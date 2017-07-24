Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: A mysterious piece of malware has been infecting hundreds of Mac computers for years -- and no one noticed until a few months ago. The malware is called "FruitFly," and one of its variants, "FruitFly 2" has infected at least 400 victims over the years. FruitFly 2 is intriguing and mysterious: its goals, who's behind it, and how it infects victims, are all unknown. Earlier this year, an ex-NSA hacker started looking into a piece of malware he described to me as "unique" and "intriguing." It was a slightly different strain of a malware discovered on four computers earlier this year by security firm Malwarebytes, known as "FruitFly." This first strain had researchers scratching their heads. On the surface, the malware seemed "simplistic." It was programmed mainly to surreptitiously monitor victims through their webcams, capture their screens, and log keystrokes. But, strangely, it went undetected since at least 2015. There was no indication of who could be behind it, and it contained "ancient" functions and "rudimentary" remote control capabilities, Malwarebytes's Thomas Reed wrote at the time.

Mysterious Mac Malware Has Infected Hundreds of Victims For Years

  • How many of you guys had to hear this: (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "I got [insert anti-virus here] and it has never found anything on [linux;mac os;*nix]?

    And you want to argue why they are wrong and when you do, it goes over their heads.

  • 400 over 10 years? (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    More Window$ PCs were infected by malware while reading this post.

    • Guys! Stop reading his post! You're infecting Windows PCs!

  • iLluminati

  • Best bet, but nothing is secure (Score:3)

    by 605dave ( 722736 ) on Monday July 24, 2017 @01:43PM (#54868187) Homepage

    I think Mac users stopped saying the Mac was immune about 10 years ago. My take on it is that out of the two major desktop options, Windows and Mac, the Mac is the safer bet. As is iOS over Android.

    Linux isn't an option for me or most users on the desktop. Too complicated for average users, and for those who rely on creative apps no real options. (please don't tell me about open source alternatives to Photoshop, ProTools etc, they aren't as good. Apple products are not bullet proof, but I still believe for the average user and creative types they are the best option security wise.

  • Shouldda got Windows (*slap* *slap* *slap*...)

  • With the very low number of infections and the monitoring of the user through like the webcam, I would think this is a case where looking at the owners of the infected Macs would yield a lot more information about the author and its purpose.

    I wouldn't be surprised if this was on the Macs of individuals who have had issues with stalkers in the past.

  • If it's MALware, doesn't it have to do something MALicious? I can't see what this stuff does that is bad. It just sits around watching what you do and doesn't bother you. Nobody even noticed it for years. I think it should be called PALware, like some guy who comes over and sits in your garage and watches while you work on your car. A real PAL. And it doesn't even drink your beer.

