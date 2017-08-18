Developer Accidentally Deletes Three-Month of Work With Visual Studio Code (bingj.com) 252
New submitter joshtops writes: A developer accidentally three-month of his work. In a post, he described his experience, "I had just downloaded VScode as an alternative and I was just playing with the source control option, seeing how it wanted to stage -- five thousand files -- I clicked discard... AND IT DELETED ALL MY FILES, ALL OF THEM, PERMANENTLY! How the f*uk is this s*it possible, who the hell is the d******* who made the option to permanently delete all the files on a project by accident even possible? Cannot even find them in the Recycle Bin!!!! I didn't even thought that was possible on Windows!!! F*ck this f*cking editor and f*ck whoever implemented this option. I wish you the worst.'
Version Control = Good (Score:5, Insightful)
This is why offsite backups, and revision control, is a good idea...
Re:Version Control = Good (Score:5, Insightful)
What kind of idiot only has one copy of 3 months of work?
Sounds like he's a diploma-mill coder who doesn't understand such things. 3 months was probably his entire career...
You're probably right.
Judging by the name, it would appear that this guy [linkedin.com] only graduated high school 2 years ago and recently graduated a free coding camp.
Re:Version Control = Good (Score:4, Informative)
This isn't about backups, it is about not having a central repository. It isn't enough to have revision control, you have to actually be checking it in to a repository and sharing code. Even if you're only sharing with yourself, you still want your revision control to work well. And if you're not synchronizing anything, then you're not even getting feedback about if the system is working.
It isn't enough to commit the code, you also have to push it somewhere. Even if that is just a repo on the same box.
You don't want to restore this situation from backups, you want the restore to be from the repo. Much simpler and more to the point. And the backup would be of the repo, not the working directory!
Bitbucket and 3 copies minimum (Score:3)
You can setup a free account for a private repository on Bitbucket (free for small teams of
You should also be doing regular local backups and rotating them at a friends house as well (3 copies minimum).
It depends how important it is. There are many things I would be perfectly satisfied with increasing the "I lose this" chances from "I lose my local copy" to "I lose my local copy and dropbox loses it at the same time". None of those things are my livelihood of course.
Overwriting at same time you crash your drive? (Score:2)
You go to dropbox.com and recover the previous version.
I don't know how many previous versions you can recover or how far back you can go on the free version of dropbox, but I know it works.
The workflow that I'd advocate is to make a bare repo on some other machine that is backed up, clone that repo and keep your code on your dev machine. Edit/commit/push back there. This gives you all the advantages of git, particularly if you ever need to use another machine for dev without exposing your entire codebase to HD wipes, or
... microsoft's evil software quirks.
Zipfiles and tarballs automatically snapped periodically are good as backup, but are kind of annoying to work with, particularly if his to
This, precisely. There's nothing wrong with git, but nobody should be keeping the repository on the same machine they're developing on.
At a bare minimum, if you keep it elsewhere (even on a small machine in the corner of the same room), then you always have two copies of your work.
This isn't about backups, it is about not having a central repository.
Actually, it is about having neither.
Also, it is about failing to understand how filesystems work, and how to use Google. It is possible he could have "undeleted" these files with a bit of work. It sounds like all he did was look in the Recycle Bin.
Blaming the victim = bad (Score:5, Insightful)
The software redefined the semantics of "discard" without informing the user. In Git, discard means "drop pending changes". In VS Code, apparently, discard means "delete and purge all historical references --force". How the hell can the VS Code devs justify introducing such a dangerous and confusing change?
Captcha: horror
Ridiculing idiots = good (Score:4, Informative)
The flaw in vscode should have cost this guy no more than a day or so worth of work. The fact that in this case the consequence of the flaw was the loss of three months of work is entirely the his fault.
I recommend he ask for his money back and then learn about revision control tools and source repositories and why competent people use them.
