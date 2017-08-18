Secret Chips in Replacement Parts Can Completely Hijack Your Phone's Security (arstechnica.com) 32
Dan Goodin, writing for ArsTechnica: People with cracked touch screens or similar smartphone maladies have a new headache to consider: the possibility the replacement parts installed by repair shops contain secret hardware that completely hijacks the security of the device. The concern arises from research that shows how replacement screens -- one put into a Huawei Nexus 6P and the other into an LG G Pad 7.0 -- can be used to surreptitiously log keyboard input and patterns, install malicious apps, and take pictures and e-mail them to the attacker. The booby-trapped screens also exploited operating system vulnerabilities that bypassed key security protections built into the phones. The malicious parts cost less than $10 and could easily be mass-produced. Most chilling of all, to most people, the booby-trapped parts could be indistinguishable from legitimate ones, a trait that could leave many service technicians unaware of the maliciousness. There would be no sign of tampering unless someone with a background in hardware disassembled the repaired phone and inspected it. The research, in a paper presented this week (PDF) at the 2017 Usenix Workshop on Offensive Technologies, highlights an often overlooked disparity in smartphone security. The software drivers included in both the iOS and Android operating systems are closely guarded by the device manufacturers, and therefore exist within a "trust boundary."
I wonder which phone manufacturers sponsored this FUD. Technically possible? Sure. Any evidence it has ever occurred in the wild? No. Would this sort of malicious hardware have to transmit data in some way to offload the stolen information, thus raising alarms in various corporate type networks and the like? Eventually.
How can a screen or digitizer communicate to the outside world? It likely isn't on a bus where it can ask the radio or NIC to packetize stuff it feels like. At best, it can record taps on a screen, but getting those out would be a different story. Perhaps for physical snooping where the device is captured later on (say to glean someone's PIN), but for a remote attacker, it isn't that feasible.
Not only is it FUD, but it could be done with brand-new phones. Thousands of people have access to the supply chain and at any point could pull inventory, modify/replace the original parts, and swap them back in. The fact is that there is no reasonable commercial incentive for the random repair person at a store to spy on the random customer that has his screen replaced, and it would be super simple to catch the responsible party. Talk about hard evidence!
if you're a front for organized crime, then it's an easy way to hijack people's phones
But like I said, super easy to trace back and with tons of hard evidence, both on-premises and in all of your victim's hands. Plus the circumstantial evidence of all the ripped off people having a common experience of using your business. Much better off with a software hack. I mean, you have the person's phone in your possession... why not just install whatever software that you want - where there is at least some degree of plausible deniability?
Perhaps you're not familiar with how security research works. Stopping at "is this being exploited in the wild now?" is shortsighted.
For some background, read:
https://blog.osvdb.org/2017/08... [osvdb.org]
(about "L0pht, Making the theoretical practical since 1992." )
Dumb question here. Why do we trust Apple or Samsung parts more than Huwai?
In theory, Apple and Samsung have a lot more to lose. Apple especially, since their reputation as a phone provider rides on how secure their devices are, and if something is discovered, there are many rivals who will be happy to take the loss. Samsung, similar.
Huawei? Not as much, as they are in a different market segment.
Apple and Samsung devices and software have been evaluated and validated against FIPS 140-2, Common Criteria and Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) standards and are considered safe enough for use by the US government and others which respect those certifications (such as the 20+ countries in the Common Criteria Recognition Agreement).
Huawei has financial and political ties to the Chinese government, which has a well known history of taking "cyber" action for both political and industrial espionage
thus raising alarms in various corporate type networks and the like?
Only if you assume that no one ever uses a network outside their corporate network and that all networks used employ various ways to detect this data transmission. For most consumers, the normal is not to have such high security. They don't employ such detection methods and they connect to outside networks all the time.
Also consumers are far more likely to buy these 3rd party parts than someone with a corporate phone who will most likely send it to their company for repair who will use genuine parts.
There are much worse things already happening (Score:2)
Such as faulty/counterfeit batteries used in Galaxy Note 4s during repair [engadget.com].
This isn't news (Score:2)
And when it comes to phones, that happens before you even buy it. The idea of a phone's security being subverted is laughable. It never had any security! It was always someone else's computer.
Granted, you would probably prefer your phone to have n masters above you, rather than n+1. But for high values of n, the more you care about that, the less sense it makes. You should probably worry more about n and less about the +1. Solve the real
A cell phone inside the cell phone to send data? (Score:2)
So fine, your screen part has a malicious "touch logger" capability... how does it send data? Oh yeah, it CAN'T.
This sounds like FUD to make sure customers use the most expensive repair channel - the original manufacturer - to have the work done.
New, more accurate headline (Score:2)
"A hacked touchscreen can inject pre-scripted touch events into the event screen"
Of course, this assumes:
a) the device is unlocked
b) the malicious driver can guess where the required touch zones are located (no small feat, considering the diversity of softkey layouts (e.g, Samsung vs Nexus vs LG vs HTC), homescreen launchers, and the layout of app drawers (depending upon what the user installed).
c) Since malware (in addition to the driver itself) is almost a requirement (given a & b), the hardware itsel
Omg! Thanks for the warning. (Score:1)
I'll be sure to pay out the a$$ for the expensive parts with spyware approved by the shiny people.