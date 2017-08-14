Spyware Apps Found on Google Play Store (bleepingcomputer.com) 18
Researchers at the security firm Lookout have identified a family of malicious Android apps, referred to as SonicSpy. From a report: Experts say the malware author modified a version of the official Telegram app, injected the spyware code, rebranded it, and uploaded the modified app on the Play Store. In total, the crook uploaded the app three times on the Play Store under the names Soniac, Hulk Messenger, and Troy Chat. Only Soniac was active on Google's app store when researchers first spotted the spyware, as the other two apps were already taken down, most likely by the developer himself. At the time of writing, Lookout says they identified over 1,000 variations of this new spyware called SonicSpy, which they believe to be a new version of an older Android spyware named SpyNote.
Why is it always Linux that's susceptible to these kinds of attacks?
That's about as meaningful as asking why is it always roads that are susceptible to speeding.
THIS is why I use Windows Phone (Score:4, Funny)
No software available at all. Feel safe. Secure. Fresh.
I use iPhone for the same reason.
"Troy Chat"? (Score:3, Insightful)
Come on now! Who wouldn't trust that?
Followed by "TrojanChat" and "GiftHorseChat", of course!
Ya don't say (Score:2)
I'd be more surprised if a decent survey found zero malware.
Technically Microsoft may have been accurate. They probably scanned for malware themselves, removing any KNOWN problems, and then announcing they "found it to be clean". Sure, it's probably misleading even if technically accurate, but that's what marketers are paid to do: spin.
Nice to see Google Looking Out For Users, as Usual (Score:2)
IOW, not at all.
Bitch all you want about iOS: When I download an App from iOS App Store, I don't have to worry about this kind of shit.
There is NO excuse for this on the Play Store either. It's not like this was some shady, back-ally "App Store" site.
C'mon Google! I KNOW it doesn't contribute ad-dollars; but could you at least PRETEND to "vet" Apps on the Play Store?
Oh, wait! That IS what they're doing... PRETENDING to give a shit about their Users' privacy...
It's only Monday, this is a Tuesday story (Score:2)
Aren't the usual android spyware/malware stories posted on Tuesday?