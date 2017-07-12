Symantec Explores Selling Web Certificates Business

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Posted by msmash
Cybersecurity firm Symantec is considering selling its website certification business, in a deal that could fetch more than $1 billion and extricate it from a feud with Alphabet's Google, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. From a report: Google said in March that it was investigating Symantec's failure to properly validate its certificates, which confirm that websites can be trusted. Symantec has called Google's claims "exaggerated and misleading." Symantec is in talks with a small number of companies and private equity firms about the potential sale, three sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. There is no certainty that a deal will occur, the sources added.

  • Kaspersky Lab (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I think Symantec should sell to Kaspersky.

    • I would have more trust in Honest Achmed's Certificate Authority of Tehran Iran.

      If I run across a website with a *.google.com domain, with a certificate issued by Honest Achmed's, at least I'll know it is safe.

  • What's left? (Score:3)

    by omnichad ( 1198475 ) on Wednesday July 12, 2017 @01:27PM (#54794811) Homepage

    What's left after selling that off? Mediocre antivirus?

    Fixing it before selling it would get them a little better deal. At this rate, they're heading for a Yahoo-style fire sale with that unit despite their supposed valuation in the article.

  • I think they should sell to Cisco. That way you can't tell if you've been MITM [wikipedia.org] or not. [wikipedia.org]

  • SSL Certificates is all about trust. If, as a cert authority, you violate that trust in *any* way, then you shouldn't be allowed to sell certificates anymore.

    It's destressing the companies like Symantec (and Comodo for that matter) are still in the certificate authority business despite their multiple massive screwups.

  • So far this calendar year, Symantec has had at least two failures in its operations, failures that had the possibility of creating significant security vulnerabilities for end-users. Mozilla has demanded that Symantec remedy the situation, with Mozilla requiring a clear schedule for implementing the remedies.

  • Symantec certificate validation was also developed by the famous symantec anti-virus team. One certificate validation required one day CPU of a whole data center. So they decided to lighten the process.
  • Marissa Mayer should run this business. She might have better luck than Yahoo.

