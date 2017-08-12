Should Workplaces Be Re-Defined To Retain Older Tech Workers? (wired.com) 26
rgh02 submitted this article from Backchannel which argues companies "need to work harder and more persistently to attract, retain, and recognize talent" -- especially older talent: We "elders" know perfectly well that our workplaces are by and large not about us. We don't drive how roles, functions, advancement, and success are seen. Career development options and the hierarchical career ladders everyone is expected to climb are designed for the majority: younger workers. What can be done? There has to be a systems overhaul...
The article suggests restructuring workplaces with "individual contributor tracks" which reward people who don't go on to become managers, as well as things like paid mentoring positions and "phased retirement" programs that create part-time positions to allow a more gradual transition into retirement.
The article suggests restructuring workplaces with "individual contributor tracks" which reward people who don't go on to become managers, as well as things like paid mentoring positions and "phased retirement" programs that create part-time positions to allow a more gradual transition into retirement.
Re: (Score:3)
Older workers should adapt with the times, not vice versa. That's the only way progress will be made.
AC because I have a feeling the downmod from some pissed off old geyser is coming...
This is what happens to an old geyser that was famous for years but is now past its prime:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
His kid Strokkur gets all the attention now.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Other than that, adapt to what? Retard. The ever change office, desk, and keyboard?
I traded in the mouse for a Logitech Trackman [amzn.to] at work and at home. Less wrist movement, more exercise for my fat fingers.
I've been making this argument for 20 years (Score:2)
As noted, the problem with most organizations is that there is no technical advancement track. I actually proposed back in the late 90s at one organization that we establish a full technical track that went from entry-level coder all the way up to CTO (with a layer of 'senior technical officers' below the CTO level).
Other organizations -- such as Bell Labs in its heyday -- simply had everyone as 'Member of Technical Staff', with ad hoc organization around research and technical projects.
Sadly, though, most
Re: (Score:2)
Companies working on embedded systems for aircraft, cars and other road vehicles really care a lot about performance, especially when there are so many different CPU and GPU's on the market, all priced by the core, clock speed and pixel draw rate. If they can maintain interactivity while being able to use a cheaper CPU/GPU combo, they will.
Agree in some part (Score:3)
the problem with is is your hours worked doesn't really show your salary. It becomes a mess from an insurance and overall compensation perspective to institute such a thing. Things that are hard for HR and financial planny typically don't happen. They don't like things that are hard.
Young people? What young people? (Score:2)