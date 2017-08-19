Marcus Hutchins' Code Used In Malware May Have Come From GitHub (itwire.com) 13
troublemaker_23 quotes ITWire: A security researcher says code has been discovered that was written by British hacker Marcus Hutchins that was apparently 'borrowed' by the creator of the banking trojan Kronos. The researcher, known as Hasherezade, posted a tweet identifying the code that had been taken from Hutchins' repository on GitHub.
Hasherezade also found a 2015 tweet where a then-20-year-old Hutchins first announces he's discovered the hooking engine he wrote for his own blog -- being used in a malware sample. ("This is why we can't have nice things," Hutchins jokes.) Hasherezade analyzed Kronos's code and concluded "the author has a prior knowledge in implementing malware solutions... The level of precision lead us to the hypothesis, that Kronos is the work of a mature developer, rather than an experimenting youngster."
Monday on Twitter Hutchins posted that "I'm still on trial, still not allowed to go home, still on house arrest; but now I am allowed online. Will get my computers back soon."
Actually, what he did was more like planning the robbery, made that plan accessible to others, then acted surprised that someone used his plan to rob the bank.
Smith and Wesson have an awful lot to answer for then.
Smith and Wesson have an awful lot to answer for then.
Absolutely not! They are a beloved company, a first class citizen. Not a second class 99% citizen nor a *shudders* European. My $0.02 is they fry him anyhow, facts be dammed.