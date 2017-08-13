Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Deserialization Issues Also Affect .NET, Not Just Java (bleepingcomputer.com) 41

Posted by EditorDavid from the Apocalypse-.Net dept.
"The .NET ecosystem is affected by a similar flaw that has wreaked havoc among Java apps and developers in 2016," reports BleepingComputer. An anonymous reader writes: The issue at hand is in how some .NET libraries deserialize JSON or XML data, doing it in a total unsecured way, but also how developers handle deserialization operations when working with libraries that offer optional secure systems to prevent deserialized data from accessing and running certain methods automatically. The issue is similar to a flaw known as Mad Gadget (or Java Apocalypse) that came to light in 2015 and 2016. The flaw rocked the Java ecosystem in 2016, as it affected the Java Commons Collection and 70 other Java libraries, and was even used to compromise PayPal's servers.

Organizations such as Apache, Oracle, Cisco, Red Hat, Jenkins, VMWare, IBM, Intel, Adobe, HP, and SolarWinds , all issued security patches to fix their products. The Java deserialization flaw was so dangerous that Google engineers banded together in their free time to repair open-source Java libraries and limit the flaw's reach, patching over 2,600 projects. Now a similar issue was discovered in .NET. This research has been presented at the Black Hat and DEF CON security conferences. On page 5 [of this PDF], researchers included reviews for all the .NET and Java apps they analyzed, pointing out which ones are safe and how developers should use them to avoid deserialization attacks when working with JSON data.

  • Just don't use JSON or XML. You can thank me later.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by vadim_t ( 324782 )

      So what do you recommend instead?

      • There is absolutely no need for xml anywhere. It was a solution looking for a problem. As for JSON, don't do stupid web apps. Especially ones that need so many 3rd party libraries that they can never be secure.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by hord ( 5016115 )

        JSON or YAML are probably both fine. XML is simply wasteful and unnecessary. Personally I think we should be using something like s-expressions (lisp-like). People hate them because of the parens but every other encoding has as many negative points in different ways. The advantage is that the syntax is far simpler to understand and parse leading to safer software. Some might say that having an "executable" format is bad but I'd point to bugs like this as being proof that even "text" formats are just ex

      • Re: Simpler solution (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        ASN.1

  • Real Developers never Deserialize into objects (Score:3, Insightful)

    by zifn4b ( 1040588 ) on Sunday August 13, 2017 @11:27AM (#55002897)
    Real developers use an XML or JSON reader instead of using direct deserialization. Trust me I've built systems both ways and deserialization directly into objects is no bueno. You end up with more problems with version compatability alone to negate the benefits. There are also performance issues as well.

  • Not a .NET problem (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is a programming problem that can happen anywhere. No language is immune. No project is automatically secure from exploits, or able to patch framework universally for all deployments.

    Java and .NET will always have security issues, along with literally every other programming language. Anyone shocked, surprised, upset, or hostile to that concept is in the wrong profession.

    Assume everything is compromised. Assume nothing is secure. Design around that assumption and you will survive.

    • The title is sensationalistic. Even the original bug the author talks about, calling it repeatedly a "Java" bug, was actually a bug in the Apache Commons Collections library, not in the platform, and it could only be triggered if a server using the library allowed customers to provide serialized data for itself to deserialize, which is severely wrong in the first place (it's akin to eval()-ing client-provided text).

  • I'm kind of surprised this hasn't already built into a more prominent issue over time.

    Performance issues I can stomach - there's going to be some unavoidable parsing logic no matter how you go at translating from runtime to storage or network logic - but instead, large swaths of objects just get ignored in major libraries. When using unity, for instance, can't serialize dictionaries, and many other objects in the default serializer - which is a major oversight.

    Google actually has provided some rather nice

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hord ( 5016115 )

      I've looked at protocol buffers but everything I've ever read about people actually using them in production says they are a nightmare over time because they are binary. Supposedly the object versioning alleviates some of this but I think people were complaining about how to deal with mandatory fields over time. I can't remember but I suspect this plus JavaScript being in the browser is what makes JSON so prevalent. I have no idea why XML is used. I can't even think of a single advantage it has over any

  • Google engineers banded together in their 20% time.

  • JSON does not have code-execution ability (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    JSON only defines a bunch of basic data types. It defines no ability to run anything. These bugs are in (de)serialization layer above it, which uses JSON as a transport and extend the meaning of the data stored to be able to deserialize higher-level objects.

    JSON or XML are not the problem here. The same problem could happen if you serialized to CSV or TXT or anything else for that matter.

