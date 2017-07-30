Unpaid Internships Lead To Lower-Paying Jobs, Study Finds (theguardian.com) 25
The Guardian reports: Almost every graduate taking an unpaid internship can expect to be worse off three years later than if they had gone straight into work. That is the shock finding of the first survey of its kind of the career trajectories of tens of thousands of students over a six-year period. The study, conducted by the Institute for Social and Economic Research at the University of Essex, reveals that, three-and-a-half years after graduating, former interns face a salary penalty of approximately £3,500, compared with those who went straight into paid work, and £1,500 compared with those who went into further study... The study also found that those who took internships were less likely to go on to professional or managerial roles or be satisfied with their career compared with those who had gone straight into work.
Slashdot reader BarbaraHudson warns unpaid internships are also "a possible indicator of a large oversupply of workers to jobs available and downward pressure on pay." Anyone else want to share thoughts about the current job market for professionals -- or your own horror stories about your first job after college?
Slashdot reader BarbaraHudson warns unpaid internships are also "a possible indicator of a large oversupply of workers to jobs available and downward pressure on pay." Anyone else want to share thoughts about the current job market for professionals -- or your own horror stories about your first job after college?
US parent here (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
in the States you use unpaid internships to help get into your 300 level courses
This story is studying graduates who take unpaid internships, not students who take unpaid internships. Those are very different things. This study is looking at people who couldn't find work after they graduated and had to settle for unpaid internships, and then seems surprised these students make less money down the line.
For this study to have any relevance, they would have to look at graduates who had an offer for a paid position but chose to take an unpaid internship instead. Then look at their earnings
Alternatively .... (Score:2)
Invisible Hand. (Score:2)
Shouldn't unpaid internships in a field be an indication of the saturation of the job market in addition to job prospects after graduation? We have highschool dropouts making $20+/hr where I live and companies still have a shortage of good workers. You can make a very good living working in those fields.
Even if you just use it as a stepping stone to another career. These people made the personal decision to go into a field that was saturated with people wanting to be in it and unpaid internships are a very
Re: (Score:2)
It's almost as if labor has value (Score:3)
..and you shouldn't squander it away by demonstrating that you're willing to provide it for free.
See also:
-Programming contests where the hosting corp gives $100K as a Grand Prize but retains rights to all of the contestants code (and doesn't even pay any FICA tax)
-The NCAA making billions off of 'student-athletes' with lucrative television contracts
When History Works Against You (Score:2)
I have never been an intern but I have worked at lower-paying jobs during a period where I was in transition and didn't expect to be there long. Just to keep from depleting savings during that time.
The problem is that in a job interview where they review your employment history they will consider your past pay to determine what to offer you. (We aren't going to bump you up 200%). They will actually pay more to another candidate with less skills but higher past earnings for the exact same position. It i
What about unpaid internships *during* school? (Score:2)
A local college has offered my company students who must complete an internship to get their degrees (in software engineering). There is no requirement for payment as this is a requirement to graduate and we were told by the college the best the students could hope for was a letter of recommendation. We are unusual in that we are paying the students and are working through a contract with the college to take on paid interns - this is in line with our B-Corp certification and general company philosophy.
So,
Correlation is not causation (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Except that kids whose parents have higher incomes get a disproportionate percentage of the paid internships. Has nothing to do with ability, everything to do with connections. It's actually right there in the article.
Re: (Score:1)
...unpaid as an intern for 35 years (Score:2)
"This is That" is a statire news show:
http://www.cbc.ca/radio/thisis... [www.cbc.ca]
Meet the man who went unpaid as an intern for 35 years
After being offered an unpaid position as CEO of his company, Bill Marshall has had enough and is blowing the whistle on unpaid internships.
"For 35 years they just kept telling me I was getting on the job experience
... now I know I was being taken advantage of." ....
I wish... (Score:2)
... that it were only The Grauniad that would pretend to be shocked that employees starting paid work later tend to earn less after a given time.
But sadly it's the entire Western mainstream media. When not peddling lies about Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela - well, foreigners in general - they resort to "shocking" stories like this.
the interns at the Institute wrote this report (Score:2)
Unpaid Internship (Score:1)
How is it a Shock? (Score:2)
How is it a shock that someone with more experience makes more money?