Google Engineer's Leaked 'Gender Diversity' Essay Draws Massive Response (medium.com) 93
An anonymous reader writes: An engineer at Google's Mountain View headquarters circulated a 3,400-word essay internally that argued a "moral bias" exists at Google that's "shaming dissenters" and silencing their voices against "encroaching extremist and authoritarian policies." It attributes the gender gap in technology to biology-based differences in abilities (such as "speaking up" and "leading") and different personality traits (including "neuroticism"). Its suggested remedies include "Stop alienating conservatives" (calling it "non-inclusive" and "bad business because conservatives tend to be higher in conscientiousness"), and it also suggests as a solution to "de-emphasize empathy" (which "causes us to focus on anecdotes, favor individuals similar to us, and harbor other irrational and dangerous biases").Google's new VP of Diversity, Integrity & Governance -- who started just a few weeks ago -- responded internally that the document "advanced incorrect assumptions about gender," saying it's not a viewpoint Google endorses or encourages, and adding that "Changing a culture is hard, and it's often uncomfortable."
As the essay leaked over the weekend, former Google engineer Yonatan Zunger identified its anonymous author as "not someone senior," saying the author didn't seem to understand gender -- or engineering -- or what's going to happen next. "Essentially, engineering is all about cooperation, collaboration, and empathy for both your colleagues and your customers. If someone told you that engineering was a field where you could get away with not dealing with people or feelings, then I'm very sorry to tell you that you have been lied to... It's true that women are socialized to be better at paying attention to people's emotional needs and so on -- this is something that makes them better engineers, not worse ones... You need to learn the difference between 'I think we should adopt Go as our primary language' and 'I think one-third of my colleagues are either biologically unsuited to do their jobs, or if not are exceptions and should be suspected of such until they can prove otherwise to each and every person's satisfaction.'"
The leaked internal essay is now being discussed in literally dozens of news outlets. Click through for some official responses, including leaked reactions from Google's VP of Engineering, from Google's new VP of Diversity, Integrity & Governance -- and from Slashdot's readers.
As the essay leaked over the weekend, former Google engineer Yonatan Zunger identified its anonymous author as "not someone senior," saying the author didn't seem to understand gender -- or engineering -- or what's going to happen next. "Essentially, engineering is all about cooperation, collaboration, and empathy for both your colleagues and your customers. If someone told you that engineering was a field where you could get away with not dealing with people or feelings, then I'm very sorry to tell you that you have been lied to... It's true that women are socialized to be better at paying attention to people's emotional needs and so on -- this is something that makes them better engineers, not worse ones... You need to learn the difference between 'I think we should adopt Go as our primary language' and 'I think one-third of my colleagues are either biologically unsuited to do their jobs, or if not are exceptions and should be suspected of such until they can prove otherwise to each and every person's satisfaction.'"
The leaked internal essay is now being discussed in literally dozens of news outlets. Click through for some official responses, including leaked reactions from Google's VP of Engineering, from Google's new VP of Diversity, Integrity & Governance -- and from Slashdot's readers.
Zunger seemed to agree in part, writing sympathetically that "One very important true statement which this manifesto makes is that male gender roles remain highly inflexible, and that this is a bug, not a feature. In fact, I suspect that this is the core bug which prompted everything else within this manifesto to be written."
Google VP of Engineering Ari Balogh also responded internally that "we want to continue fostering an environment where it's safe to engage in challenging conversations in a thoughtful way. But, in the process of doing that, we cannot allow stereotyping and harmful assumptions to play any part. One of the aspects of the post that troubled me deeply was the bias inherent in suggesting that most women, or men, feel or act a certain way. That is stereotyping, and it is harmful."
Long-time Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein believes that leaking the internal memo to the outside world was a major breach of trust that will do more damage. But he also links to an earlier essay which argues "The men of computer science and the computer industry are misogynous jerks. Not all of them of course. Likely not even the majority. But enough to thoroughly poison the well."
VP of Diversity, Integrity & Governance... (Score:1)
Talk about a useless position.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Well thought out? Sourced?
Are we reading the same document?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Talk about a useless position.
Not true. She's there to make sure that everyone engages in correct thinking and correct speaking, and that people understand that engineering is all about empathy, emotions, and diversity.
Buckle up (Score:3)
It's going to be a bumpy ride
Re: (Score:3)
Sunday night popcorn!
woohoo!
Re: (Score:2)
I read that as "Sunday night porn!", does that mean anything?
Re: Buckle up (Score:1)
Nah just swipe left on all SJWS.
