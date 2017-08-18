Developer Accidentally Deletes Three-Month of Work With Visual Studio Code (bingj.com) 664
New submitter joshtops writes: A developer accidentally three-month of his work. In a post, he described his experience, "I had just downloaded VScode as an alternative and I was just playing with the source control option, seeing how it wanted to stage -- five thousand files -- I clicked discard... AND IT DELETED ALL MY FILES, ALL OF THEM, PERMANENTLY! How the f*uk is this s*it possible, who the hell is the d******* who made the option to permanently delete all the files on a project by accident even possible? Cannot even find them in the Recycle Bin!!!! I didn't even thought that was possible on Windows!!! F*ck this f*cking editor and f*ck whoever implemented this option. I wish you the worst.'
This is why offsite backups, and revision control, is a good idea...
What kind of idiot only has one copy of 3 months of work?
What kind of a developer doesn't know that Windows programs can permanently delete its own data files?
I think we know what kind.
What kind of a developer doesn't know that Windows programs can permanently delete its own data files?
I think we know what kind.
What kind of developer doesn't even know that when Windows deletes a file, the file is still there, only the index is deleted, any data recovery util will get it back.
It would've taken less time to recover the deleted files than rant about it on the Internet...
If this guy was so clueless/inexperienced to not have a separate backup (off-site, in the cloud, wherever) then he has learned a difficult lesson. He can blame the tools all he wishes, but the fault lies squarely with him.
I'm obsessive about backups. There's a reason for that. Things go wrong all the time.
Full disclosure: I once lost almost 10,000 words of a novel I was writing due to my own cluelessness about certain backup systems. It was a hard lesson.
What kind of idiot only has one copy of 3 months of work?
No doubt.
I once worked with a guy who had the opposite problem. He did not trust the version control system, or much of anything else. He'd check the source out, copy it once onto a USB drive and a second time to his work directory. Then he'd remove the USB drive and put it in a drawer for safekeeping, then proceed to work on the code. Periodically he'd stop and copy his changed files to the USB drive. When he had completed some work, he'd copy the changed files over to the checkout location, then commit the change to the version control system.
Where it got really nightmarish is when he had multiple changes in progress at once. He'd have a checkout for each stream of work, plus a copy of each checkout on a USB drive, plus a work directory for each. He tried very hard never to do that, which meant he was always refusing to fix important bugs because he was already working on something else, even if what he was doing was less important, just because it was too hard for him to context switch due to his lame system.
If you're wondering how he kept everything straight, he didn't. He frequently forgot a file or two when copying from his work directory to the checkout, resulting in commits that didn't build because they were missing part of the change (even worse was when they *did* build). Once in a while, he copied from the wrong work directory. As far as I could tell, he never actually used the USB drives for anything at all, just copied to them and put them in a drawer.
What about merge conflicts? Heh. Merge conflicts terrified him. He was always trying to convince people not to touch any file that he was working on, and advocating for replacing the version control system with one that used a locking model, so he could lock "his" files and be sure that no one else could work on them.
I was a contractor and only worked at the place for about two months. I still felt like strangling him; I don't know how the others who had to deal with him long-term did it.
Sounds like he's a diploma-mill coder who doesn't understand such things. 3 months was probably his entire career...
You're probably right.
Judging by the name, it would appear that this guy [linkedin.com] only graduated high school 2 years ago and recently graduated a free coding camp.
LK
This isn't about backups, it is about not having a central repository. It isn't enough to have revision control, you have to actually be checking it in to a repository and sharing code. Even if you're only sharing with yourself, you still want your revision control to work well. And if you're not synchronizing anything, then you're not even getting feedback about if the system is working.
It isn't enough to commit the code, you also have to push it somewhere. Even if that is just a repo on the same box.
You don't want to restore this situation from backups, you want the restore to be from the repo. Much simpler and more to the point. And the backup would be of the repo, not the working directory!
Bitbucket and 3 copies minimum (Score:5, Informative)
You can setup a free account for a private repository on Bitbucket (free for small teams of
You should also be doing regular local backups and rotating them at a friends house as well (3 copies minimum).
