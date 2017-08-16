Email Provider ProtonMail Says It Hacked Back, Then Walks Claim Back (vice.com) 13
An anonymous reader shares a report: On Wednesday, encrypted email provider ProtonMail claimed it had hacked someone who was impersonating its service in phishing emails, and the company then swiftly deleted the tweet. Early Wednesday morning, the security researcher known as x0rz tweeted out a series of screenshots allegedly showing someone sending emails that directed targets to a fake ProtonMail login screen. "You have an overdue invoice," the message read. In response, ProtonMail said it had taken action. "We also hacked the phishing site so the link is down now," ProtonMail tweeted. Depending on the context and what exactly the retaliating organization did, hacking back can be illegal. Hacking could violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, or perhaps even wiretapping legislation. A recently proposed bill would attempt to legalize the practice. ProtonMail swiftly deleted its tweet, but not before x0rz could grab and subsequently tweet a screenshot. x0rz then deleted his own tweet at the request of ProtonMail.
So apparently, this is some amateur-hour outfit? I thought they were supposed to be technically and legally astute.
They either don't have lawyers, don't know when to talk to them, or don't listen to them. Or they let random idiots post on their Twitter feed.
" random idiots post on their Twitter" is there any exception to this rule?
The promise is simple, secure email, from a privacy loving company and backed by a country that seems to respect privacy (Switzerland)
x0rz found the tweet, posted it and then ProtonMail told them who they hacked and x0rz promptly yanked down their post too!
If that's not "oh sh--!" moment, I dunno what is!