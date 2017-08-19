Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security Canada Transportation

Hacker Helps Family Recover Minivan After Losing One-Of-A-Kind Car Key (bleepingcomputer.com) 14

Posted by EditorDavid from the picking-your-own-locks dept.
An anonymous reader writes: A hacker and a mechanic have helped a family regain access to their hybrid car after they've lost their one-of-a-kind car key while on vacation. The car in question is a Toyota Estima minivan, which a Canadian family bought reused and imported from Japan. When they did so, they received only one key, which the father says he lost when he bent down to tie his son's shoelaces.

Because it was a hybrid and the on-board computer was synced to the battery recharge cycles, the car owner couldn't simply replace the car key without risking the car battery to overcharge and catch fire. After offering a reward, going viral on Facebook, in Canadian media, and attempting to find the lost keys using crows, the family finally accepted the help of a local hacker who stripped the car apart and reprogrammed the car immobilizer with new car keys. The whole ordeal cost the family two months of their lives and around $3,500.

Hacker Helps Family Recover Minivan After Losing One-Of-A-Kind Car Key More | Reply

Hacker Helps Family Recover Minivan After Losing One-Of-A-Kind Car Key

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Know Thy User.

Close