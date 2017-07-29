US Voting Machines Cracked In 90 Minutes At DEFCON (thehill.com) 11
An anonymous reader quotes The Hill: Hackers at at a competition in Las Vegas were able to successfully breach the software of U.S. voting machines in just 90 minutes on Friday, illuminating glaring security deficiencies in America's election infrastructure. Tech minds at the annual "DEF CON" in Las Vegas were given physical voting machines and remote access, with the instructions of gaining access to the software. According to a Register report, within minutes, hackers exposed glaring physical and software vulnerabilities across multiple U.S. voting machine companies' products. Some devices were found to have physical ports that could be used to attach devices containing malicious software. Others had insecure Wi-Fi connections, or were running outdated software with security vulnerabilities like Windows XP.
Though some of the machines were out of date, they were all from "major U.S. voting machine companies" like Diebold Nixorf, Sequoia Voting Systems, and WinVote -- and were purchased on eBay or at government auctions. One of the machines apparently still had voter registration data stored in plain text in an SQLite database from a 2008 election, according to event's official Twitter feed.
By Saturday night they were tweeting video of a WinVote machine playing Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up."
In Virginia these machines have been decertified. I imagine other states have acted as well.
Problem is that they replaced them with other machines instead of pen and paper.
18 states are 100% paper ballots.
Hard to hack the results in Michigan when its pen and paper.
By Saturday night they were tweeting video of a WinVote machine playing Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up."
So, you're saying America got Rick Rolled on November 8th, 2016.
Explains a lot.
Some devices were found to have physical ports that could be used to attach devices containing malicious software. Others had insecure Wi-Fi connections, or were running outdated software with security vulnerabilities like Windows XP.
Does anyone like myself, see this as a reason to support our president?
Folks, let's join our president's efforts in making "America Great Again!"
Sometimes an old system is best (Score:3)
Physical ballots are still the best way to do it. The added confidence and security is WELL worth it.