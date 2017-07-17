It's Trivially Easy to Hack into Anybody's Myspace Account (vice.com) 28
If you are one of the almost half a billion people who at some point used to be on Myspace, the hottest social network of the early 2000s, you should know that almost anyone can hack into your account. From a report: Myspace offers a mechanism to recover an account for people who have lost access to their old associated email address. A security researcher has discovered that it's relatively easy to abuse this mechanism to hack into anyone's account. All a wannabe hacker needs is the target's full name, username, and date of birth. Security researcher Leigh-Anne Galloway disclosed the vulnerability on Monday. She says she informed Myspace about the vulnerability almost three months ago and the site hasn't acknowledged or fixed it.
MySpace? (Score:5, Insightful)
That site still exists?
Huh? Are they new? (Score:1)
Convince me why this might be better than GeoCities.
Re: (Score:1)
<BLINK>That site still exists?</BLINK>
FTFY.
It's Trivially Easy to Hack into Anybody's Myspace (Score:1)
.... and
.....?
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah - I doubt they even have enough data on anyone to ask for more information than the above. Short of questions like "What where you doing on Jan 12 2002". Heck, even that they might not have.
From my memory of every time I visited someone's myspace page back in the day, it was 1) wait for site to load 2) mute the 4-10 songs that the myspace user set to autoplayed 3) wait for whatever 3rd party skin the myspace user decided to use loaded 4) hit the force close button because my browser just locked up.
Will anyone notice? (Score:2)
What happens if someone hacks an account from a long lost social media site? Will anyone notice?
Re: (Score:2)
You knew the job was dangerous when you took it, Fred.
Finally ! (Score:1)
Finally somebody will be using my MySpace account again.
Next Breaking story! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not a big problem (Score:2)
This might sound bad at first, but the username, full name and date of birth of most Myspace users only appear in a place where nobody sees them: on their Myspace page.
More users (Score:2)
This is one way to get more users.
In all seriousness, does anyone even remember which email address they used for their Myspace account?
The same thing will happen with your Facebook page (Score:3)
in 10 years. Keep that in mind as you post on it.
What will Zuckerberg do with all that information when he is getting desperate?
Shame (Score:2)
I love the way that the ITsec industry is a shame-economy one. Improvement by mudding
Arkeology (Score:2)
Date of birth (Score:2)
You assume that I use my correct date of birth when signing up for accounts. In some cases, I don't even use my real name.