Re: (Score:2)
Release the hounds!
Social Justice Diversity Warriors have to be some of the least tolerant people on the planet.
Attacking dissent at Google (Score:2)
Includes what is purported to be an internal survey at Google:
http://voxday.blogspot.ca/2017... [blogspot.ca]
Re: (Score:1)
I'm not entirely sure what your argument is, but linking to anything by Vox Day (other than for purposes of humour) pretty much strip credibility from it.
Frankly, you'd be better off linking to the Time Cube guy.
Re: (Score:2)
Rebuttal? I see what you did there.
Re: Does anyone argue with the Zunger? He's spot (Score:1)
Stupid leftists defeat straw man, claim victory.
Re: (Score:2)
Bullshit. Empathy doesn't fucking enter into it. You know what's good for cooperation and collaboration? Effective leadership. You know what Valve doesn't have and why we'll never see Half Life 3? Effective leadership.
It would be nice if things were unrelated, but (Score:3, Informative)
...when people attempt to link legitimate engineering or technical points-of-view with misogyny, *-phobia, microagressions, or God-knows-what other kinds of SJW evils, it's hard to then claim that alternative views can't bring up what progressive social folks are doing and how it might affect things back.
e.g., " Anti-Systemd People ":
(Also, like many others, I'm curious why Gizmodo (of all outlets) presents the essay while removing all hyperlinks and charts, as if somehow that is doing a service to its readers by removing context from what is obviously going to involve strong reactions. Nice going, guys.)
Re: (Score:2)
For some reason the men in the Linux community who hate women the most seem to have taken a dislike to systemd
I'd say the anti vs pro systemd crowd was mostly split down the middle here. Though these days, after the recent shennanigans with "the root exploit is your fault" NOTABUG WONTFIX FUCKOFF seems to have made even the strong supporters somewhat temper their support.
Now on to the other bit. BAsically you've found one nutty person from what ever you consider to be not "your side" and are using him as a
Re: (Score:2)
Excellent example. I do not even remember gender ever coming up in the systemd "debate" (well, more "train-wreck"), except as a completely made-up accusation against its enemies. Of course, if you want to discredit somebody, even the most basic propaganda manual states to associate them with anything that is deemed unacceptable in society. For example, say, in Germany around 70 years ago, it would have been stated that "the Jews" were against systemd, with about as much validity to it. Or in the US a bit la
Re: (Score:2)
The essay's critics are missing the point. (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
All extremes are dangerous.
People are also notoriously guilty of the fallacy of excluded middle. People with any liberal bias will lump all conservative inclinations together with the harmful extremes of conservatism, and people with any conservative bias will lump all liberal inclinations together with the harmful extremes of liberalism.
The one group that everyone can agree they hate is, of course, the moderates.
Re:The essay's critics are missing the point. (Score:4, Insightful)
That's what the author said, but I don't think there's much truth to it. Yes, a lot of us are socialized to want competition, but is it really what we want, or just what we were taught to want? I rode that bandwagon into my thirties before I realized what a lousy ride it was, and then I got off. I'm much happier since. In point of fact life would be better for all of us if it were not only not encouraged, but not acceptable to work more than a seven hour work day.
If you think about it, doing so is actually depriving other people of the opportunity to excel, assuming that those extra hours are productive, and just causing damage if they aren't.
Re: (Score:2)
is it really what we want, or just what we were taught to want?
For answers, you can look to nature, human and otherwise.
Consider school. Every child knows exactly where they fit into the class pecking order. The only way to change your rank in that pecking order is through competition--sometimes non-violent, but sometimes violent.
This tendency didn't start with school children. The animal kingdom is full of examples of animals that observe a similar pecking order, from birds (from which it was named) to many mammals.
It's really hard to argue that we are only competitiv
Re: (Score:2)
So what do you say to the men that leave engineering? In competitive engineering programs, half the men will leave.
We're talking about post-graduation here, because that's what the manifesto is talking about. The men and women who've gotten to that point have already gone through "competitive engineering programs".
Re: (Score:2)
It's what they report in statistically-significant surveys, making it data.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh for f's sake. Do you all have the memory of gnats? When I started in IT in 1978, half of the 44-person IT staff--programmers and analysts, including project leaders--were female. In a conservative Midwestern state. We all came from different backgrounds and were all damned good at our jobs. I moved to L.A. in '81: Higher salaries. Still a buncha' women in IT, but fewer. By the time I left the field (I'm old now, with two fun auto-diseases), where the f*ck were all the women? They left 'cause IT wasn't to their taste? 'Cause they prefer schmoozing and cuddling to thinking? Or they don't like high-paying work that's fun as hell?
