The UK's Crown Prosecution Service has pledged to tackle online abuse with the same seriousness as it does hate crimes committed in the flesh. From a report: Following public concern about the increasing amount of racist, anti-religious, homophobic and transphobic attacks on social media, the CPS has today published a new set of policy documents on hate crime. This includes revised legal guidance for prosecutors on how they should make decisions on criminal charges and handle cases in court. The rules officially put online abuse on the same level as offline hate crimes -- defined as an action motivated by hostility or prejudice -- like shouting abuse at someone face-to-face. They commit the CPS to prosecuting complaints about online material "with the same robust and proactive approach used with online offending." Prosecutors are told to consider the effect on the wider community and whether to identify both the originators and the "amplifiers or disseminators."
The above is now considered "hate speech." You get to go first.
Are Nazis now a protected class of person? That would be a switch, considering the Allied Powers spent a good six years shooting every Nazi they could find, and then had some trials in Nuremberg to hang or imprison the rest of them.
Ah, back in the old days where real men shot Nazis, and didn't march with them carrying tiki torches.
Back in the day you could also shoot commies, only had to go to South East Asia. You could also just shoot every Chink there if you felt like it, nobody really asked. If someone did, just say you think it was a commie. Or in other words, if he runs, he's a VC, if he doesn't, he's a well disciplined VC.
Ah, yes, good ol' times...
There was essentially an undeclared war between the US and China during the latter stages of the Korean War. So far as I recall, the Chinese weren't directly involved in the Vietnam War at all, so I assume you're talking about the Vietnam War, where, y'know, South Vietnam was a US ally.
I'm talking about the general sentiment the US displays towards East Asia in general. Basically you have a bunch of Chinks, they all look the same and some get used as temporary allies while someone else gets bombed. At the onset of WW2 it was China being the buddy to get a kick at the Japs, after that it was the good ol' North vs. South game. Twice, for good measure.
But take a look at how the US treated its allies.
That would be a switch, considering the Allied Powers spent a good six years shooting every Nazi they could find, and then had some trials in Nuremberg to hang or imprison the rest of them.
It took the Germans a few more decades to remove Nazi influence from daily life.
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/08/20/why-there-are-no-nazi-statues-in-germany-215510 [politico.com]
Political speech is protected in most places remember? You know what that means don't you? Yep, it's a two way street! The rules you use against someone else, will inevitably be used against you.
Ah, the good old days. Where people understood that freedom of speech means, you also have to defend distasteful and hateful speech. Not because you agree with it, but to protect your own.
In the good old days, the Allied Powers spent six bloody years killing Nazis and Fascists.
In the good ol' days, those same nazi's, fascists and authoritarians were also allowed to speak their garbage publicly. Until war broke out remember? Dust off a history book, you're arguing to ban/block speech because it's expedient. Hell the NYT even had glowing articles in the defense of not only nazi's but fascists, in those years.
And where did I say Nazis shouldn't be allowed to spew their hate? Providing they're not conspiring to commit acts of violence, they have that right, in the US at least (your mileage will vary in other countries). What I refuse to do is to normalize Nazi speech. They have the right to say it, and I have the right to judge them on their speech, and to act upon on my judgment within the constraints of the law (ie. not allow my property to be used to assist them in their speech).
Nazi speech is not political, it is hate crime. And remember, while religions are protected - even muslim, yet, ISIS speech won't be protected.
Referring to a german as a nazi is no less of a racial insult than any other.
Holding nazi beliefs is no different to believing in a religion. It may seem stupid and irrational to the rest of us but those who believe it usually do so blindly and will "feel offended" if you question their beliefs.
When did I refer to Germans as Nazis? And you have a right to hold Nazi beliefs, but you do not have a right to be immune from being reviled for those views. That's what these "free speech rallies" are really about. They're not about the right to hold and express noxious views, as that right is guaranteed by the First Amendment, they're about trying to normalize those views, to make them socially acceptable.
Are you really publicly hating on people based on their political opinion?
Since when did being Neo-Nazi get downgraded to merely a "political opinion"? I'm fascinated by the efforts by some of the Alt-right and their fellow travelers to basically rehabilitate Nazism. I can't for the life of me figure out why anyone would want to defend, overtly or tacitly, an ideology that is based upon racial superiority and cleansing a polity of certain ethno-religious groups. This normalization of Nazism as if it were the equivalent of say, Marxism, has me shaking my head. Marxism has its flaw
rather than outright saying the Communists are the master political race and those who don't agree should either be eliminated, enslaved or exiled.
Ah yeah, good times huh?
Are you really publicly hating on people based on their political opinion?
If someone says "I'm a Nazi, I directly support the policies of Hitler" then I have no problem hating on them.
Fair enough. Of course the vast majority of people being called Nazis currently do not meet that definition. They just happen to be anywhere to the right of what the Democratic party dogma.
That is total bullshit. No one is saying every Republican is a Nazi. The people being called Nazis are, well, Nazis, and those who associate themselves with similar, if at least publicly watered-down ideologies, like White Nationalists, are rightfully being lumped in with their more vocal ideological neighbors.
I do not think Paul Ryan, Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell, or most if not all Republican lawmakers at the Federal or state level are Nazis or white supremacists (there are a few, of course, but a damned sma
And that's exactly what is not happening. The label "Nazi" is being issued by people trying to silence their opponents by slapping that label onto them.
Satire my friend. Someone has to point out the hypocrisy.
Very hard to pull off, Poe's law is in full effect.
Strange how it went from being a far right problem to being a far left problem. But I guess it's just an extremist problem altogether. There is no insane statement, claim or demand that would not be made by them, so making it in jest will be taken serious.
