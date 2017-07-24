Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Posted by BeauHD from the here-we-go-again dept.
An anonymous reader writes: "Veritaseum has confirmed today that a hacker stole $8.4 million from the platform's ICO on Sunday, July 23," reports Bleeping Computer. "This is the second ICO hack in the last week and the fourth hack of an Ethereum platform this month. An ICO (Initial Coin Offering) is similar to a classic IPO (Initial Public Offering), but instead of stocks in a company, buyers get tokens in an online platform. Users can keep tokens until the issuing company decides to buy them back, or they can sell the tokens to other users for Ethereum. Veritaseum was holding its ICO over the weekend, allowing users to buy VERI tokens for a product the company was preparing to launch in the realm of financial services." The hacker breached its systems, stole VERI tokens and immediately dumped them on the market due to the high-demand. The hacker made $8.4 million from the token sale, which he immediately started to launder. In a post-mortem announcement, Middleton posted online today, the Veritaseum CEO said "the amount stolen was miniscule (less than 00.07%) although the dollar amount was quite material." The CEO also suspects that "at least one corporate partner that may have dropped the ball and [might] be liable." Previous Ethereum services hacks include Parity, CoinDash, and Classic Ether Wallet.

  • Thing to do? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Business model: 1. Start a coin exchange. 2. "Get hacked" 3. Profit!! 4. Start a coin exchange...

  • And this is what happens... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    When you attribute real value to something that really has no right to have any value, something you didn't even work for.

  • Ethereum (Score:3, Insightful)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Monday July 24, 2017 @08:36PM (#54871375)
    Tralfamadore wins

  • ICO? (Score:3)

    by JaredOfEuropa ( 526365 ) on Monday July 24, 2017 @08:37PM (#54871379) Journal
    I know what ICO stands for and I know roughly how it works, but... what do you actually get when you buy tokens in an ICO? Do you actually get a stake in the company, or do you get coins in a cryptocurrency that may or may not appreciate if the "backing" company does well? If it's the former, how does that sit with the SEC or its equivalents? And if it's the latter, how is this any different from an ITO (Initial Tulip Offering)?

    • TFS makes it sound like you pay cash to buy tokens which you may hold or sell yourself for Ethereum, and at some point in the future, the company that sold them originally may decide to buy them back for Ethereum. Hold them if you think the company will go up in value faster than Ethereum or cash (and that the company won't let them get stolen); otherwise, sell them for Ethereum.

      I agree that the SEC probably should be involved here.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The latter, that is "coins in a cryptocurrency that may or may not appreciate". I read a nice essay [medium.com] recently discussing this and comparing it to the dot com bubble which points out how ICOs are mostly dumb even if they aren't a complete scam:

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      From what I understand it's essentially like a theme park where you must buy everything with funny money. The investors buy funny money on the theory that if the park is successful lots of people will want funny money and the value will rise. If it flops, tough. First issue is that they can just burn through the money and fold, people have no ownership and unlike Kickstarter they haven't been "promised" any product or service. You're an investor, the investment failed, too bad. The executive strategy sessio

  • "Veritaseum has confirmed today that a hacker stole $8.4 million"

    Ethereum are not USD. Claiming that someone stole $ is intellectually bankrupt. They "stole" some bits arranged in a fashion that some people assign a value to. Try to convert those bits to USD, and watch the exchange price plummet.

    • They "stole" some bits arranged in a fashion that some people assign a value to. Try to convert those bits to USD, and watch the exchange price plummet.

      How is that any different than the "money" in your bank account? It isn't like that money physically exists anywhere. Iit is also just an arrangement of bits in a bank's computer system.

      • Money doesn't exist at all.

        What exists are people, and places, and resources, and space, and air, and water, and food and time. Money is a mechanism to permit us to exchange these things, and to compare them to each other in a hopefully meaningful way. Without money, you have to spend enormous amounts of time and effort trying to organise all those things. This is what the Soviet Union tried to do with their Five Year Plans.

        That didn't work out so well for them, and millions of people starved. Red Plenty is

  • Seems to be not quite ready for prime-time (Score:3)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Monday July 24, 2017 @09:26PM (#54871593)

    Or is it just me and I have overblown expectations?

    • That's the problem. Bitcoin has not been robbed yet through a vulnerability. That is because every user MUST have a local copy of the whole chain for every transaction ever made before he or she can use their wallet. Right now it is over 120 gb.

      Ethereum tries to alleviate this problem but it means without a centralized system it is less secure. Wasn't dodgecoin popular and what about litecoin?

    • I don't think Etherium and their Smart Contracts may ever be ready for the prime-time, at least not without a major shift in technology.

      The problem is the code that gets written to express a contract. Code *always* has bugs, and it requires a great deal of knowledge and expertise to debug. Often these bugs are just so subtle that they live for years inside code - and often no-one looks.

      How is joe-average supposed to invest in and trust a smart contract - there is no way they can verify that the code is

  • I wouldn't be surprised if the "Establishment" is funding/encouraging these hacks. I have no proof, just vague motive, so that makes me equal with AP, CNN and NYT.

    Seriously, it's not the CIA/NSA/MI6 types. The last thing they want to do is expose a potential exploit. So it's probably scum bags from Rostov.

  • Please wait until after I have a purchaser before hacking so I can get my free GTX 1080 please?

  • money out of thin air!