Yeah. I'm sure that's it.
If, as you say, women used to make up 50% of the I.T. workforce, then why did they let themselves be bullied out of it? Perhaps the reason many left was because they had other priorities. Maybe they wanted to spend more time with family than that sort of job would have allowed them to.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. "Equal opportunity" means a woman can become an engineer, a scientist or a pilot by bringing about as much talent and as much dedication to the table as a man. I know quite a few female engineers and scientists. None of them said they ever faced discrimination on a level that mattered to their career-choice. But most of them have stories of women that decided to study something easier when faced with what it actually takes to get though such an education path. Ask a female engineer or scientist in t
Re: (Score:2)
Ever moved into a new apartment or house and after a while wondered "why the fuck did they engineer this this way, this is stupid?" If so, then you just answered your question.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You can make aerodynamics your top priority, or you can make power-to-the-pavement your top priority, or you can make speed your top priority, but you can only have one top priority.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yup. It was SJWs that nearly killed Microsoft and did kill DEC. Not stubborn idiots with too much power, protecting their fiefdoms.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, technically, protecting one's in-group is protecting one's in-group, be they Management or SJWs or any other group. . .
Re: (Score:3)
That somewhat depends on what you call "Christian values". It seems to me (from Europe) that a lot of the views put forward by so called "Christians" in America are the exact opposite of what Jesus was arguing for.
As to "preserving your culture" being a valid viewpoint, well, I would argue that if your culture is one of violence against people because they threaten your own criminal activities, and bullying m
Not sure about the whole essay, but... (Score:5, Insightful)
One point where the author is spot on is the overwhelming efforts to silence any other viewpoints. Loom no further than the response to this memo. On twitter, a prominent tech entrepreneur said he thinks the real problem isn't the memo's content but that the author thought it was okay to share it at a place like Google. Isn't that exactly the point the author makes?
I also found interesting his point about how we feel differently about seeking 50-50 gender representation in manual labor occupations and work related deaths.
These topics are worthy of discussion. The "we must get girls to code" push always seemed worthy of skepticism. But there is no real debate in this area, and raising questions gets you labeled unfairly and possibly fired.
One thing is for sure: this guy's career is over. He will be doxxed by some news org who apparently does remember how to do investigative journalism when it comes to random civilians expressing a politically incorrect opinion. And the pitchforks will come out from the SJWs and no company -- certainly google -- wants to get mixed up in that PR nightmare. Game over, bro. Hope it was worth it.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
One point where the author is spot on is the overwhelming efforts to silence any other viewpoints.
What an amazing statement! This is now being discussed on just about every tech-site, social media and alt-right fringe media (although I haven't checked that last one), and it will probably spill onto the major news outlets. Still these viewpoints are being silenced?
Re: (Score:1)
One thing is for sure: this guy's career is over.
That is the snap of the whip they use to silence anyone they do not like. I have worked at a company that was like that years ago. You did not share an unpopular opinion unless you didnt want to keep your job. So you kept your mouth shut and looked for another job.
The difference this time is it went viral. These tech companies hold a lot of power and they are all abusing it. 'do not evil' indeed! I can see why they did not want to keep that logo they may
Re: (Score:2)
One thing is for sure: this guy's career is over.
Indeed. The heinous thoughtcrime offender is doomed.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree, except (Score:2)
He should never have included the bit about IQ. That was pointless and discussions of IQ in any context are never productive, only hot with flame and fury.
It still would have been railed against but there would have been less traction to do so.
The cows are not what they seem. (Score:2)
their new VP of Diversity, Integrity & Governance
identified its anonymous author as "not someone senior,"
Documents that are written and released have a paper trail that managers can can take to HR Immediately after they are 'released'. The fact that this has 'circulated' organically are suspect.
I smell a false flag.
Sweet FSM (Score:2)
This is the sort of thing that lands in history books as an example of the backwardness of previous generations.
Googledox ,VP of diversity doxxes engineer (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Is the google morally bankrupt? Yes and no (Score:2)
Mostly I'm just laughing at my naivete for buying into "Don't be evil" for so long. It's been clear for years that the google's REAL motto is "All your attention are belong to us", but I just didn't get it until much later.
About that mission statement? That was just a delusion of grandeur. All of the world's knowledge is obviously overwhelming, plus the metric of "useful" was never clear. However, by attacking and simplifying the problem along the dimension of access and following the money, we can see (wit