It depends how important it is. There are many things I would be perfectly satisfied with increasing the "I lose this" chances from "I lose my local copy" to "I lose my local copy and dropbox loses it at the same time". None of those things are my livelihood of course.
You go to dropbox.com and recover the previous version.
I don't know how many previous versions you can recover or how far back you can go on the free version of dropbox, but I know it works.
The workflow that I'd advocate is to make a bare repo on some other machine that is backed up, clone that repo and keep your code on your dev machine. Edit/commit/push back there. This gives you all the advantages of git, particularly if you ever need to use another machine for dev without exposing your entire codebase to HD wipes, or
... microsoft's evil software quirks.
Zipfiles and tarballs automatically snapped periodically are good as backup, but are kind of annoying to work with, particularly if his to
This isn't about backups, it is about not having a central repository.
Actually, it is about having neither.
Also, it is about failing to understand how filesystems work, and how to use Google. It is possible he could have "undeleted" these files with a bit of work. It sounds like all he did was look in the Recycle Bin.
Blaming the victim = bad (Score:5, Insightful)
The software redefined the semantics of "discard" without informing the user. In Git, discard means "drop pending changes". In VS Code, apparently, discard means "delete and purge all historical references --force". How the hell can the VS Code devs justify introducing such a dangerous and confusing change?
Captcha: horror
The flaw in vscode should have cost this guy no more than a day or so worth of work. The fact that in this case the consequence of the flaw was the loss of three months of work is entirely the his fault.
I recommend he ask for his money back and then learn about revision control tools and source repositories and why competent people use them.
to add clarity (and my $0.027)
It is *absolutely* the developer's responsibility, but *not* his fault.
The software in question really shouldn't do something this drastic without a second window saying "This will erase files from disk. Are you sure you intend to do this?"
The software in question really shouldn't do something this drastic without a second window saying "This will erase files from disk. Are you sure you intend to do this?"
It did actually. He said it came up and warned him "are sure to discard all the changes?" (his words) and he clicked yes. Since he hadn't ever checked anything in, his changes were what he had done in the past 3 months.
No backups, no source control for 3 months, a guy who doesn't know what source control is or does, and just clicks on warning messages without understanding them is his fault. Regular backups would have saved him. Actually using source control would have saved him. Reading the damn prompt and actually being sure before clicking "Are you sure" would have saved him. Another prompt asking are you really really sure isn't going to save him from himself.
It's up to the user to learn how to use the tools. Read the manuals, and understand what things do before attempting them.
You don't experiment on your only copy of something.
It's good that this guy is on Windows, though. Imagine the horror of him being on Linux, where almost every command does what you tell it without confirmation. (Which is a good thing.)
It was ALL PENDING CHANGES.
He never did any commits!
He was from I understand trying out a revision control system that was pretty buggy.
In general I have found out that source control systems related to the Microsoft environment are tricky. They used to have something called Source Safe, it was fine until the repository disk was full, then you lost everything.
And now he will never use source control again....
he doesn't have any code left to store, so it's a non-issue!
Yeah, I'm not trying to defend VS Code. I use it and find it useful (writing Powershell scripts on a Mac), but for the sake of argument I'll concede that it's a terrible tool and that Microsoft is the devil himself. Still, that doesn't explain how a developer lost 3 months of work.
Because if you're playing with a new tool that includes file editing and file management, it's not a good idea to experiment and test it out in a production environment with files that you rely on. Even if he hadn't accidental
I've seen it delete the
.git dir before so unless you also push it to a remote, that won't necessarily help.
Offsite backups, file system backups, wayback machine? Any of these works with Git... Of course, why use Git if you only keep one repo laying around...
BACKUP your important stuff or stupid mistakes will cost you..
What? Why not? Git is perfectly fine for a single developer. I use it all the time on personal projects. You can even create multiple local repositories so if you screw up your primary tree you can easily recover it.
