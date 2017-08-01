New Data On H-1B Visas Prove That IT Outsourcers Hire a Lot But Pay Very Little (qz.com) 34
New submitter FerociousFerret shares a report from Quartz: Hard numbers have been released by the U.S. government agency that screens visas for high-skilled foreign workers, and they are not pretty. Data made available by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for the first time show that the widely made complaint about the visa program is true: a small number of IT outsourcing companies get a disproportionately high number of H-1B visas and pay below-average wages to their workers. The new data also gives a more accurate picture of salaries of H-1B workers by employer. The top IT outsourcing companies on average paid much lower salaries to their workers. The wage divide is largely a result of different education requirements of H-1B positions. H-1B visas are issued to workers with specialized skills which generally requires a Bachelor's degree or higher. More than 98% of approved H-1B visa positions were awarded to workers with either a Bachelor's or a Master's degree in fiscal year 2016. A closer look at the educations held by H-1B workers at companies like Google, Amazon and Intel -- places with in-house tech staffs -- show that more than 60% had Masters degrees. For most IT outsourcing companies, the majority of H-1B visa holders only had a Bachelor's.
"...they are not pretty." (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Since when are IT employees hired for their looks?
Let me guess, all that practise reading the various Cisco switch manuals in German front-to-back came in handy at your job interview.
Re: (Score:2)
Since when are IT employees hired for their looks?
Since, well, this prospect looks like he'll work more hours for less pay... beauty.
Seriously? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Removes unions.
Staff have to work under threat of not been able to stay in the USA.
Low costs.
One person with needed legal standing in US can have a lot of new low cost workers working US services.
Re: (Score:3)
As a former H1B holder who was paid far more than the equivalent homegrown employees, I can tell you that you missed the point of the article.
The point is that US companies that directly employ H1B holders pay more than the companies whose business is outsourcing.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
While simultaneously replacing jobs that U.S. citizens might take.. after a computer-focused IT education provides them what they thought was the means to a career....
Yet you fail to understand the "argument" that the United States is failing to provide qualified tech workers... even with years of STEM programs.
So if they don't get the overworked-underpaid H1B temp employees they want and they for some reason can't find local talent... its time to ship jobs beyond our shores!
Wait.. do I hear an echo from Di
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Precisely.
H1-B visas should only be granted to companies that are hiring the holder directly - no contracting companies should be allowed to sponsor H1-B holders.
If the employer of the H1-B candidate had to treat them as an employee, we would see the higher wages. But since they are employed by contract houses, they get less money, the corporations get cheap foreign labor, and wages stay low.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm Shocked, Shocked I say... (Score:5, Interesting)
That corporations would do the most economically sensible thing, given the conditions at hand.
In other words: Duh. Now that we have the evidence, can we PLEASE do something about this?
I have serious problems with a visa that's designed for the worker to have to go home again later (I know that a fair number of H1B holders do convert to green card holders, but that's deliberately NOT the point of an H1B).
H1B should be a fairly rare thing - if the US is so short of workers that you have to go oversees, then we should be giving out green cards and encouraging citizenship, not paying crap wages, depressing pay scales for US workers, and then sending them home.
Take the number of H1B visas issued, and put that number into the green card program instead. I want people who are going to stay and be my neighbor, not temps from oversees!
Re: (Score:2)
Wrong. H1B visas are "dual-intent" -- this means that it is expected that the holder will apply for a green card.
I'm shocked (Score:1)
Positiviely shocked. Hilary says that outsourcing is good for the economy.
The real money (Score:2)
The IT outsourcing companies make a ton of other money in the process.
From a percentage of the pay their H-1B contracts receive, to the flop houses they store their programmers in while they're not at work, it's all pure profit.
2.6 million H-1Bs over a decade (Score:2, Informative)
Data here [uscis.gov]
Is it any wonder that middle class wages have stagnated and young workers are under employed?
And some people still can't figure out why Hillary lost....
Re: (Score:1)
Has Trump done something about it yet?
Other than Boost the Number of Visas for Low skilled workers?
Trump Lies Better than Hillary?
Other side of coin (Score:1)
I'm confused (Score:2)
Why is it not a requirement to pay above average wages for H1-B holders? The only reason they have the visa is because there is no local worker with the required skill, right?