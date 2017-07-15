Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Ashley Madison Parent in $11.2 Million Settlement Over Data Breach

Posted by msmash from the Life-is-short,-have-a-settlement dept.
From a report: The owner of the Ashley Madison adultery website said on Friday it will pay $11.2 million to settle U.S. litigation brought on behalf of roughly 37 million users whose personal details were exposed in a July 2015 data breach. Ruby Corp, formerly known as Avid Life Media Inc, denied wrongdoing in agreeing to the preliminary class-action settlement, which requires approval by a federal judge in St. Louis. Ashley Madison marketed itself as a means to help people, primarily men, cheat on their spouses, and was known for its slogan "Life is short. Have an affair."

