Are America's Non-Compete Laws Too Strict?

Slashdot reader cdreimer shared an article from the New York Times: Idaho achieved a notable distinction last year: It became one of the hardest places in America for someone to quit a job for a better one. The state did this by making it easier for companies to enforce noncompete agreements, which prevent employees from leaving their company for a competitor... The result was a bill that shifted the burden from companies to employees, who must now prove they have "no ability to adversely affect the employer's legitimate business interests." The bar for that is so high that Brian Kane, an assistant chief deputy in the Idaho attorney general's office, wrote that this would be "difficult if not impossible" for an employee to do...
For the most part, states have been moving toward making it easier for people to switch teams... The most extreme end of the spectrum is California, which prohibits noncompete agreements entirely. Economists say this was a crucial factor behind Silicon Valley's rise, because it made it easier for people to start and staff new businesses. But as states like Utah and Massachusetts have tried to move closer to this approach, legislators have run into mature companies trying to hold onto their best employees... A recent survey showed that one in five American workers is bound by a noncompete clause. They cover workers up and down the economic spectrum, from executives to hairdressers.
Two economists tell the newspaper that since 2000, U.S. workers have changed their jobs less and less, which is sometimes blamed on strict employment contracts as well as the occupational licensing laws which affect a third of America's workforce. The Times reports that noncompete clauses ultimately end up keeping workers' salaries lower, "because most people get raises when they switch jobs."
Not leaving the job? Ha - try keeping it! (Score:2)
While I understand the need to switch jobs and stay competitive (who pays best, gets the best talents etc.), this isn't likely to be a future scenario. It's more likely that every employee will fight like mad to even have a job.
Who works 3+ years for the same company these days? Or rather: who manages to KEEP a job for 3+ years? Sure, there is a few - but I bet it ain't the majority, not the ones I've been talking to - not me, I'm almost in my 50s and I can't remember the time I ever worked for a company fo
It depends on the job and the employer if it's worth to stick around.
But having "non-competitive" laws is almost like Jim Crow laws.
If you sign a contract with a non-compete clause, the problem is not non-competitive laws, it's non-competitive contracts.
Tech workers should have unionized.
In many countries such clauses aren't valid.
In Germany a non competition clause must be:
o time limited
o focused on a certain industry
And: payed!!!
If I want a certain employee not to compete I have to pay him for the above period if I fire him. And if the job is in a bracket where this makes no real sense, e.g. he is not a researcher/scientist or director, clauses like that are invalid in the contract anyway.
Other way around, if the employee is quitting, I'm not sure how that is handled.
I am fifty. While I have had a couple with brief tenures, the majority of my jobs have been 5-10 years or more. It wasn't even a matter or being stagnant. I got raises, promotions, and challenging work that I enjoy. I would say it depends on the person. Choose the right jobs and have the right skillset and one does not have to jump too often.
I'm almost in my 50's too. I've worked at Apple, currently in R&D, for the last 13 years. I sometimes poke fun at my boss for being a newcomer, because he's only been here for 12.5 years or so... There are people in my group who've worked there for 20+ years.
- first job was 6 weeks (company closed)
- second job was 20 months (got fed up with trying to work in the system and got a better offer).
- third job was three years (split between two companies the second one died off)
- forth job was four years (got a better job and didn't want to do on-site support in the jungles of Guyana)
- fifth job was six and a half years. (left because they gave my company vital
"Land of the Free"? (Score:4, Insightful)
So, let me know if I have this right:
Americans need to stay in their jobs to have good health insurance
American corporations can fire almost anybody anytime, for any reason
Americans have almost no vacation time away from work
And now:
Americans can't move to a different job, if it happens to be in the same field.
So explain to me why this isn't corporate slavery.
Re:"Land of the Free"? (Score:4, Insightful)
You are correct, but you missed one....
Americans have been denied access to the courts and a jury trial by the use of binding arbitration by employers.
Too strict for who? (Score:2)
Companies: No they aren't strict enough. We should ensure that an employee who doesn't want to work for us never works anywhere again!!!
Employees: Too strict, can't feed family, hate job, help!
Enforcement for "rank and file" workers? (Score:5, Insightful)
Of course non-competes are ridiculous, a kind of indentured servitude, but does anyone working in a "rank and file" kind of job (say, making less than $100k) have any experience in having them enforced against you?
My employer once asked that I sign one (after about 2 years of employment). I gave it to a friend who was an employment lawyer and he said that unless I was given "consideration" (title, raise, etc) specifically tied to signing it, it was unenforceable in my state. His advice was just to sign it and know it wasn't enforceable.
My theory has always been that unless you're some kind of high wage "key player", most of the time it's just not worth an employer's time and effort to enforce them. They have to take some time and effort to figure out where you're working, know enough details about the job to know if its actually competitive (made harder if the new employer is an actual competitor), and if they get that far, actually turn to attorneys to enforce the contract. And none of this takes into account the potential for subterfuge -- quitting to become a "freelancer", moving out of state or a new employer actively furthering subterfuge by hiring you freelance for a period or hiring you under a bogus title.
I don't see any employer action happening for less than a $10,000 outlay and that kind of spending being just does not seem worth it for "ordinary" employees.
