling up people to cause harm".

      What bothers me is that phrase in the summary... "anti-religious". Wow. So blasphemy laws then, where you're required by law to treat somebody's dangerous delusion with respect?

      I say put some radical Jews, Muslims, and Christians in a room and let the lawsuits fly...

      • How does riling up people to cause harm differ from riling up people for a laugh? Can a prosecutor tell the difference? How many 14-year olds will get sent to youth care because an angry SJW decided that "someone had to take a stand against racism, bigotry, and transphobia"? What happens when the "right to be offended" finally overturns the "intent matters" clause?

        You see the lunacy of the "anti-religious" point. I think all the points are the same, and just as easy to twist when you want to condemn someone

  • Online isn't the same (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It should be obvious to everyone that insulting or even threatening another person online is not the same as an in-person threat.

    The person threatening or insulting you online can't actually do anything to you unless they can somehow pinpoint your physical location.

    It boggles my mind how the UK can in any way equate these two activities as in any way comparable. They aren't. Period.

    • I'm not clear. Are you saying "Issuing a threat on a computer" should have no legal consequence at all? There's been enough incidents of doxing and online stalking and bullying to suggest that "threat by computer" isn't merely a bit of fun that should be ignored, and there are cases where such activity may, at least in a few cases, rise to the level of criminal activity.

      • Doxing and stalking are crimes in their own right - the use of a computer is irrelevant. As for "bullying", that's an extremely subjective thing. Every day, millions of people feel they are being bullied at work - but just let them try to convince a policeman, a court, an industrial tribunal, or even their manager or HR rep.

  • Hate Crime

    Is that a bellythinkful thoughtcrime?

  • When did I miss the episode where hate speech and hate crime became synonyms ?

    • In a number of European countries, hate speech is lumped in with hate crimes. Try being a public Holocaust Denier in Germany or Austria.

      Not every country has the First Amendment, and the UK has traditionally had more restrictions on speech than the US.

  • A MP from Labour had to step down because she wanted to have an uncomfortable conversation about incidents like Rotterham and then was forced to do the ritualized "so sorry, I'm such a racist, I'll go live in a secular convent while I do penance." All because she had the audacity to notice that apparently Rotterham is a large data point in a bigger trend.

    Suppressing speech like this with force may make you feel noble, but it's not going to go away. Others will notice, others will talk. Eventually, the pendulum will swing back and the force it swings back on the smug, self-righteous inquisitors will be a function of how much force they put into the swing when it was on their side. The leaders celebrating this today could very well find themselves facing serious retribution.

  • You can't really harass someone online, because there is nothing forcing them to read the shit you write. Furthermore, most online services provide effective mechanisms for blocking a-holes. Also, computer systems keep a record of all messages, making harassment criminal complaints much easier to prove. (Has anybody gotten away with online harassment be using an anonymous proxy service?)

  • ... they don't hate anyone - although you might think otherwise to hear or read some of their statements.

    No, when governments kill individuals for resisting them, or millions for being in the wrong place at the wrong time, they don't do it out of hatred - or any emotion.

    It's icy cold. Just business.