3 months no backups... of course blame the dev. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
to add clarity (and my $0.027)
It is *absolutely* the developer's responsibility, but *not* his fault.
The software in question really shouldn't do something this drastic without a second window saying "This will erase files from disk. Are you sure you intend to do this?"
Re: (Score:3)
He was from I understand trying out a revision control system that was pretty buggy.
In general I have found out that source control systems related to the Microsoft environment are tricky. They used to have something called Source Safe, it was fine until the repository disk was full, then you lost everything.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
And now he will never use source control again....
he doesn't have any code left to store, so it's a non-issue!
Re: (Score:3)
I've seen it delete the
.git dir before so unless you also push it to a remote, that won't necessarily help.
Offsite backups, file system backups, wayback machine? Any of these works with Git... Of course, why use Git if you only keep one repo laying around...
BACKUP your important stuff or stupid mistakes will cost you..
What? Why not? Git is perfectly fine for a single developer. I use it all the time on personal projects. You can even create multiple local repositories so if you screw up your primary tree you can easily recover it.
Compatibility Mode (Score:2)
Git (Score:4, Informative)
Fortunately he can just retrieve his files from his Git repository, right? Or... he just learned a painful lesson of why you always use a code repository.
Re: (Score:3)
On the other hand, I definitely agree with him that VSCode shouldn't delete files when it doesn't detect a git repo. And it should be clearer about what it's doing.
SVN (Score:2)
To be fair, I was using an old version of subversion, and issued a delete to a particular project branch I was working on. I deleted the project from that branch, and every other branch, along with every version. From everywhere. Not what I wanted. Not even what I asked. Turns out it was a bug triggered from upgrading the app on the specific platform I was on (I think it was Cygwin?)
I had another machine with an old trunk that I recovered from, but still, crap like that happens even with source control.
So, let me get this straight... (Score:3, Insightful)
Oh my god will you bloody editors do some work (Score:5, Funny)
A developer accidentally three-month of his work.
I think someone accidentally a word.
And what the hell is a "three-month"? If that was ever a thing, it hasn't been for about 300 years.
If he's very very smart (Score:3)
Or an SSD with trim support, so the unused blocks get cleared rather than simply being marked unused.
The lessons of BACKUP !! (Score:5, Insightful)
Now that he's 18 - he has discovered the world isn't fair.
He goes three months and doesn't have a backup? Even in a ZIP file or on a USB drive, or "insert cloud drive service here"
An unfortunate mistake and maybe even a poorly implemented feature.
but I have little sympathy because - well his HD could have crashed or a crypto-worm or... basic data loss could have occurred.
However - how'd we all learn this lesson? Let others stumble before us or put our own finger in the fan !!!
Re: (Score:3)
This guy seems to have learned this lesson by displacement. "fuck you fuck you you're all morons fuck how are you so fucking stupid you deleted my files you fucking fucker morons!!!!"
Sometimes, shit is somebody else's fault; you should probably learn to deal with that, too. This is why I don't just blindly stop at a stop sign, wait 3 seconds, then pull through: the next guy might be about to plow through his red light at 90 miles an hour; maybe I should look first to ensure he isn't a moron.
This kid
What I can't understand is why Microsoft has never gotten its act together and put out a truly modern filesystem.
Very few people ever come close to using up their disks these days, so why not copy-on-write? Or at least build some kind of versioning into the filesystem.
Been There (Score:2)
Wait... (Score:4, Insightful)
> f*ck whoever implemented this option
Probably the same guy who put "logout" in tiny text right next to "restart", also in tiny text, in Windows Server 2012, making every logout of production systems a test in fine motor skills. I'd really like to speak to that person for a few minutes.
But Dude. Seriously. Backups? If your stuff is important, you need to keep a copy somewhere the computer can't touch it. You are demonstrating a rather naive trust in computer technology, which a seasoned software developer should not have.
Deadbeat? (Score:2)
d*******
deadbeat?
d*******
deadbeat?
it's "dipshit" you d*******!
