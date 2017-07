US Voting Machines Cracked In 90 Minutes At DEFCON

An anonymous reader quotes The Hill:Though some of the machines were out of date, they were all from "major U.S. voting machine companies" like Diebold Nixorf, Sequoia Voting Systems, and WinVote -- and were purchased on eBay or at government auctions. One of the machines apparently still had voter registration data stored in plain text in an SQLite database from a 2008 election, according to event's official Twitter feed.By Saturday night they were tweeting video of a WinVote machine playing Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up ."