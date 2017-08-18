Developer Accidentally Deletes Three-Month of Work With Visual Studio Code (bingj.com) 117
New submitter joshtops writes: A developer accidentally three-month of his work. In a post, he described his experience, "I had just downloaded VScode as an alternative and I was just playing with the source control option, seeing how it wanted to stage -- five thousand files -- I clicked discard... AND IT DELETED ALL MY FILES, ALL OF THEM, PERMANENTLY! How the f*uk is this s*it possible, who the hell is the d******* who made the option to permanently delete all the files on a project by accident even possible? Cannot even find them in the Recycle Bin!!!! I didn't even thought that was possible on Windows!!! F*ck this f*cking editor and f*ck whoever implemented this option. I wish you the worst.'
Version Control = Good (Score:5, Insightful)
This is why offsite backups, and revision control, is a good idea...
Re: (Score:3)
Sounds like he's a diploma-mill coder who doesn't understand such things. 3 months was probably his entire career...
Re: (Score:2)
This isn't about backups, it is about not having a central repository. It isn't enough to have revision control, you have to actually be checking it in to a repository and sharing code. Even if you're only sharing with yourself, you still want your revision control to work well. And if you're not synchronizing anything, then you're not even getting feedback about if the system is working.
It isn't enough to commit the code, you also have to push it somewhere. Even if that is just a repo on the same box.
You d
Re: (Score:2)
Bitbucket and 3 copies minimum (Score:2)
You can setup a free account for a private repository on Bitbucket (free for small teams of
You should also be doing regular local backups and rotating them at a friends house as well (3 copies minimum).
Re: (Score:3)
It depends how important it is. There are many things I would be perfectly satisfied with increasing the "I lose this" chances from "I lose my local copy" to "I lose my local copy and dropbox loses it at the same time". None of those things are my livelihood of course.
Overwriting at same time you crash your drive? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This isn't about backups, it is about not having a central repository.
Actually, it is about having neither.
Also, it is about failing to understand how filesystems work, and how to use Google. It is possible he could have "undeleted" these files with a bit of work. It sounds like all he did was look in the Recycle Bin.
Re: (Score:2)
Blaming the victim = bad (Score:2, Informative)
The software redefined the semantics of "discard" without informing the user. In Git, discard means "drop pending changes". In VS Code, apparently, discard means "delete and purge all historical references --force". How the hell can the VS Code devs justify introducing such a dangerous and confusing change?
Captcha: horror
Ridiculing idiots = good (Score:2)
The flaw in vscode should have cost this guy no more than a day or so worth of work. The fact that in this case the consequence of the flaw was the loss of three months of work is entirely the his fault.
I recommend he ask for his money back and then learn about revision control tools and source repositories and why competent people use them.
3 months no backups... of course blame the dev. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
He was from I understand trying out a revision control system that was pretty buggy.
In general I have found out that source control systems related to the Microsoft environment are tricky. They used to have something called Source Safe, it was fine until the repository disk was full, then you lost everything.
Re:Guy made a mistake (Score:4, Insightful)
Just because the user could have navigated the confusing user interface doesn't mean it's his fault. Microsoft created the user interface.
By your reasoning there is never any such a thing as a user interface problem because the user could always have done something else.
Re: (Score:3)
There may very well be a user interface problem with the product. I don't want to blame the victim.
However, this guy was going to lose his work someday. Maybe it would be a hard drive failure. Maybe a corruption. House fire. Who knows? The point is eventually he was going to have data loss because he doesn't back up. Microsoft may very well be the direct cause here, but this guy was NOT following any kind of best practices.
Re: (Score:2)
... and it's Microsoft's fault?
Yes, it is partly Microsoft's fault. Tools should be designed assuming users will sometimes do dumb things, or sometimes accidentally click the wrong button.
This guy is clearly a moron, but there are a lot of morons out there, and software should be designed with that in mind.
I'm confused too (Score:1)
Doesn't NTFS allow for file history ?
I don't understand how anybody could have an important drive without that turned on.
Re: (Score:1)
I consider it with raid a decent solution.
Call it 1.5 places not two
Re: (Score:1)
I thought you could pick the old state of folders too.
Re: (Score:2)
Forget drive history... the hard drive could fail, or get stolen, or get damaged by lightning or coffee, or deleted by malware.
Where are the backups?
Revision control is not backups. NFTS file history is NOT proper backups. A copy elsewhere on the same hard drive or same computer or on another computer via a filesystem mount... is NOT proper backups. An external drive you attach once a week and copy files to is not proper backups. They are better than nothing, and each one is still useful... revision control
Re: (Score:1)
I personally use revision control to fill the gap with the external i remove and store at work.
Compatibility Mode (Score:2)
Git (Score:3)
Fortunately he can just retrieve his files from his Git repository, right? Or... he just learned a painful lesson of why you always use a code repository.
Re: (Score:2)
On the other hand, I definitely agree with him that VSCode shouldn't delete files when it doesn't detect a git repo. And it should be clearer about what it's doing.
So, let me get this straight... (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Oh my god will you bloody editors do some work (Score:5, Funny)
A developer accidentally three-month of his work.
I think someone accidentally a word.
And what the hell is a "three-month"? If that was ever a thing, it hasn't been for about 300 years.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Its amazing how many people say "I don't have anything that's important enough if I loose it...." until they actually loose it, then they are devastated. It's also
Mh (Score:1)
Five thousand files an no backups?
Five thousand files and no good version control systems?
Five thousand files and no snapshots?
May I ask if your machine physically crash, get stolen etc?
I know that Windows guys are... Well... Brave... But...