Why not? I use it for all my projects, if for no other reason than to not be this guy. If I delete all my local code, its on a server and multiple other systems. it is cheap, simple and keeps everything in sync.
I have had non-coder friends who have heard about git, and asked if it would work for non-code digital assets. (Pictures, e-books, music, etc).
Totally this! I've been coding for some 20 years now or so. Even for small personal projects, they go into a managed repository. I lost about a week's worth of code in my youth, then I learned about Microsoft Visual SourceSafe, their local repository system. Then I transitioned that over to Source Offsite, a networked version of SourceSafe. This progression then moved through the ranks of CVS, SVN, and now to GIT. Having version control has so many benefits for even single devs, like diffing revision history. "How did I fuck myself up? Oh yeah, I can just check my commit history!" - This has saved my ass countless times.
Your team at work should probably be using perforce
LOL. There's no compelling reason why I'd use a proprietary version control system for anything trivial or important. If nothing else, none of them have ecosystems that hold a candle to git. Every editor supports it. Every build system supports it. Every CI/CD pipeline supports it. Every ops tool supports it. 95% of open source packages are hosted in it.
Feel free to use whatever you want, of course, as long as you understand that what you're giving up by not playing in the Git ecosystem is unlikely to make
Doesn't NTFS allow for file history ?
I don't understand how anybody could have an important drive without that turned on.
Forget drive history... the hard drive could fail, or get stolen, or get damaged by lightning or coffee, or deleted by malware.
Where are the backups?
Revision control is not backups. NFTS file history is NOT proper backups. A copy elsewhere on the same hard drive or same computer or on another computer via a filesystem mount... is NOT proper backups. An external drive you attach once a week and copy files to is not proper backups. They are better than nothing, and each one is still useful... revision control
revision control is not proper backup, but are you aware that all modern revision control systems are atomic? A "backup" is either perfect or non-existant.
Git (Score:5, Informative)
Fortunately he can just retrieve his files from his Git repository, right? Or... he just learned a painful lesson of why you always use a code repository.
On the other hand, I definitely agree with him that VSCode shouldn't delete files when it doesn't detect a git repo. And it should be clearer about what it's doing.
To be fair, I was using an old version of subversion, and issued a delete to a particular project branch I was working on. I deleted the project from that branch, and every other branch, along with every version. From everywhere. Not what I wanted. Not even what I asked. Turns out it was a bug triggered from upgrading the app on the specific platform I was on (I think it was Cygwin?)
I had another machine with an old trunk that I recovered from, but still, crap like that happens even with source control.
Fortunately he can just retrieve his files from his Git repository, right? Or... he just learned a painful lesson of why you always use a code repository.
I have to take this opportunity to tell my favorite oh-shit story.
Some twenty-odd years ago, I was working on an embedded system project which had about 60 person-years of development effort into it (20 developers, three years). We worked on HPUX workstations with our home directories NFS-mounted on a big Network Appliances NFS server. The server was pretty cool tech for the day, making use of RAID for redundancy, with nifty snapshotting features, including automatic snapshotting that created a set of hidden subdirectories in each directory with your files as they were an hour before, two hours before, etc. Getting back any old version was super easy. Plus we all used CVS, and the CVS server also used NFS storage.
So... all of our eggs were in one basket, but it was a highly-reliable and flexible basket and, of course, the sysadmin made nightly backups, rotated the tapes offsite, etc. The backups even included the snapshots, providing quite fine-grained history from any point in time. So not bad.
Well, one day something went wrong, and the NFS server lost everything. I don't know if it was hardware failure, if the sysadmin accidentally did something like "rm -rf
/", or what. But it was all gone. All of the developers' home directories, with their working copies, and the central CVS repository. Every Single Line Of Code, all of the design documents other that what happened to be laying around in hardcopy, everything. 60 person-years.
Oh shit.
But, backups, right? No.
Not one.
The sysadmin had never tested his backups, and it turned out that his backup script didn't have permission to read any of the directories where the important data lived. The backup tapes were all useless. He had dozens of methodically-archived off-site copies of the NFS server system binaries. You know, the ones that come on the installation media.
