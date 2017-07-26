Some Low-Cost Android Phones Come at a Price -- Your Privacy (cnet.com) 10
Cheap phones are coming at the price of your privacy, security analysts discovered. From a report: At $60, the BLU R1 HD is the top-selling phone on Amazon. Last November, researchers caught it secretly sending private data to China. Shanghai Adups Technology, the group behind the spying software on the BLU R1 HD, called it a mistake. But analysts at Kryptowire found the software provider is still making the same "mistake" on other phones. At the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, researchers from Kryptowire, a security firm, revealed that Adups' software is still sending a device's data to the company's server in Shanghai without alerting people. But now, it's being more secretive about it. "They replaced them with nicer versions," Ryan Johnson, a research engineer and co-founder at Kryptowire, said. "I have captured the network traffic of them using the Command and Control channel when they did it." An Adups spokeswoman said that it had resolved the issues in 2016 and that the issues "are not existing anymore." Kryptowire said it has observed the company sending data without telling users on at least three different phones.
Loss leader? (Score:2)
Loss leader? I'm wondering if these low priced phones are actually subsidized by the Chinese government. How nice it would be if a similar priced phone could be offered with verifiable open source firmware. (Ok, from here in just call me Captain Obvious.)
Not surprising... (Score:2)
There have been processes for behavioral tracking for years now. The trick is to root the device, yank the Chinese certificates out of your root CA store [1], add outgoing blocks on the iptables level to ensure that it doesn't phone home, add some ad blocking, and you will have a decent phone for a cheap price. Ideally, install an OS like LineageOS (if available.)
[1]: It is interesting to see what both Apple and Android device makers stick in the root CA store. It is wise to reduce that number.