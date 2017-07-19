Android Backdoor 'GhostCtrl' Can Silently Record Your Audio, Video and More (neowin.net) 23
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Neowin: A new strain of malware designed for Android devices has recently been discovered, which not only can silently record audio and video, but can also monitor texts and calls, modify files, and ultimately spawn ransomware. Dubbed as 'GhostCtrl' by researchers over at Trend Micro, the malware is apparently a variant of OmniRAT, a remote administration tool for Android, which is available to the public. It also appears to be part of a wider campaign that targeted Israeli hospitals, where a worm called RETADUP surfaced back in June. According to the report, there are three versions of the malicious software. The first variant stole information and controlled a device's functionalities, while the second added new features to exploit. The third one combines all the features of the old versions, and adds even more malicious components into its system. The latest iteration of GhostCtrl can now monitor call logs, text messages, contacts, phone numbers, location, and browsing history. Furthermore, it has the ability to record the victim's Android version, battery level, and Bluetooth information. To make make matters worse, it can now also spy on unsuspecting victims by silently recording audio and video. The malware distributes itself via illegitimate apps for WhatsApp or Pokemon GO. Trend Micro suggests you keep your Android devices up to date and data backed up regularly. They also recommend using an app reputation system that can detect suspicious and malicious apps.
Re: (Score:1)
It is almost as if this was designed to order by the various TLA's to spy on to without you knowing.
Oh wait...
Walled Garden (Score:1)
Now, what's so bad about Apple's walled garden again?
Re: (Score:1)
Apps that do what GhostCtrl does but on iPhones are rife in the app store.
You just have to know where to look. The walled garden's cracks started showing years ago.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Now, what's so bad about Apple's walled garden again?
What's bad is it isn't infallible https://www.theiphonewiki.com/wiki/Malware_for_iOS
Re: (Score:1)
Sorry I forgot one more link
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/03/08/cia_exploit_list_in_full/
Re: (Score:3)
Apple's malware costs so much more. If I could afford an iPhone, I'd be worth stealing from.
Re: (Score:2)
Update the devices? As in buy new? (Score:3, Interesting)
Thanks Trend Micro for that advice! Except most tablet vendors stop supporting or changing the software on the tablet so unless you could have put Canyogenmod on the tablet you won't be able to upgrade. Oh wait. You can't even get cyogenmod as an update anymore. The software upgrade path is the only positive thing Apple has going for its tablets.
Perhaps Microsoft tablets will be upgradeable like the zune has been updated?
BTW anyone catch the averts for HP printers? Pointing out how old printers are insecure and you should just upgrade to HP? 'Cept the old insecure printers that still work are HPs. Still working is the point. If the sunk cost gear is still working - why replace it due the manufacturer not creating the replacement need by allowing insecure devices to function on the network?
It's Not a Bug, It's a Feature (Score:4, Funny)
Apple vs. Android (Score:2)
There's an apple vs. android debate going on here. And while I myself use an android phone, I have to say, Apple does have the edge in this department. Their lockdown and app-screening policy basically prevents clueless users from doing to much damage.
And I have to admit, finding the right Android phone is a PITA. I settled for a Moto G5 Plus as my newest, but I'm and expert and know what to look for, am aware of the tradeoffs *and* I know enough to be careful about installing rubbish. Some clueless ord set