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe he approved it for the sole purpose of giving us an opportunity to laugh at and mock eliecerthoms (who has subsequently deleted his github account).
If he's very very smart (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Good chance that having had the skillz not to back up for three months he'll have rolled out the old defrag option first so that recovery is as smooth as silk.
Re: (Score:2)
Or an SSD with trim support, so the unused blocks get cleared rather than simply being marked unused.
The lessons of BACKUP !! (Score:3)
Now that he's 18 - he has discovered the world isn't fair.
He goes three months and doesn't have a backup? Even in a ZIP file or on a USB drive, or "insert cloud drive service here"
An unfortunate mistake and maybe even a poorly implemented feature.
but I have little sympathy because - well his HD could have crashed or a crypto-worm or... basic data loss could have occurred.
However - how'd we all learn this lesson? Let others stumble before us or put our own finger in the fan !!!
Re: (Score:2)
This guy seems to have learned this lesson by displacement. "fuck you fuck you you're all morons fuck how are you so fucking stupid you deleted my files you fucking fucker morons!!!!"
Sometimes, shit is somebody else's fault; you should probably learn to deal with that, too. This is why I don't just blindly stop at a stop sign, wait 3 seconds, then pull through: the next guy might be about to plow through his red light at 90 miles an hour; maybe I should look first to ensure he isn't a moron.
This kid
Been There (Score:2)
Wait... (Score:3)
> f*ck whoever implemented this option
Probably the same guy who put "logout" in tiny text right next to "restart", also in tiny text, in Windows Server 2012, making every logout of production systems a test in fine motor skills. I'd really like to speak to that person for a few minutes.
But Dude. Seriously. Backups? If your stuff is important, you need to keep a copy somewhere the computer can't touch it. You are demonstrating a rather naive trust in computer technology, which a seasoned software developer should not have.
Deadbeat? (Score:2)
d*******
deadbeat?
Big Red Button (Score:3)
"I pushed that big red button and it FUCKING NUKED NORTH KOREA!
Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you, why would anybody design such a piece of crap!
Fuck you, joint chiefs of staff!
Fuck you, football carrier!
Fuck you, Microsoft, or whoever designed that ugly piece-of-shit fat green-screen laptop!
Fuck you, Dr. Strangelove! How did we ever hire such a wacko? Nice salute, though! You should
have fixed that thing a long time ago! I saw the documentary!"
(Sorry, I'd meant to post this in ALL CAPS, but Slashdot needed to protect everyone from my YELLING...)
Developer learns the value of Backups. (Score:1)
Was an accident waiting to happen (Score:3)
I have lost a few hours of changes, but I it would be difficult to lose 3 months. You can use free services such as BitBucket for a single committer/project (private repository) as your offsite source control copy. You should also make a local backup and keep a regular offsite backup for important work that you cannot afford to lose. The fact that you get 3 months into a project then start thinking about source control is utter stupidity. It is a lesson this developer will hopefully learn (even if he has to learn it the hard way). On the bright side -- the second time I do something... it is always quicker...
Commit Often (Score:2)
Backups? Revision Control? (Score:1)
If you didn't use revision control and failed to make backups of your important data, I have no sympathy for you. How do you fail at common sense and be a good developer?
Usually takes Unix (Score:2)
Ya, it usually takes UNIX to do something like that. I remember one job, I was given and account on the company application and told I was an admin so I could fix the problems that we had just discussed. The boss then told me to get in there and look around. One of the choices was Email, so I went into email as the application had it's own email system (which as not attached to the outside world so it was just used for internal communication). Then I was greeted with 8 or 9 options such as Read Email. So I
Re: (Score:2)
What is it about software design that 99% of software user interfaces have zero actual thought put into THE USER USING THEM. (Including my !@$!ing new car's "smart" lcd radio.)
(Almost?) no other professional field could get away with such stupidity:
"Hey, I made this gun. It's awesome. Best gun ever. But we never actually tested someone firing the gun. It just sat and a test-stand the whole day. So when you go to fire it, the gases explode into your face and blind you."
Hmm let me see... (Score:2)
So you have on copy of unversioned files... you plonk them in a new VCS that you know nothing about, you try out commands of unknown purpose and you expect anyone to feel sorry for you?
Even if this was a decent VCS like git and you git inited a project and then proceeded to use the checkout command without understanding what it does you would have the same problem or git clean or git reset --hard etc etc... if you don't know what it does why are you operating on your only copy. If you haven't learned your l
question (Score:2)
Is it ok if we call this developer a git?
Backups backups backups... (Score:2)
Everyone says "I really should back this up" until they need it. I don't even heed my own advice half the time and have been burned horribly over it. This guy's lucky he just lost his own files -- I've found it's way too easy to pave over cloud-based stuff by just issuing a command on the wrong set of resources -- the API and script-based access method is nice and fast, but totally de-nerfed in some situations. If you have the access, it's just going to do what you tell it.
That said....user interfaces can b
Commodore 64 in 1983... (Score:2)
...taught me to back up my stuff.
I remember when I spent my first "programming" hours, at the tender age of 12, painstakingly typing in the program examples in the manual, just to withness the power cord glide out of the mains plug entirely without my help. It happened twice in a row (I got a new computer later on, it was a factory defect).
But that taught me to always back up my stuff. I remember often making 5-10 backups of my machine language experiments on the C64, this is a habit that has followed me in
your fault (Score:1)
Learn to use proper source control. Learn to back up. Learn not to experiment with new tools on the single copy of priceless data.
developer - a meaningless word (Score:2)
hints (Score:2)