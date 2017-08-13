Hundreds Of Smart Locks Get Bricked By A Buggy Firmware Update (bleepingcomputer.com) 10
An anonymous reader quotes BleepingComputer: On Tuesday, August 8, smart locks manufacturer LockState botched an over-the-air firmware update for its WiFi enabled [RemoteLock 6i] smart locks, causing the devices to lose connectivity to the vendor's servers and the ability to open doors for its users... The device costs $469 and is sold mainly to Airbnb hosts via an official partnership LockState has signed with the company. Hosts use the smart locks to configure custom access codes for each Airbnb renter without needing to give out a physical key to each one. The botched firmware bricked the device's smart code access mode. Physical keys continued to work. The botched firmware was a nuisance for private home owners, but it was a disaster for Airbnb hosts, who had to scramble to get customers physical keys so they could enter their rents.
The post includes tweets from angry lock owners, one complaining about a two-week wait for a replacement. The company is also offering to fix the defective units within "5-7 days," promising that "Every employee and resource at LockState is focused on resolving this for you as quickly as possible."
However big a QA screwup this is, at least give this company credit for actually trying to upgrade their firmware.
Whenever you adopt this kind of new technology (or a novel application of older technology, for that matter), you have to be prepared for screw-ups. It goes with the territory. This was definitely a one of those, but if LockState is telling the truth, they're putting everything they have into fixing the problem. I would bet they'll also take steps to make sure this situation doesn't come up again.
I'm a lot less tolerant of situations where large, well-established software/hardware manufacturers cause maj
I've seen it increasingly over the last few years, shortcuts on testing in order to get an update/new product out the door. This is short sighted. In a year, noone is going to remember it took you a week longer to get it out the door. People WILL remember if you brick all your devices.