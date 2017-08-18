Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Developer Accidentally Deletes Three-Month of Work With Visual Studio Code (bingj.com) 252

Posted by msmash from the oops dept.
New submitter joshtops writes: A developer accidentally three-month of his work. In a post, he described his experience, "I had just downloaded VScode as an alternative and I was just playing with the source control option, seeing how it wanted to stage -- five thousand files -- I clicked discard... AND IT DELETED ALL MY FILES, ALL OF THEM, PERMANENTLY! How the f*uk is this s*it possible, who the hell is the d******* who made the option to permanently delete all the files on a project by accident even possible? Cannot even find them in the Recycle Bin!!!! I didn't even thought that was possible on Windows!!! F*ck this f*cking editor and f*ck whoever implemented this option. I wish you the worst.'

  • Version Control = Good (Score:5, Insightful)

    by brian.stinar ( 1104135 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @02:42PM (#55042531) Homepage

    This is why offsite backups, and revision control, is a good idea...

    • Re:Version Control = Good (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 18, 2017 @02:45PM (#55042579)

      What kind of idiot only has one copy of 3 months of work?

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by Shatrat ( 855151 )

      Sounds like he's a diploma-mill coder who doesn't understand such things. 3 months was probably his entire career...

      • You're probably right.

        Judging by the name, it would appear that this guy [linkedin.com] only graduated high school 2 years ago and recently graduated a free coding camp.

        LK

    • Re:Version Control = Good (Score:4, Informative)

      by Aighearach ( 97333 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @02:49PM (#55042629) Homepage

      This isn't about backups, it is about not having a central repository. It isn't enough to have revision control, you have to actually be checking it in to a repository and sharing code. Even if you're only sharing with yourself, you still want your revision control to work well. And if you're not synchronizing anything, then you're not even getting feedback about if the system is working.

      It isn't enough to commit the code, you also have to push it somewhere. Even if that is just a repo on the same box.

      You don't want to restore this situation from backups, you want the restore to be from the repo. Much simpler and more to the point. And the backup would be of the repo, not the working directory!

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by djinn6 ( 1868030 )
        You don't even need a central repo. For small projects I just zip the .git directory and upload it to Dropbox or Google drive once or twice a week.
        • A single copy on Dropbox that has no SLA with you... is not sufficient.

          You can setup a free account for a private repository on Bitbucket (free for small teams of ... one). (offsite cloud backup).

          You should also be doing regular local backups and rotating them at a friends house as well (3 copies minimum).

          • It depends how important it is. There are many things I would be perfectly satisfied with increasing the "I lose this" chances from "I lose my local copy" to "I lose my local copy and dropbox loses it at the same time". None of those things are my livelihood of course.

        • The workflow that I'd advocate is to make a bare repo on some other machine that is backed up, clone that repo and keep your code on your dev machine. Edit/commit/push back there. This gives you all the advantages of git, particularly if you ever need to use another machine for dev without exposing your entire codebase to HD wipes, or ... microsoft's evil software quirks.

          Zipfiles and tarballs automatically snapped periodically are good as backup, but are kind of annoying to work with, particularly if his to

          • This, precisely. There's nothing wrong with git, but nobody should be keeping the repository on the same machine they're developing on.

            At a bare minimum, if you keep it elsewhere (even on a small machine in the corner of the same room), then you always have two copies of your work.

      • This isn't about backups, it is about not having a central repository.

        Actually, it is about having neither.

        Also, it is about failing to understand how filesystems work, and how to use Google. It is possible he could have "undeleted" these files with a bit of work. It sounds like all he did was look in the Recycle Bin.

        • It's not like there aren't even any [easeus.com] free [sourceforge.net] apps he could try [sourceforge.net]...it took me longer to make the post than to find all of these.

    • Blaming the victim = bad (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 18, 2017 @02:50PM (#55042647)

      The software redefined the semantics of "discard" without informing the user. In Git, discard means "drop pending changes". In VS Code, apparently, discard means "delete and purge all historical references --force". How the hell can the VS Code devs justify introducing such a dangerous and confusing change?

      Captcha: horror

      • Ridiculing idiots = good (Score:4, Informative)

        by Tailhook ( 98486 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @02:58PM (#55042759)

        The flaw in vscode should have cost this guy no more than a day or so worth of work. The fact that in this case the consequence of the flaw was the loss of three months of work is entirely the his fault.

        I recommend he ask for his money back and then learn about revision control tools and source repositories and why competent people use them.

      • It is the developer's responsibility. It is him who did not have a proper backup plan in place. Who else is to blame... it could as easily been a drive failure. It could have been a break'in and stolen computer equipment. It is an expensive less to learn... but hopefully learn he will.

        • to add clarity (and my $0.027)
          It is *absolutely* the developer's responsibility, but *not* his fault.