And by Nazis you mean anyone who disagrees with you, even just a little bit.
Violence begets violence. Remember that you condoned it when it happens to you or someone you care about. You have ceded the moral ground entirely, and are just another violent extremist.
Huh? There's nothing wrong with using violence to get peace. Antifa and ISIS are good. CNN said so.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/18/... [cnn.com]
I don't recall CNN defending Antifa, and where exactly did the say ISIS was good?
The fact is that since before the Civil War, the phenomena of counter protests against racists have occurred. Some Abolitionists chose to be more vocal in their denunciations of slavery and white bigotry. Most people think John Brown, for instance was pretty naive and deluded in believing he could create a slave revolt, so his actions are condemned largely as sadly futile, but he still was on the right side of the debate. It's
No, by "Nazi", I mean Nazi. In other words, a person who holds a fascist, white supremacist ideology, who advocates for an authoritarian nationalist government that will ensure the supremacy and purity of Aryan peoples.
You know, like the tiki-torch bearing thugs who marched in Charleston chanting slogans like "Sieg heil", "blood and soil", and "Jews will not replace us", while making Nazi salutes. Those are Nazis, and while I'll concede not all the "freedom of speech" marchers in Charleston were out and out
What happened to sticks and stones? (Score:1)
Turn off the computer.
Go outside.
It's only crybabies and bullies calling names. What happened to the island that once said 'here and no further' and stood alone against fascism? They're now cowering because someone used strong language.
Did someone put something in the water?
That island you speak of hung one of the chief "sticks and stones" types at Wandsworth Prison.
Lord Haw-Haw [wikipedia.org]
It's not that easy. With the internet and social media playing an increasingly important role in the life of our kids, and the fact that the internet never forgets, you can easily destroy someone's life permanently that way.
Think back of your youth. I guess everyone here has done something they're not really proud upon, maybe even something that was the talk of the school yard for a while. But it blows over. Eventually. And people forget about it.
Remember the Star Wars Kid? That's been like a decade ago. Wa
That we could agree on.
No.
What, you check everyone you invite for a date (or get invited by for a date) on the Internet before you make up your mind? Jaysus, and here I thought just knowing them was enough to let you make up your mind one way or another....
The first time I probably won't. Only after the "don't you know who this is?" questions start.
There is no single "leftism". There are a whole series of political and economic ideologies that fit into the "Left". The Social Democratic nations of Europe are viewed as left-leaning, but comparing them to Maoist China or Stalinist Russia is about as sensible as comparing Republicans to Pinochet's Chile.
Nice coinage! I like it.
As a Canadian, I'm pretty comfortable with where we usually draw the line - somewhere around "riling up people to cause harm".
What bothers me is that phrase in the summary... "anti-religious". Wow. So blasphemy laws then, where you're required by law to treat somebody's dangerous delusion with respect?
I say put some radical Jews, Muslims, and Christians in a room and let the lawsuits fly...
How does riling up people to cause harm differ from riling up people for a laugh? Can a prosecutor tell the difference? How many 14-year olds will get sent to youth care because an angry SJW decided that "someone had to take a stand against racism, bigotry, and transphobia"? What happens when the "right to be offended" finally overturns the "intent matters" clause?
You see the lunacy of the "anti-religious" point. I think all the points are the same, and just as easy to twist when you want to condemn someone
Are you trying to bully the Rust community??
[Irony alert].
Online isn't the same (Score:1)
It should be obvious to everyone that insulting or even threatening another person online is not the same as an in-person threat.
The person threatening or insulting you online can't actually do anything to you unless they can somehow pinpoint your physical location.
It boggles my mind how the UK can in any way equate these two activities as in any way comparable. They aren't. Period.
I'm not clear. Are you saying "Issuing a threat on a computer" should have no legal consequence at all? There's been enough incidents of doxing and online stalking and bullying to suggest that "threat by computer" isn't merely a bit of fun that should be ignored, and there are cases where such activity may, at least in a few cases, rise to the level of criminal activity.
Doxing and stalking are crimes in their own right - the use of a computer is irrelevant. As for "bullying", that's an extremely subjective thing. Every day, millions of people feel they are being bullied at work - but just let them try to convince a policeman, a court, an industrial tribunal, or even their manager or HR rep.
"Hate Crime" (Score:2)
Hate Crime
Is that a bellythinkful thoughtcrime?
Hate speech (Score:2)
When did I miss the episode where hate speech and hate crime became synonyms ?
In a number of European countries, hate speech is lumped in with hate crimes. Try being a public Holocaust Denier in Germany or Austria.
Not every country has the First Amendment, and the UK has traditionally had more restrictions on speech than the US.
A MP from Labour had to step down because she wanted to have an uncomfortable conversation about incidents like Rotterham and then was forced to do the ritualized "so sorry, I'm such a racist, I'll go live in a secular convent while I do penance." All because she had the audacity to notice that apparently Rotterham is a large data point in a bigger trend.
Suppressing speech like this with force may make you feel noble, but it's not going to go away. Others will notice, others will talk. Eventually, the pendulum will swing back and the force it swings back on the smug, self-righteous inquisitors will be a function of how much force they put into the swing when it was on their side. The leaders celebrating this today could very well find themselves facing serious retribution.
You've just been reported to the authorities for spreading this hate fact.
It's not though. (Score:2)
Governments are quite different... (Score:2)
... they don't hate anyone - although you might think otherwise to hear or read some of their statements.
No, when governments kill individuals for resisting them, or millions for being in the wrong place at the wrong time, they don't do it out of hatred - or any emotion.
It's icy cold. Just business.