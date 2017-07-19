Android Backdoor 'GhostCtrl' Can Silently Record Your Audio, Video and More (neowin.net) 50
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Neowin: A new strain of malware designed for Android devices has recently been discovered, which not only can silently record audio and video, but can also monitor texts and calls, modify files, and ultimately spawn ransomware. Dubbed as 'GhostCtrl' by researchers over at Trend Micro, the malware is apparently a variant of OmniRAT, a remote administration tool for Android, which is available to the public. It also appears to be part of a wider campaign that targeted Israeli hospitals, where a worm called RETADUP surfaced back in June. According to the report, there are three versions of the malicious software. The first variant stole information and controlled a device's functionalities, while the second added new features to exploit. The third one combines all the features of the old versions, and adds even more malicious components into its system. The latest iteration of GhostCtrl can now monitor call logs, text messages, contacts, phone numbers, location, and browsing history. Furthermore, it has the ability to record the victim's Android version, battery level, and Bluetooth information. To make make matters worse, it can now also spy on unsuspecting victims by silently recording audio and video. The malware distributes itself via illegitimate apps for WhatsApp or Pokemon GO. Trend Micro suggests you keep your Android devices up to date and data backed up regularly. They also recommend using an app reputation system that can detect suspicious and malicious apps.
It is almost as if this was designed to order by the various TLA's to spy on to without you knowing.
Oh wait...
Walled Garden (Score:1)
Now, what's so bad about Apple's walled garden again?
Apps that do what GhostCtrl does but on iPhones are rife in the app store.
You just have to know where to look. The walled garden's cracks started showing years ago.
Nice FUD, fag. Link to the app in question or it didn't happen, bitch.
Now, what's so bad about Apple's walled garden again?
What's bad is it isn't infallible https://www.theiphonewiki.com/wiki/Malware_for_iOS
Sorry I forgot one more link
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/03/08/cia_exploit_list_in_full/
Apple's malware costs so much more. If I could afford an iPhone, I'd be worth stealing from.
Update the devices? As in buy new? (Score:4, Interesting)
Thanks Trend Micro for that advice! Except most tablet vendors stop supporting or changing the software on the tablet so unless you could have put Canyogenmod on the tablet you won't be able to upgrade. Oh wait. You can't even get cyogenmod as an update anymore. The software upgrade path is the only positive thing Apple has going for its tablets.
Perhaps Microsoft tablets will be upgradeable like the zune has been updated?
BTW anyone catch the averts for HP printers? Pointing out how old printers are insecure and you should just upgrade to HP? 'Cept the old insecure printers that still work are HPs. Still working is the point. If the sunk cost gear is still working - why replace it due the manufacturer not creating the replacement need by allowing insecure devices to function on the network?
Lineageos==cyanogenmod
While I have no idea what "apps for Whatsapp or Pokemon GO" means (maybe "for" should be "as"), the second part about installing the APK suggests that this happens when a user "sideloads" (I hate the term, implies there's something wrong with it, as if we were only ever supposed to install programs blessed by the OS corporate
Android is atrocious? (Score:1)
Unfortunate as it is, the presence or lack of a solid update scheme is a distinguishing feature between manufacturers - one you won't find in a feature matrix. Looking into it can help you avoid making mistakes.
It's Not a Bug, It's a Feature (Score:5, Funny)
Apple vs. Android (Score:3)
There's an apple vs. android debate going on here. And while I myself use an android phone, I have to say, Apple does have the edge in this department. Their lockdown and app-screening policy basically prevents clueless users from doing to much damage.
And I have to admit, finding the right Android phone is a PITA. I settled for a Moto G5 Plus as my newest, but I'm and expert and know what to look for, am aware of the tradeoffs *and* I know enough to be careful about installing rubbish. Some clueless ord settling for an iPhone even though it's 300 Euros more expensive than an android equivalent (a fact they are blissfully unaware of) might actually be the best choice for them.
Anyway, I guess you're aware that Android phones prevent you from manually installing apps until you change a setting. Also, it might not matter to most people but the Apple way severely limits your freedom. I don't want a company to control what I can and can't install in my hardware.
Apple allows sideloading of apps since at least iOS9 without requiring you to pay $99. Anything you can compile yourself, you can load onto your iPhone with Apple's blessing. There are restrictions of course, but Apple is letting you load your stuff onto your phone (and others you can physically get access to).
The funny thing is, you'd expect an "open source app repo" to have sprung up consisting of apps and games you build and lo
Just reminding myself (Score:3)
Why I chose an operating system platform that was open sourced. Not free but freed software. It seems the further software gets from being open the more we have to put up with crap like this. Sure, shiny is good, but control is better.
Huh? Which is the usable mobile OS that's more free/freed/open (using any definition you prefer) than Android? iOS is much further from free than Android, and yet this type of malware simply doesn't exist there. Say what you like about walled gardens restricting personal freedom to tinker (and they certainly do) - from a security point of view Apple have shown themselves to be great guardians of their devices (and, by extension, their users).
This is reminding me why I pay extra for an Apple device every few
Which is the usable mobile OS that's more free/freed/open (using any definition you prefer) than Android?
It was directed at Android. My lament is that I am forced to have one arm tied behind my back for what is essentially a linux box that I own and can't have root access to.
So not having a go at Apple gear at all. I'm criticizing my platform of choice, sorry, I probably didn't make that clear. (tired)
This is reminding me why I pay extra for an Apple device every few years.
Sure, though you've got a different set of guys with access to your data. Please don't take this as a slight or disdain for apple users or their products, moreover an observation of the contempt intelligence a
OmniRat (Score:2)
I just have to say, thanks for advertising this tool. Now I can admin my family without having to constantly travel, get them to meet me, get the phones, etc. It is cheap and well.. the developer is the owner. Pretty nice job so far.
Amazing: Try and make it sound bad.. and I love it.
updates? (Score:1)
Need hardware on/off and HW indicators (Score:1)
One more reason why we need hardware on/off switches and indicator lights for sensors and radios.
Turn the mic off - it will be impossible to record.
See that the mic-indicator light off - assurance mic is not in use.
Ditto camera, bluetooth, wifi, cellular radio, etc.