OH SHIT!
Luckily, we had one major customer that was so big, financially, and so influential in the relevant industry, that when they signed their contract to buy our product, they made us commit to keeping a developer on-site, full-time. So we all took turns spending a couple of weeks at a time living in a hotel and working in their facility, on the other side of the continent. And, most importantly, there was a development workstation there. With a local copy of the code that was updated via FTP as needed.
Now, for you young'uns that only know about distributed version control systems, CVS wasn't (isn't) such a beast. In CVS there's one central repository which has all of the versioned history, all of the branches (not that there were many, because working with branches was a pain in the ass), all of the tags, etc. When you check out the code, you get only the current head revision of the one branch, no history at all.
That's what this one remote workstation had. A checkout of HEAD, as it was a couple of weeks before the disaster. We carefully copied that, and FTP'd it back home, and used it to start a new, fresh, CVS repository. All of the commit history was gone, and a couple of weeks of work by 20 or so people, but we had nearly-current code. All of the design docs and other bits and pieces were gone, but we had code.
You may be wondering if, at this point, the sysadmin got canned. He did not. He was called onto the carpet and told that we HAD to have good, tested backups going forward. He agreed that it would be his top priority. A couple of weeks later, he reported back to senior management that we had good backups.
My boss decided to test it. He disabled snapshotting of his home directory, created a file, put some stuff into it, waited a day (so it would get backed up to tape), then deleted it and walked over to ask the sysadmin to recover it for him.
The backups still didn
So, let me get this straight... (Score:5, Insightful)
Oh my god will you bloody editors do some work (Score:4, Funny)
A developer accidentally three-month of his work.
I think someone accidentally a word.
And what the hell is a "three-month"? If that was ever a thing, it hasn't been for about 300 years.
This guy is a moron (Score:2, Insightful)
What would he have done if his hard drive crashed in that three month span? Who doesn't back up their work daily to something...anything?
This article should be "Moron developer blames software for his stupidity".
Its amazing how many people say "I don't have anything that's important enough if I loose it...." until they actually loose it, then they are devastated. It's also
If he's very very smart (Score:5, Insightful)
Or an SSD with trim support, so the unused blocks get cleared rather than simply being marked unused.
If he was very smart he wouldn't be in this situation and whining to
/. about it...
The lessons of BACKUP !! (Score:5, Insightful)
Now that he's 18 - he has discovered the world isn't fair.
He goes three months and doesn't have a backup? Even in a ZIP file or on a USB drive, or "insert cloud drive service here"
An unfortunate mistake and maybe even a poorly implemented feature.
but I have little sympathy because - well his HD could have crashed or a crypto-worm or... basic data loss could have occurred.
However - how'd we all learn this lesson? Let others stumble before us or put our own finger in the fan !!!
This guy seems to have learned this lesson by displacement. "fuck you fuck you you're all morons fuck how are you so fucking stupid you deleted my files you fucking fucker morons!!!!"
Sometimes, shit is somebody else's fault; you should probably learn to deal with that, too. This is why I don't just blindly stop at a stop sign, wait 3 seconds, then pull through: the next guy might be about to plow through his red light at 90 miles an hour; maybe I should look first to ensure he isn't a moron.
This kid will probably die on a motorcycle. Don't let him get one.
Wait... (Score:4, Insightful)
> f*ck whoever implemented this option
Probably the same guy who put "logout" in tiny text right next to "restart", also in tiny text, in Windows Server 2012, making every logout of production systems a test in fine motor skills. I'd really like to speak to that person for a few minutes.
But Dude. Seriously. Backups? If your stuff is important, you need to keep a copy somewhere the computer can't touch it. You are demonstrating a rather naive trust in computer technology, which a seasoned software developer should not have.
d*******
deadbeat?
d*******
deadbeat?
it's "dipshit" you d*******!
;)
Big Red Button (Score:5, Funny)
"I pushed that big red button and it FUCKING NUKED NORTH KOREA!
Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you, why would anybody design such a piece of crap!
Fuck you, joint chiefs of staff!
Fuck you, football carrier!
Fuck you, Microsoft, or whoever designed that ugly piece-of-shit fat green-screen laptop!
Fuck you, Dr. Strangelove! How did we ever hire such a wacko? Nice salute, though! You should
have fixed that thing a long time ago! I saw the documentary!"
(Sorry, I'd meant to post this in ALL CAPS, but Slashdot needed to protect everyone from my YELLING...)
But we want to nuke North Korea!! (Too bad it's so close to places we care about...)
I have lost a few hours of changes, but I it would be difficult to lose 3 months. You can use free services such as BitBucket for a single committer/project (private repository) as your offsite source control copy. You should also make a local backup and keep a regular offsite backup for important work that you cannot afford to lose. The fact that you get 3 months into a project then start thinking about source control is utter stupidity. It is a lesson this developer will hopefully learn (even if he has to learn it the hard way). On the bright side -- the second time I do something... it is always quicker...
Ya, it usually takes UNIX to do something like that. I remember one job, I was given and account on the company application and told I was an admin so I could fix the problems that we had just discussed. The boss then told me to get in there and look around. One of the choices was Email, so I went into email as the application had it's own email system (which as not attached to the outside world so it was just used for internal communication). Then I was greeted with 8 or 9 options such as Read Email. So I read my email of which there was already 30 or so, but most were just department wide things and only a few were actually addressed to me. I got out of the Read function and noticed that down below was Delete All Email, right above Create Email Folder. I thought that I could get rid of most of what was spam anyway, so I hit Delete All Email. It asked "Do you want to Delete All Email?" and I said yes. It then said "Deleting Email
...Deleting Email ...Deleteing Email" and went on for quite some time. Then the phone calls started coming in. Seems that option was to delete all email on the server, not just my own. Only admins get that option, of which I was one. I felt bad even though my boss had been telling people not to use that system for quite some time. I felt a little less bad when another newbie did the exact same thing two years later.
What is it about software design that 99% of software user interfaces have zero actual thought put into THE USER USING THEM. (Including my !@$!ing new car's "smart" lcd radio.)
(Almost?) no other professional field could get away with such stupidity:
"Hey, I made this gun. It's awesome. Best gun ever. But we never actually tested someone firing the gun. It just sat and a test-stand the whole day. So when you go to fire it, the gases explode into your face and blind you."
So you have on copy of unversioned files... you plonk them in a new VCS that you know nothing about, you try out commands of unknown purpose and you expect anyone to feel sorry for you?
Even if this was a decent VCS like git and you git inited a project and then proceeded to use the checkout command without understanding what it does you would have the same problem or git clean or git reset --hard etc etc... if you don't know what it does why are you operating on your only copy. If you haven't learned your l
Is it ok if we call this developer a git?
Everyone says "I really should back this up" until they need it. I don't even heed my own advice half the time and have been burned horribly over it. This guy's lucky he just lost his own files -- I've found it's way too easy to pave over cloud-based stuff by just issuing a command on the wrong set of resources -- the API and script-based access method is nice and fast, but totally de-nerfed in some situations. If you have the access, it's just going to do what you tell it.
That said....user interfaces can b
...taught me to back up my stuff.
I remember when I spent my first "programming" hours, at the tender age of 12, painstakingly typing in the program examples in the manual, just to withness the power cord glide out of the mains plug entirely without my help. It happened twice in a row (I got a new computer later on, it was a factory defect).
But that taught me to always back up my stuff. I remember often making 5-10 backups of my machine language experiments on the C64, this is a habit that has followed me into the modern age.
I think that's testimony to our times, things work so well that people don't experience losses before it's too late, so they don't feel the natural need to protect their stuff.
Hey, "developer".
Shadow Copies.
And back your shit up.
Rather than relying on Recycle Bin.