          The software in question really shouldn't do something this drastic without a second window saying "This will erase files from disk. Are you sure you intend to do this?"

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

      He was from I understand trying out a revision control system that was pretty buggy.

      In general I have found out that source control systems related to the Microsoft environment are tricky. They used to have something called Source Safe, it was fine until the repository disk was full, then you lost everything.

      • Yes, that happened at a company I was at as well. The Windows dev team was frantically asking "what date was the last back up done" to the infrastructure team. We over on the Unix side of the house breathed a sigh of relief as they were asking all of us to consolidate our repositories into SourceSafe but we voted it down just 2 weeks prior.
      • I don't think that Source Safe ever works fine for any definition of the word. Back some 12-15 years when I was working at a "Omg we can only use Microsofts products" place it was common to see our dev chief roll back the entire Source Safe repository from backups. Some times I saw him do this on a daily basis. Another fine touch where when some dev checked out some files and went on a 5 week vacation leaving the file locked in Source Safe, not the good old days :)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nemyst ( 1383049 )
        It's literally a GUI wrapper over Git. It's as stable or buggy as Git is. There was no bug at play here, merely an incorrect understanding of Git/VSCode terminology, a failure to use a test environment for testing (testing directly on your main project is not smart) and especially a failure to have any sort of backup or SCM.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      And now he will never use source control again....

  • Sounds like it was is SourceSafe [codinghorror.com] compatibility mode.

  • Git (Score:4, Informative)

    by irrational_design ( 1895848 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @02:45PM (#55042569)

    Fortunately he can just retrieve his files from his Git repository, right? Or... he just learned a painful lesson of why you always use a code repository.

    • I think it's insane to do three months of work without a backup. I get worried if I don't push my commits once a day.

      On the other hand, I definitely agree with him that VSCode shouldn't delete files when it doesn't detect a git repo. And it should be clearer about what it's doing.

    • SVN (Score:2)

      by JBMcB ( 73720 )

      To be fair, I was using an old version of subversion, and issued a delete to a particular project branch I was working on. I deleted the project from that branch, and every other branch, along with every version. From everywhere. Not what I wanted. Not even what I asked. Turns out it was a bug triggered from upgrading the app on the specific platform I was on (I think it was Cygwin?)

      I had another machine with an old trunk that I recovered from, but still, crap like that happens even with source control.

      • A delete in svn does delete the local files but the files are still there in the repository, a delete is basically a flag for the file there. If it where very old version of svn there might even been a local copy left in hidden .svn folders all over your project folder full with the old files.

  • So, let me get this straight... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by djbckr ( 673156 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @02:45PM (#55042581)
    He clicks "discard" and it deletes the files. This seems a reasonable outcome. Did he not have any backups? I'm pretty sure that is the *real* WTF.
    • The problem is his files were unversioned and he did not expect the rollback to affect unversioned files, which it did.

  • Oh my god will you bloody editors do some work (Score:5, Funny)

    by wonkey_monkey ( 2592601 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @02:47PM (#55042603) Homepage

    A developer accidentally three-month of his work.

    I think someone accidentally a word.

    And what the hell is a "three-month"? If that was ever a thing, it hasn't been for about 300 years.

  • If he's very very smart (Score:3)

    by Anubis350 ( 772791 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @02:50PM (#55042655)
    If he's very very smart he shut down the machine immediately, mounted the drive read only and recovered the files. The chances are most of them were just unlinked and can be recovered since they havent been overwritten yet

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Bert64 ( 520050 )

      Or an SSD with trim support, so the unused blocks get cleared rather than simply being marked unused.

  • The lessons of BACKUP !! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ripvlan ( 2609033 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @02:52PM (#55042673)

    Now that he's 18 - he has discovered the world isn't fair.

    He goes three months and doesn't have a backup? Even in a ZIP file or on a USB drive, or "insert cloud drive service here"

    An unfortunate mistake and maybe even a poorly implemented feature.

    but I have little sympathy because - well his HD could have crashed or a crypto-worm or... basic data loss could have occurred.

    However - how'd we all learn this lesson? Let others stumble before us or put our own finger in the fan !!!

    • This guy seems to have learned this lesson by displacement. "fuck you fuck you you're all morons fuck how are you so fucking stupid you deleted my files you fucking fucker morons!!!!"

      Sometimes, shit is somebody else's fault; you should probably learn to deal with that, too. This is why I don't just blindly stop at a stop sign, wait 3 seconds, then pull through: the next guy might be about to plow through his red light at 90 miles an hour; maybe I should look first to ensure he isn't a moron.

      This kid

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      What I can't understand is why Microsoft has never gotten its act together and put out a truly modern filesystem.

      Very few people ever come close to using up their disks these days, so why not copy-on-write? Or at least build some kind of versioning into the filesystem.

