Hacker Helps Family Recover Minivan After Losing One-Of-A-Kind Car Key
An anonymous reader writes: A hacker and a mechanic have helped a family regain access to their hybrid car after they've lost their one-of-a-kind car key while on vacation. The car in question is a Toyota Estima minivan, which a Canadian family bought reused and imported from Japan. When they did so, they received only one key, which the father says he lost when he bent down to tie his son's shoelaces.
Because it was a hybrid and the on-board computer was synced to the battery recharge cycles, the car owner couldn't simply replace the car key without risking the car battery to overcharge and catch fire. After offering a reward, going viral on Facebook, in Canadian media, and attempting to find the lost keys using crows, the family finally accepted the help of a local hacker who stripped the car apart and reprogrammed the car immobilizer with new car keys. The whole ordeal cost the family two months of their lives and around $3,500.
Welcome to the future of overengineered garbage.
owner couldn't simply replace the car key without risking the car battery to overcharge and catch fire
That's a thing?
I've been tempted to just wire my key into my car, so regular keys would just work.
Now that they have posted pictures of their analog keys, I hope they have replaced those too.
Using the VIN number, they can reproduce ANY key for ANY model the manufacturer carries. Sure it may be a bit of a hassle but with proof of ownership, any dealer can reproduce the keys. I've done it a number of time, a key just to get in the car is often free and a smart key can cost $150-250.
For $3500 you could've flown to Japan, gone down to their HQ and flown back with a key.