;)
Big Red Button (Score:5, Funny)
"I pushed that big red button and it FUCKING NUKED NORTH KOREA!
Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you, why would anybody design such a piece of crap!
Fuck you, joint chiefs of staff!
Fuck you, football carrier!
Fuck you, Microsoft, or whoever designed that ugly piece-of-shit fat green-screen laptop!
Fuck you, Dr. Strangelove! How did we ever hire such a wacko? Nice salute, though! You should
have fixed that thing a long time ago! I saw the documentary!"
(Sorry, I'd meant to post this in ALL CAPS, but Slashdot needed to protect everyone from my YELLING...)
But we want to nuke North Korea!! (Too bad it's so close to places we care about...)
Was an accident waiting to happen (Score:3)
I have lost a few hours of changes, but I it would be difficult to lose 3 months. You can use free services such as BitBucket for a single committer/project (private repository) as your offsite source control copy. You should also make a local backup and keep a regular offsite backup for important work that you cannot afford to lose. The fact that you get 3 months into a project then start thinking about source control is utter stupidity. It is a lesson this developer will hopefully learn (even if he has to learn it the hard way). On the bright side -- the second time I do something... it is always quicker...
Commit Often (Score:3)
Usually takes Unix (Score:2)
Ya, it usually takes UNIX to do something like that. I remember one job, I was given and account on the company application and told I was an admin so I could fix the problems that we had just discussed. The boss then told me to get in there and look around. One of the choices was Email, so I went into email as the application had it's own email system (which as not attached to the outside world so it was just used for internal communication). Then I was greeted with 8 or 9 options such as Read Email. So I
What is it about software design that 99% of software user interfaces have zero actual thought put into THE USER USING THEM. (Including my !@$!ing new car's "smart" lcd radio.)
(Almost?) no other professional field could get away with such stupidity:
"Hey, I made this gun. It's awesome. Best gun ever. But we never actually tested someone firing the gun. It just sat and a test-stand the whole day. So when you go to fire it, the gases explode into your face and blind you."
Hmm let me see... (Score:2)
So you have on copy of unversioned files... you plonk them in a new VCS that you know nothing about, you try out commands of unknown purpose and you expect anyone to feel sorry for you?
Even if this was a decent VCS like git and you git inited a project and then proceeded to use the checkout command without understanding what it does you would have the same problem or git clean or git reset --hard etc etc... if you don't know what it does why are you operating on your only copy. If you haven't learned your l
question (Score:5, Funny)
Is it ok if we call this developer a git?
For not using git, yes.
Backups backups backups... (Score:2)
Everyone says "I really should back this up" until they need it. I don't even heed my own advice half the time and have been burned horribly over it. This guy's lucky he just lost his own files -- I've found it's way too easy to pave over cloud-based stuff by just issuing a command on the wrong set of resources -- the API and script-based access method is nice and fast, but totally de-nerfed in some situations. If you have the access, it's just going to do what you tell it.
That said....user interfaces can b
Commodore 64 in 1983... (Score:3)
...taught me to back up my stuff.
I remember when I spent my first "programming" hours, at the tender age of 12, painstakingly typing in the program examples in the manual, just to withness the power cord glide out of the mains plug entirely without my help. It happened twice in a row (I got a new computer later on, it was a factory defect).
But that taught me to always back up my stuff. I remember often making 5-10 backups of my machine language experiments on the C64, this is a habit that has followed me into the modern age.
I think that's testimony to our times, things work so well that people don't experience losses before it's too late, so they don't feel the natural need to protect their stuff.
your fault (Score:2)
Learn to use proper source control. Learn to back up. Learn not to experiment with new tools on the single copy of priceless data.
developer - a meaningless word (Score:2)
hints (Score:2)
A wise man once told me... (Score:4, Insightful)
Sigh. (Score:2)
Hey, "developer".
Shadow Copies.
And back your shit up.
