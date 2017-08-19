Hacker Helps Family Recover Minivan After Losing One-Of-A-Kind Car Key (bleepingcomputer.com) 36
An anonymous reader writes: A hacker and a mechanic have helped a family regain access to their hybrid car after they've lost their one-of-a-kind car key while on vacation. The car in question is a Toyota Estima minivan, which a Canadian family bought reused and imported from Japan. When they did so, they received only one key, which the father says he lost when he bent down to tie his son's shoelaces.
Because it was a hybrid and the on-board computer was synced to the battery recharge cycles, the car owner couldn't simply replace the car key without risking the car battery to overcharge and catch fire. After offering a reward, going viral on Facebook, in Canadian media, and attempting to find the lost keys using crows, the family finally accepted the help of a local hacker who stripped the car apart and reprogrammed the car immobilizer with new car keys. The whole ordeal cost the family two months of their lives and around $3,500.
Because it was a hybrid and the on-board computer was synced to the battery recharge cycles, the car owner couldn't simply replace the car key without risking the car battery to overcharge and catch fire. After offering a reward, going viral on Facebook, in Canadian media, and attempting to find the lost keys using crows, the family finally accepted the help of a local hacker who stripped the car apart and reprogrammed the car immobilizer with new car keys. The whole ordeal cost the family two months of their lives and around $3,500.
Re: (Score:3)
Welcome to the future of overengineered garbage.
Re: (Score:2)
Why would anyone buy a car like that?
According to TFA, they didn't know what they were buying. The car was originally made for the Japanese market, and later imported to Canada. They should have known something was fishy when they noticed that the steering wheel was on the wrong side.
Also, according to TFA, it is common in Japan for car buyers to only receive one key, which cannot be duplicated. So I guess the Japanese just never lose their keys, or if they do, they just buy a new car.
Re: (Score:2)
Or they have it towed to a shop and get new keys programmed.
RTFA. They tried that, and all the shops said it was impossible. The car had a customized immobilizer. Even the manufacturer could not make a new key.
Also, in America you do not need to have your car "towed to a shop" to get new keys. You just need to call an authorized dealer and give them the VIN.
Re: (Score:2)
No shit. Why would you want a right-hand-drive car in Canada? Why would dealers even bother shipping them to Canada for resale when there are plenty of other markets in the world where they also drive on the left side of the road? If this were a story out of Australia or the UK, that's one thing... but Canada? Weird.
Re: (Score:2)
Try Myanmar, they drive on the right but 95% of cars on the roads are right hand drive cars imported from Japan...
Re: (Score:2)
WTF (Score:2)
owner couldn't simply replace the car key without risking the car battery to overcharge and catch fire
That's a thing?
Re: (Score:2)
That's a thing?
It sounds suspiciously like bullshit to me. Hacking the immo isn't at all likely to cause that kind of problem. On the other hand, from what we learned about Toyota's coding practices around the unintended acceleration issue, I wouldn't be terribly surprised if a minor misstep could cause basically any kind of problem.
Re: (Score:2)
This is similar to the bug they used in Operation Pacifier. That one they used a bug in the Adobe Flash plugin (it ignored TOR and went over standard IP).
Re: (Score:1)
They have better eyesight than humans and like shiny things, so yeah, a couple of tame crows that will bring you the shiny things they find is not a bad idea.
reset computer - battery explosion WTF (Score:1)
" on-board computer was synced to the battery recharge cycles, the car owner couldn't simply replace the car key without risking the car battery to overcharge and catch fire"
Really? You mean the computer cannot detect the charge level of the battery and act appropriately. Sounds broken by design if it really works that way.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is the key and the computer were paired. To fix the problem requires either duplicating the key (but it was a custom system so that's out) or replace the computer with another one you have the key for. Biut when you replace the computer, THAT was where the charge cycles were stored, and the computer will think it's still using the battery from the vehicle it used to be installed in. (I suppose you could swap the battery too but that would be a whole new problem) The hack was replacing the com
Tired of smartkeys (Score:2)
I've been tempted to just wire my key into my car, so regular keys would just work.
picture of keys (Score:3)
Now that they have posted pictures of their analog keys, I hope they have replaced those too.
Just go down to a dealer (Score:5, Insightful)
Using the VIN number, they can reproduce ANY key for ANY model the manufacturer carries. Sure it may be a bit of a hassle but with proof of ownership, any dealer can reproduce the keys. I've done it a number of time, a key just to get in the car is often free and a smart key can cost $150-250.
For $3500 you could've flown to Japan, gone down to their HQ and flown back with a key.
batteries could charge until they explode so no sa (Score:2)
batteries could charge until they explode so no safety cut off? if the system fails?
also what is next the system fails if any non dealer work is done?
I call shenanigans (Score:2)
What!? You have to replace the key, and there is some uncontrollable/unresettable battery charging failure? I find that difficult to believe. It suggests that the on-board estimate of battery capacity (which goes down over time, and has to be considered when recharging) somehow gets reset
Re: (Score:2)
Add to that the fact that you can go to any dealer and get a key with the same code (which means the on-board software has no idea that it is different) for something like a few hundred dollars, and there is a bit of a fishy smell about this story.
Are you sure this is true? I was under the impression that this was NOT possible. You CAN got to a dealer and get new keys - they just have to register them with the on-board computer. Which presumably they were unable to do in this case because they had NO valid keys? That seems odd to me too - you'd think a dealer could just reset the computer to zero and enroll some new keys.
Also, the summary text is far more confusing than the actual article text. The fear of recharge related failure came from the mecha
Re: (Score:2)
No, I am not sure, but there is something else to this story. It might be gray-market, which can mean that it's possible but they factory refuses to support it.
Re: (Score:2)
and there is some uncontrollable/unresettable battery charging failure?
No. There is no way that is correct. Probably just a misunderstanding. It happens a lot with Hybrids and EVs.
Ummm, why then did,,,,,, is there even,,, uhhh.... (Score:2)
And anyway, why would they not just contact a dealer or the manufacturer in Japan to make some new keys, and overnight-ship them? Seems a lot cheaper than $3500 and faster than two months,,,
I recall reading at one point that such systems were "un-hackable",,,, tho that was a while back now. They don't say that much anymore.
"You keep using that word... I don't think it means what you think it means..."