  • Normally I use gitg, but for some reason on one project it wasn't working correctly so I was using VS Code to do the commits. I have definitely highlighted a couple of files and clicked discard rather than stage by accident. Luckily I still had them open in Sublime Text, so I could just undo and save them again, but still, would be nice if this were harder to do.

  • Wait... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by roc97007 ( 608802 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @02:54PM (#55042695) Journal

    > f*ck whoever implemented this option

    Probably the same guy who put "logout" in tiny text right next to "restart", also in tiny text, in Windows Server 2012, making every logout of production systems a test in fine motor skills. I'd really like to speak to that person for a few minutes.

    But Dude. Seriously. Backups? If your stuff is important, you need to keep a copy somewhere the computer can't touch it. You are demonstrating a rather naive trust in computer technology, which a seasoned software developer should not have.

  • d*******

    deadbeat?

  • Big Red Button (Score:5, Funny)

    by jtara ( 133429 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @02:56PM (#55042727)

    "I pushed that big red button and it FUCKING NUKED NORTH KOREA!

    Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you, why would anybody design such a piece of crap!

    Fuck you, joint chiefs of staff!

    Fuck you, football carrier!

    Fuck you, Microsoft, or whoever designed that ugly piece-of-shit fat green-screen laptop!

    Fuck you, Dr. Strangelove! How did we ever hire such a wacko? Nice salute, though! You should
    have fixed that thing a long time ago! I saw the documentary!"

    (Sorry, I'd meant to post this in ALL CAPS, but Slashdot needed to protect everyone from my YELLING...)

  • Was an accident waiting to happen (Score:3)

    by Craig Cruden ( 3592465 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @02:58PM (#55042755)
    It could have been just as easily a drive failure that deleted all the data. Instead, it was discarding the changes (and keeping the original version - which in this case amounted to nothing) [my guess not having familiarity with the tool]...

    I have lost a few hours of changes, but I it would be difficult to lose 3 months. You can use free services such as BitBucket for a single committer/project (private repository) as your offsite source control copy. You should also make a local backup and keep a regular offsite backup for important work that you cannot afford to lose. The fact that you get 3 months into a project then start thinking about source control is utter stupidity. It is a lesson this developer will hopefully learn (even if he has to learn it the hard way). On the bright side -- the second time I do something... it is always quicker...

  • Commit Often (Score:3)

    by alancronin ( 1171375 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @02:59PM (#55042775)
    I think the real question is - why was he working with a local repository / local changes for three months? You commit often so this does not happen.

  • Ya, it usually takes UNIX to do something like that. I remember one job, I was given and account on the company application and told I was an admin so I could fix the problems that we had just discussed. The boss then told me to get in there and look around. One of the choices was Email, so I went into email as the application had it's own email system (which as not attached to the outside world so it was just used for internal communication). Then I was greeted with 8 or 9 options such as Read Email. So I

    • What is it about software design that 99% of software user interfaces have zero actual thought put into THE USER USING THEM. (Including my !@$!ing new car's "smart" lcd radio.)

      (Almost?) no other professional field could get away with such stupidity:

      "Hey, I made this gun. It's awesome. Best gun ever. But we never actually tested someone firing the gun. It just sat and a test-stand the whole day. So when you go to fire it, the gases explode into your face and blind you."

  • So you have on copy of unversioned files... you plonk them in a new VCS that you know nothing about, you try out commands of unknown purpose and you expect anyone to feel sorry for you?

    Even if this was a decent VCS like git and you git inited a project and then proceeded to use the checkout command without understanding what it does you would have the same problem or git clean or git reset --hard etc etc... if you don't know what it does why are you operating on your only copy. If you haven't learned your l

  • question (Score:5, Funny)

    by shentino ( 1139071 ) <shentino@gmail.com> on Friday August 18, 2017 @03:05PM (#55042873)

    Is it ok if we call this developer a git?

  • Everyone says "I really should back this up" until they need it. I don't even heed my own advice half the time and have been burned horribly over it. This guy's lucky he just lost his own files -- I've found it's way too easy to pave over cloud-based stuff by just issuing a command on the wrong set of resources -- the API and script-based access method is nice and fast, but totally de-nerfed in some situations. If you have the access, it's just going to do what you tell it.

    That said....user interfaces can b

  • Commodore 64 in 1983... (Score:3)

    by MindPrison ( 864299 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @03:08PM (#55042911) Journal

    ...taught me to back up my stuff.

    I remember when I spent my first "programming" hours, at the tender age of 12, painstakingly typing in the program examples in the manual, just to withness the power cord glide out of the mains plug entirely without my help. It happened twice in a row (I got a new computer later on, it was a factory defect).

    But that taught me to always back up my stuff. I remember often making 5-10 backups of my machine language experiments on the C64, this is a habit that has followed me into the modern age.

    I think that's testimony to our times, things work so well that people don't experience losses before it's too late, so they don't feel the natural need to protect their stuff.