Rather than relying on Recycle Bin.
Next lesson (Score:2)
Experiencing the joy of:
% rm *
.o .o not found
rm:
I think it's hardwired -- or "baked in" if you will (ya, I read the iOS 11 Has a Feature To Temporarily Disable Touch ID [slashdot.org] thread
:-) -- into my DNA at this point to check for white space when typing commands like this before hitting Enter.
Troll? (Score:2)
Okay, I guess this is a troll? We're supposed to comment how stupid he is for not using source control and backups now?
Just tried it (Score:5, Informative)
So just for fun, I tried it.
Did he happen to ignore the popup with the big yellow exclamation mark that says:
"Are you sure you want to discard ALL changes? This is IRREVERSIBLE!"
At the very least the ALL CAPS WITH EXCLAMATION MARK! should have possibly made him think "Hmmm...this seems to be a pretty important question"
But apparently he decided: "Ah, screw it. It's only 3 months of my life".
Given that level of skill, I can't think much of importance was lost.
How is this news??? (Score:2)
Why is this here?
Pulitzer Prize post ! (Score:2)
A random guy posts a rant on MS github page, gets 8 responses, and it becomes a story on Slashdot?
Some days I really question why I still read this site.
Really? (Score:2)
A developer accidentally three-month of his work.
IT'S THE FIRST SENTENCE!!! DO YOU NOT READ YOUR CRAP?
Good!! (Score:2)
Cannot even find them in the Recycle Bin!!!! I didn't even thought that was possible on Windows!!!
If you don't even know enough about the OS you are developing on to understand stuff like this, I'm glad your work got wiped out to spare the people who would run it the torment to come.
Developer? Sure? (Score:2)
From The Sumary:
"I had just downloaded VScode as an alternative and I was just ***playing*** with the source control option"[emphasis mine]
So, you are a ***profesional*** "developer"?
And you ***play*** with three months worth of important-non-backed-up stuff?
Without RTFM?
Sorry, but IMNSHO, that dude is a MORON (all caps intended).
If you do not believe me, RTFA. I know that is not customary on
/. but just try, is quite short...
I know that bashing all things microsoft is fashionable on
./ (I've done s
Not a story here... (Score:2)
Maybe it's a story on The Daily WTF.
Developers always need a backup, even if it's something as simple as a manual synchronization between two computers.
This guy was working 3 month on the same files?! (Score:2)
Once, I made a mistake while doing the first back
Developers strike again (Score:2)
It's funny, every time I mention how bad software is I get modded down. Not necessarily any particular software, but software in general. Between clunky interfaces, having to go spelunking to find what you want, bloat, you name it, software today is not a pleasure to work with.
Now this person, a developer in their own right, is complaining about another developer(s) who apparently couldn't see their way to not destroy file.
Welcome to my world, where every day it's a war to try and find solutions to the inc
almost as idiotic as not backing up... (Score:2)
I clicked discard... AND IT DELETED ALL MY FILES (Score:2)
Go get your backups and restore... (Score:2)
No backups?
If you cannot be bothered to make regular backups, I cannot be bothered to help you fix your mistakes or feel bad for your plight when something stupid happens.. Get off my lawn you idiot!
Three months without backups? (Score:2)
Messing around with unfamiliar source control system without backups? Get lost. There are lots of serious people with genuine complaints. This one, even I won't blame it on microsoft.
Better Title (Score:2)
"Developer pulls a boneheaded maneuver, loses three months of work"
Come on, man. No version control? Or, at a bare minimum, not copying your work somewhere else just in case?
You'd think... (Score:2)
that someone working on 5k files that represent 3 months of his life would treat them with a bit of caution. In any school I've been to, they talk about save frequently.. because computer errors happen. When I got into IT 20ish years ago and heard of backups, my brain immediately applied that same mentality to it. This guy, whose livelihood may depend on this code.. couldn't be bothered to protect his work? Well, that will weed him out of the employment pool.
