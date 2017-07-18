Hacks 'Probably Compromised' UK Industry (bbc.com) 9
Some industrial software companies in the UK are "likely to have been compromised" by hackers, according to a document reportedly produced by British spy agency GCHQ. A copy of the document from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) -- part of GCHQ -- was obtained by technology website Motherboard. From a report: A follow-up by the BBC indicated that the document was legitimate. There have been reports about similar cyber-attacks around the world lately. Modern, computer-based industrial control systems manage equipment in facilities such as power stations. And attacks attempting to compromise such systems had become more common recently, one security researcher said. The NCSC report specifically discusses the threat to the energy and manufacturing sectors. It also cites connections from multiple UK internet addresses to systems associated with "advanced state-sponsored hostile threat actors" as evidence of hackers targeting energy and manufacturing organisations.
The better question (Score:4, Interesting)
And one much harder to answer is 'who isn't compromised.
Given the low hanging fruit that is Internet connected industrial controls, I'd have to Wild Ass Guess that virtually all of the big companies have had their products peeled open by one or various disreputable groups (I'm looking at YOU ALL Five Eyes). Or maybe all of them.
What happens when it's back doors all the way down?
(Don't answer that, please.)
Russia is a rouge nation (Score:1)
Seriously.
(sorry, just wanted to misspell rogue)