  • Learn to use proper source control. Learn to back up. Learn not to experiment with new tools on the single copy of priceless data.

  • People used to have a good understanding of how computers work, network, reliability, etc. Now everyone types 'git init .' and thinks that they are doing source control management.
  • A couple hints: RAID0, backup, git push/svn commit.

  • A wise man once told me... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by internet-redstar ( 552612 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @03:14PM (#55042969) Homepage
    A wise man once told me: "If it isn't worth to be put in git, then it's not worth to be written". Guess he was right ;-)

  • Sigh. (Score:2)

    by ledow ( 319597 )

    Hey, "developer".

    Shadow Copies.

    And back your shit up.

    Rather than relying on Recycle Bin.

  • Experiencing the joy of:

    % rm * .o
    rm: .o not found

    I think it's hardwired -- or "baked in" if you will (ya, I read the iOS 11 Has a Feature To Temporarily Disable Touch ID [slashdot.org] thread :-) -- into my DNA at this point to check for white space when typing commands like this before hitting Enter.

  • Okay, I guess this is a troll? We're supposed to comment how stupid he is for not using source control and backups now?

  • Just tried it (Score:5, Informative)

    by Zalbik ( 308903 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @03:18PM (#55043007)

    So just for fun, I tried it.

    Did he happen to ignore the popup with the big yellow exclamation mark that says:
    "Are you sure you want to discard ALL changes? This is IRREVERSIBLE!"

    At the very least the ALL CAPS WITH EXCLAMATION MARK! should have possibly made him think "Hmmm...this seems to be a pretty important question"

    But apparently he decided: "Ah, screw it. It's only 3 months of my life".

    Given that level of skill, I can't think much of importance was lost.

  • Why is this here?

  • A random guy posts a rant on MS github page, gets 8 responses, and it becomes a story on Slashdot?

    Some days I really question why I still read this site.

  • FTFS:

    A developer accidentally three-month of his work.

    IT'S THE FIRST SENTENCE!!! DO YOU NOT READ YOUR CRAP?

  • Cannot even find them in the Recycle Bin!!!! I didn't even thought that was possible on Windows!!!

    If you don't even know enough about the OS you are developing on to understand stuff like this, I'm glad your work got wiped out to spare the people who would run it the torment to come.

  • From The Sumary:

    "I had just downloaded VScode as an alternative and I was just ***playing*** with the source control option"[emphasis mine]

    So, you are a ***profesional*** "developer"?
    And you ***play*** with three months worth of important-non-backed-up stuff?
    Without RTFM?

    Sorry, but IMNSHO, that dude is a MORON (all caps intended).

    If you do not believe me, RTFA. I know that is not customary on /. but just try, is quite short...

    I know that bashing all things microsoft is fashionable on ./ (I've done s

  • Maybe it's a story on The Daily WTF.

    Developers always need a backup, even if it's something as simple as a manual synchronization between two computers.

  • When coding, I start working on a fresh set of files (make a copy of folder "1", rename to "2" and continue working on it) various times per day (it depends upon the complexity/importance of the development) and automatically duplicate the last set. And, in case of being particularly difficult/important, I store another copy in an external drive. I backup all relevant folders almost daily. Around twice a month, I do an external backup of my whole hard-drive.

    Once, I made a mistake while doing the first back

  • It's funny, every time I mention how bad software is I get modded down. Not necessarily any particular software, but software in general. Between clunky interfaces, having to go spelunking to find what you want, bloat, you name it, software today is not a pleasure to work with.

    Now this person, a developer in their own right, is complaining about another developer(s) who apparently couldn't see their way to not destroy file.

    Welcome to my world, where every day it's a war to try and find solutions to the inc

  • If your work is important to you, backup and don't use it an an experiment to try new tools. Otherwise, don't be a bitch. I made my case...
  • Obviously his work was not something that he cared about since he had no backups. So I do not see why he is complaining.

  • No backups?

    If you cannot be bothered to make regular backups, I cannot be bothered to help you fix your mistakes or feel bad for your plight when something stupid happens.. Get off my lawn you idiot!

  • Shut up and you don't get to complain.

    Messing around with unfamiliar source control system without backups? Get lost. There are lots of serious people with genuine complaints. This one, even I won't blame it on microsoft.

  • "Developer pulls a boneheaded maneuver, loses three months of work"

    Come on, man. No version control? Or, at a bare minimum, not copying your work somewhere else just in case?

  • that someone working on 5k files that represent 3 months of his life would treat them with a bit of caution. In any school I've been to, they talk about save frequently.. because computer errors happen. When I got into IT 20ish years ago and heard of backups, my brain immediately applied that same mentality to it. This guy, whose livelihood may depend on this code.. couldn't be bothered to protect his work? Well, that will weed him out of the employment pool.