Experiencing the joy of:
% rm *
.o .o not found
rm:
I think it's hardwired -- or "baked in" if you will (ya, I read the iOS 11 Has a Feature To Temporarily Disable Touch ID [slashdot.org] thread
:-) -- into my DNA at this point to check for white space when typing commands like this before hitting Enter.
So just for fun, I tried it.
Did he happen to ignore the popup with the big yellow exclamation mark that says:
"Are you sure you want to discard ALL changes? This is IRREVERSIBLE!"
At the very least the ALL CAPS WITH EXCLAMATION MARK! should have possibly made him think "Hmmm...this seems to be a pretty important question"
But apparently he decided: "Ah, screw it. It's only 3 months of my life".
Given that level of skill, I can't think much of importance was lost.
Did he happen to ignore the popup with the big yellow exclamation mark that says:
"Are you sure you want to discard ALL changes? This is IRREVERSIBLE!"
It's perfectly reasonable to interpret that prompt as meaning, "all changes since my last commit." It's a really bad prompt, and should never have been allowed into the program.
And that's exactly what it would have done.
Had he made any commits.
"Are you sure you want to discard ALL changes? This is IRREVERSIBLE!"
I certainly blame the victim for not having backups. But given the wording here, I don't blame them for not realizing that this would delete everything. I guess the import deleted the source as everything was being imported, after which the files were in a pending state, and the discard then deleted the pending files without putting them back to the source prior to the import...? Or maybe the import process marked the files as "these belong to me now" inside of VS, with a pending status, and the discard is
A random guy posts a rant on MS github page, gets 8 responses, and it becomes a story on Slashdot?
Some days I really question why I still read this site.
A developer accidentally three-month of his work.
IT'S THE FIRST SENTENCE!!! DO YOU NOT READ YOUR CRAP?
From The Sumary:
"I had just downloaded VScode as an alternative and I was just ***playing*** with the source control option"[emphasis mine]
So, you are a ***profesional*** "developer"?
And you ***play*** with three months worth of important-non-backed-up stuff?
Without RTFM?
Sorry, but IMNSHO, that dude is a MORON (all caps intended).
If you do not believe me, RTFA. I know that is not customary on
/. but just try, is quite short...
I know that bashing all things microsoft is fashionable on
./ (I've done so a few times myself), but this making front page is a new low in clickbait by the editors...
It's funny, every time I mention how bad software is I get modded down. Not necessarily any particular software, but software in general. Between clunky interfaces, having to go spelunking to find what you want, bloat, you name it, software today is not a pleasure to work with.
Now this person, a developer in their own right, is complaining about another developer(s) who apparently couldn't see their way to not destroy file.
Welcome to my world, where every day it's a war to try and find solutions to the incompetence of software developers.
Just because the user could have navigated the confusing user interface doesn't mean it's his fault. Microsoft created the user interface.
By your reasoning there is never any such a thing as a user interface problem because the user could always have done something else.
There may very well be a user interface problem with the product. I don't want to blame the victim.
However, this guy was going to lose his work someday. Maybe it would be a hard drive failure. Maybe a corruption. House fire. Who knows? The point is eventually he was going to have data loss because he doesn't back up. Microsoft may very well be the direct cause here, but this guy was NOT following any kind of best practices.
... and it's Microsoft's fault?
Yes, it is partly Microsoft's fault. Tools should be designed assuming users will sometimes do dumb things, or sometimes accidentally click the wrong button.
This guy is clearly a moron, but there are a lot of morons out there, and software should be designed with that in mind.
I'd agree with this, especially in the context of the way Microsoft has trained users into normally expecting prompts when actions have very serious, arguably permanent results. User bears some responsibility, but when the design mentality of the UI since the beginning of the company has been to use confirmation prompts then there's an expectation that this will continue.
If I were him I'd immediately boot to some utility that scans the disk for filesystem clusters marked as deleted/available to attempt to undelete them. That is still a thing, right?
Re: (Score:2)
I think his main complaint is that it did something that has permanent & profound consequences without making it abundantly clear that he was asking it to DO something with permanent and profound consequences.
And why don't you use a version control system instead of a set of back up directories?