The man running Sweden's biggest security firm was declared bankrupt this week after his identity was hacked. Though the sub-optimal branding implications were hard to miss, Securitas AB was able to put the whole awkward incident behind it by the end of the day. From a report: Alf Goransson, the company's 59-year-old chief executive officer since 2007, won an appeal of the July 10 bankruptcy decision by the Stockholm District Court, according to a statement late Wednesday. The perpetrator used the CEO's identity to seek a loan of an undisclosed amount, after which a bankruptcy application was filed in his name. The identity theft took place in March. Goransson didn't know he'd been hacked until this week, the company said. The hack attack "has no effect on the company, other than that our CEO has been declared bankrupt," spokeswoman Gisela Lindstrand said. "And that will hopefully only last until later today, depending on how soon they can remove the decision."

Swedish Security Company Boss Declared 'Bankrupt' After Identity Stolen

  • Someone at Milton Security did it!

  • Chex Systems, Equifax, Experian, Innovis and TransUnion are the main ones.

  • When I filed for Chapter Seven US bankruptcy in 2011, my attorney wouldn't file the bankruptcy application until I paid the $1,500 fee ($300 went to the court) over a six-month period. Sweden doesn't charge an application fee?

      According to this article [cnn.com]...

      Maria Hellberg, a judge at the court, said that bankruptcy applications can be made by mailing a signed declaration of insolvency. The signature doesn't have to be notarized and there is no fee to file the application.

      I suspect that this will all be changing shortly ;^)

      • I'm neutral on requiring a fee for filing, but not even requiring a notary on such an important document is asinine.

