Some Low-Cost Android Phones Come at a Price -- Your Privacy (cnet.com) 28
Cheap phones are coming at the price of your privacy, security analysts discovered. From a report: At $60, the BLU R1 HD is the top-selling phone on Amazon. Last November, researchers caught it secretly sending private data to China. Shanghai Adups Technology, the group behind the spying software on the BLU R1 HD, called it a mistake. But analysts at Kryptowire found the software provider is still making the same "mistake" on other phones. At the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, researchers from Kryptowire, a security firm, revealed that Adups' software is still sending a device's data to the company's server in Shanghai without alerting people. But now, it's being more secretive about it. "They replaced them with nicer versions," Ryan Johnson, a research engineer and co-founder at Kryptowire, said. "I have captured the network traffic of them using the Command and Control channel when they did it." An Adups spokeswoman said that it had resolved the issues in 2016 and that the issues "are not existing anymore." Kryptowire said it has observed the company sending data without telling users on at least three different phones.
Wow, color me 'surprised'! (Score:1)
Implying that ANY smartphone is going to be ANY better in this regard
Re: (Score:2)
Free: you just got what you paid for.
Unfortunately you can't necessarily trust non-free products either. Not even expensive ones.
Loss leader? (Score:2)
Loss leader? I'm wondering if these low priced phones are actually subsidized by the Chinese government. How nice it would be if a similar priced phone could be offered with verifiable open source firmware. (Ok, from here in just call me Captain Obvious.)
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't need to be sponsored by the Chinese government...
But it probably is, notwithstanding your other valid points.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't come with spyware. The real purchasing decision should be which phones allow rooting without blowing an efuse or disabled marketed functionality. If you can unlock the phone via usb and adb and maybe a password and it doesn't do anything funny, it is a good phone. Everything else should be treated as suspect.
Right. It just goes to prove, the only viable path forward is verifiable, user modifiable open source.
Not surprising... (Score:2)
There have been processes for behavioral tracking for years now. The trick is to root the device, yank the Chinese certificates out of your root CA store [1], add outgoing blocks on the iptables level to ensure that it doesn't phone home, add some ad blocking, and you will have a decent phone for a cheap price. Ideally, install an OS like LineageOS (if available.)
[1]: It is interesting to see what both Apple and Android device makers stick in the root CA store. It is wise to reduce that number.
Re: (Score:3)
It's so easy, anyone can do it!
Re: (Score:2)
Yes to all of this.
I will not use a phone I can't replace the OS on, mostly for these reasons.
Re: (Score:2)
crack that chip! (Score:2)
You must root it!
plug a cable in the phone
you can root it!
https://theunlockr.com/2013/11... [theunlockr.com]
Re: (Score:2)
