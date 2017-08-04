Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses The Almighty Buck IT

Popular Password Manager LastPass Doubles Price of Its Premium Plan, Removes features From Its Free Service Tier (neowin.net) 57

Posted by msmash from the where-things-are-now dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: In November, LastPass made a big change to its service, allowing users to keep track of their passwords across all their internet-enabled mobile and desktop devices, free of charge. In addition to the free tier, the cross-platform password manager - available on iOS, Android, and Windows 10 -- also offered a Premium plan with additional features, priced at $12 per year. Today, LastPass announced another wave of changes to its lineup for individual users -- but this time, the changes are unlikely to be welcomed with open arms by its customers. LastPass Premium has now doubled in price to $24 a year, which includes "emergency access, the ability to share single passwords and items with multiple people, priority tech support, advanced multi-factor authentication, LastPass for applications, and 1GB of encrypted file storage," along with all the other features of the Free tier. In a statement, the company said, "While LastPass Free continues to offer access on all browsers and devices and the core LastPass password management functionality, unlimited sharing and emergency access are now Premium features. Free users will be able to share one item with one other individual.

Popular Password Manager LastPass Doubles Price of Its Premium Plan, Removes features From Its Free Service Tier More | Reply

Popular Password Manager LastPass Doubles Price of Its Premium Plan, Removes features From Its Free Service Tier

Comments Filter:

  • I use passwords.txt. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Format:

    # SomeShittySite
    username / password

    # AnotherShittySite
    username / password

    # AThirdShittySite
    username / password

    $0/year. You can have this "service" for free.

    • I do the same, except I have the same 6 byte prefix for all the passwords. So if a password is listed in "passwords.txt" as "correctHorseBatteryStaple" the real password is "7Rz8t5correctHorseBatteryStaple". If anyone gets access to my list, they won't know the prefix, or even know that there is a prefix.

      • Yeah, I do something very similar except my prefix is a calculation, not an addition, and I don't bother with a text file, I keep it all in my head. I also segregate passwords into tiers, depending on the service. Throwaway web accounts do not need the complexity my online banking does. I do have an encrypted excel file for my wife to use should something happen to me though...
    • Sony did the same thing. And when they got hacked, all their passwords were revealed to the world too.

      If you're gonna store your passwords locally, it needs to be encrypted with a single master password which you never write down.
    • Yeah, but that's not automatically available from any device. Lastpass allows that. I adapted LastPass but do not need any of the extra features, just the simple logins & passwords. Note, however, that LastPass also allows you to store things like Credit Card information (in case one gets stolen), DMV, WiFi SSIDs, Bank Accounts, Router info, et al. All of it quite handy. I don't need emergency access, tech support, ability to share, multi factor authentication or ability to share or any of that
  • "Lastpassholes hobble free tier, jack prices"

    FT headline FY.

    Never understood the whole, "here Internet, take my passwords" mentality anyway.

  • A hosted 1GB of storage is kinda dinky compared to all the providers where one can get cloud storage but the infrastructure to provide it properly isn't all that cheap. I can't help but wonder why they thought to tack this on to their service.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      Maybe it's meant to cover all your stored password data, notes, etc in aggregate.

      Because there are people who will look at it as a kind of steganographic file system and try to store a bunch of non-password data in LastPass under the idea that it's more secure than most file sharing systems, an unconventional place to put it, and possibly provides greater legal protection that file sharing specifically (I don't know if this last bit is true, but I guess I'd see it harder for the cops to get a warrant for yo

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by darkain ( 749283 )

      My only thought is simplified remote encrypted storage? Something I don't really see the other providers doing. For basic personal documents, I think this would be worth it (think life insurance, social security, etc)

  • The Drawback of the Cloud (Score:3, Insightful)

    by sehlat ( 180760 ) on Friday August 04, 2017 @04:40PM (#54943073)

    Once you become dependent on cloud services, they are no longer in your service, you are in theirs.

  • Furthermore I can't comprehend why anyone would think such a service is safe to use in the first place. Typical 'Cloud' service: Get you used to it, then rip the rug right out from under you. Also, as previously stated: Why would anyone think something like this is safe or a good idea in the first place? Let a bunch of faceless strangers on the Internet keep all your passwords for you?

    • Re:Had no idea this was even a thing (Score:5, Informative)

      by msauve ( 701917 ) on Friday August 04, 2017 @04:43PM (#54943093)
      "Let a bunch of faceless strangers on the Internet keep all your passwords for you?"

      They don't. They keep encrypted versions of your passwords. All encryption/decryption happens locally.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jtara ( 133429 )

      > Furthermore I can't comprehend why anyone would think such a service is safe to use in the first place

      It's safe because the data is encrypted on your local computer/device. The encrypted data is sent up to the cloud. The company doesn't have any key that can be used to decrypt it.

      You do have to guard your master password! But most of us can memorize one good password.

  • $24 seems kind of high (Score:3)

    by execthis ( 537150 ) on Friday August 04, 2017 @04:48PM (#54943125)

    I just renewed recently while it was still $12/year. I feel that $24/year is a bit high. But on the other side, I would never need any of the premium features. That said, I'm happy to pay $12 per year for their service to help a great company. Lastpass has been solid and their service is indispensible.

  • No objection (Score:4, Interesting)

    by jtara ( 133429 ) on Friday August 04, 2017 @04:52PM (#54943153)

    I've been using LastPass for many years. I used to use Password Safe, which is strictly local. But they had me at "all popular platforms including Linux".

    I have no objection to the price increase. They deserve it, and no doubt will use the money to make the product even better.

  • I was a Premium user since they launched. The changes to the free tier last year caught me by surprise, and sure enough, since I had no reason to pay for Premium I stopped. I remember getting an automated questionnaire as to why I stopped being a Premium customer and I explained clearly that they now offered the full feature set I was interested in in the free tier.

    Now they're apparently changing it so that one feature I want (emergency access) becomes part of the Premium package. Fair enough, they'll get m

  • I've used KeePass for years now, and while I don't have all the fancy password sharing features I do have my passwords, in a format I trust, available on my PCs and phone. I haven't yet seen a reason to switch.

  • Just use open source KeePass to hold your passwords and use DropBox to sync your encrypted database between computers/phones/tablets. Works great between Windows, iOS, and Android at least. http://keepass.info/ [keepass.info]

  • So why not use a local app and cloud storage service? I use Keepass and NextCloud but could easily use GoogleDrive or DropBox or somesuch. The encrypted file doesn't take up that much space and you can sync it to whatever device you want.

  • I just use gandalf as my password everywhere. If they require letters and digits then I use gandalf1.

Slashdot Top Deals

I'd rather just believe that it's done by little elves running around.

Close