Of course there may be exceptions, like an "ordinary" employee who happens to work closely with a particularly important trade secret or filling a job in a very narrow field where the opening itself may have been the subject of gossip among the field's community.
unless I was given "consideration" (title, raise, etc) specifically tied to signing it, it was unenforceable in my state.
In most states, "continued employment" counts as consideration.
It depends on the state. Some allow continued employment as consideration, others do not.
In my field (architectural engineering), the biggest issue is an employee leaving and starting their own company. This could be someone just below $100k, and there is a high chance they would take a client with them.
But I am in California, so there really isn't much you can do.
Of course non-competes are ridiculous, a kind of indentured servitude, but does anyone working in a "rank and file" kind of job (say, making less than $100k) have any experience in having them enforced against you?
My employer once asked that I sign one (after about 2 years of employment). I gave it to a friend who was an employment lawyer and he said that unless I was given "consideration" (title, raise, etc) specifically tied to signing it, it was unenforceable in my state. His advice was just to sign it and know it wasn't enforceable.
My theory has always been that unless you're some kind of high wage "key player", most of the time it's just not worth an employer's time and effort to enforce them. They have to take some time and effort to figure out where you're working, know enough details about the job to know if its actually competitive (made harder if the new employer is an actual competitor), and if they get that far, actually turn to attorneys to enforce the contract. And none of this takes into account the potential for subterfuge -- quitting to become a "freelancer", moving out of state or a new employer actively furthering subterfuge by hiring you freelance for a period or hiring you under a bogus title.
I don't see any employer action happening for less than a $10,000 outlay and that kind of spending being just does not seem worth it for "ordinary" employees.
Of course there may be exceptions, like an "ordinary" employee who happens to work closely with a particularly important trade secret or filling a job in a very narrow field where the opening itself may have been the subject of gossip among the field's community.
Well, DUH... (Score:2)
The Times reports that noncompete clauses ultimately end up keeping workers' salaries lower, "because most people get raises when they switch jobs."
Which is exactly why employers try to impose them--in order to deny their workers leverage in salary/benefits negotiations. This subverts the free market for labour. Which is exactly why non-competes should be illegal.
TL;DR: If I'm valuable enough to keep out of the hands of a competitor, then you can pay me like it.
In a country where your entire quality of life (Score:2)
Equal bargaining power? (Score:3)
IIRC from the BLAW 20x or 30x classes I took a long time ago, for a contract to be binding the two parties have to be equals.
Someone that needs a job is – generally speaking – not ever going to be the equal of a potential employer that's dangling a contract saying "sign it or no job." Such a contract should be unenforceable AIUI. And you always have the option to strike out that clause as you're negotiating. (Whether the potential employer accepts it is something else.)
Now, whether a court is going to agree that such a contract is unenforceable is a different question.
As for me, when I resign from my jobs I don't tell my soon to be ex-exployer where I'm going. When they ask, I tell them I haven't decided and I'm taking some time off before I decide what I'm doing. Well, Saturday and Sunday are time off. It's really none of their business where I'm going next.
So between a) (that clause of) the contract being generally unenforceable, b) it being none of their business, and c) I'm perfectly capable of not using any of previous employer's IP in my new job, I personally feel like I'm in pretty safe territory. It has served me well for the 30+ years I've been working as a software developer.
And BTW, IANAL. Ask your own lawyer for advice in your particular situation.
Unions (Score:2)
You can interpret that two ways. If it was intentional, bravo.
What jobs have non-compete clauses? (Score:2)
What jobs and fields are employers seeking non-compete clauses? I signed a non-compete on my first programming job. Thereafter, I have not done so. In one case I was already working there and new contract paperwork came through and I refused. My boss sided with me and it was fine.
My hope is that people can simply just refuse to sign them and they will go away. But my experience may be an exception, not the norm. I'd like to hear other people's experiences.
Funny how few notice the common fault (Score:2)
1. Slavery.
2. Non-competes for 99.95% of workers.
3. H1B and H2B visas and the current fight over them (see "we won't let you get your immigration service pick until you acquiesce to more cheap labor" as exhibit A).
4. Outsourcing.
5. "Free trade" by which we mean, companies are allowed to move production to other countries and leave easily the moment the workers get uppity.
At the end of the day, it comes down to a simple fact: the elite doesn't want to pay a fair wage, so they'll use state power to drive it d
Contract voided on contract end (Score:2)
14th amendment (Score:2)
You can't sign away your freedom in a contract Little Mermaid style. If a company doesn't want you to work for a competitor, it must keep providing you some benefit, such as an annual sum of money, in return for as long as such a contract lasts. And you are free to break the contract and forefeit the benefits.
Not that hard (Score:2)
An example of excessive regulation? (Score:2)
I hear a lot, especially from one side, about how excessive regulations are crippling the US's ability to compete but never about this sort of regulation that hampers individual employees.
How about it, anti-regulation crowd?
*crickets*
Yes they are too strict. (Score:2)
Non compete should have a rule that they can not exceed twice the severance pay period. I.E. If they are giving you 5 months salary, they can give you a non-compete for 10 months. They should also have a geographical range equivalent to their reasonable customer range. If all their clients are in New York, you should be free to do business in Chicago. If all there clients are in America, Canada should be free for you.