Re:Guy made a mistake (Score:4, Insightful)
Just because the user could have navigated the confusing user interface doesn't mean it's his fault. Microsoft created the user interface.
By your reasoning there is never any such a thing as a user interface problem because the user could always have done something else.
Re:Guy made a mistake (Score:5, Insightful)
There may very well be a user interface problem with the product. I don't want to blame the victim.
However, this guy was going to lose his work someday. Maybe it would be a hard drive failure. Maybe a corruption. House fire. Who knows? The point is eventually he was going to have data loss because he doesn't back up. Microsoft may very well be the direct cause here, but this guy was NOT following any kind of best practices.
Just because the user could have navigated the confusing user interface doesn't mean it's his fault. Microsoft created the user interface.
It's his fault because he had '3 months work' with no backup, not a proper offsite incremental backup, not even a zipped copy in another folder, not even using source control.
That's indefensible right there.
That he then took this highly valuable data, of which he had no backups, and decided to play with it with a tool he was unfamiliar with.
That's just reckless.
It sucks that he lost his data. It really does. I've been there. I feel for the guy. But It doesn't matter how you spin it the lesson here is not th
Re:Guy made a mistake (Score:5, Insightful)
... and it's Microsoft's fault?
Yes, it is partly Microsoft's fault. Tools should be designed assuming users will sometimes do dumb things, or sometimes accidentally click the wrong button.
This guy is clearly a moron, but there are a lot of morons out there, and software should be designed with that in mind.
I'd agree with this, especially in the context of the way Microsoft has trained users into normally expecting prompts when actions have very serious, arguably permanent results. User bears some responsibility, but when the design mentality of the UI since the beginning of the company has been to use confirmation prompts then there's an expectation that this will continue.
If I were him I'd immediately boot to some utility that scans the disk for filesystem clusters marked as deleted/available to attempt to
I think his main complaint is that it did something that has permanent & profound consequences without making it abundantly clear that he was asking it to DO something with permanent and profound consequences.
I might be wrong, but I'm pretty sure the standard git client and library (used by almost everyone, including Windows) intentionally has NO WAY to literally purge files AND THEIR HISTORY from an existing repo "in place". If you have some need to rewrite history and physically purge all evidence tha
No, it was wiped...Like with a cloth or something?
Re: (Score:3)
Its amazing how many people say "I don't have anything that's important enough if I loose it...." until they actually loose it, then they are devastated. It's also
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
Forget drive history... the hard drive could fail, or get stolen, or get damaged by lightning or coffee, or deleted by malware.
Where are the backups?
Revision control is not backups. NFTS file history is NOT proper backups. A copy elsewhere on the same hard drive or same computer or on another computer via a filesystem mount... is NOT proper backups. An external drive you attach once a week and copy files to is not proper backups. They are better than nothing, and each one is still useful... revision control
revision control is not proper backup, but are you aware that all modern revision control systems are atomic? A "backup" is either perfect or non-existant.
revision control is not proper backup, but are you aware that all modern revision control systems are atomic? A "backup" is either perfect or non-existant.
That's really beside the point. Revision control is not a backup because you can easily destroy or damage the entre repo while working against it. A simple git repo locally is literally just a hidden folder in the working directly that the git tools treat special... and that you aren't normally supposed to directly touch. But it's there and its vulnerable to all kinds of stuff. You can delete the folder, or corrupt it, or use git commands wrong to clear it out, if the hard drive fails, it fails. It's vulner
define "Survive"...
In that scenario I would lose 1 week's worth of work at a maximum.
On critical projects I would lose ~24-48 hours worth of work.
Of course I find the situation to be highly unlikely... so am willing to accept that risk level.
Maybe he approved it for the sole purpose of giving us an opportunity to laugh at and mock eliecerthoms (who has subsequently deleted his github account).
VSCode is not meant to be a full blown IDE. It's an editor, and competes with other editors like atom and sublime.