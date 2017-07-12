Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
ANNOUNCEMENT: July 12 will be a massive, Internet-wide day of action to save Net Neutrality. RSVP and learn how you can get more involved here: https://www.battleforthenet.com/july12/ ×
Security United States Politics

Kaspersky Lab Says It Has Become Pawn in US-Russia Geopolitical Game (reuters.com) 5

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab, reacting to a U.S. government move restricting its activities, said on Wednesday it had fallen victim to U.S.-Russia global sparring while the Kremlin criticized the U.S. action as politically-motivated. From a report: The Trump administration on Tuesday removed the Moscow-based firm from two lists of approved vendors used by government agencies to purchase technology equipment, amid concerns its products could be used by the Kremlin to gain entry into U.S. networks. "By all appearances, Kaspersky Lab happened to be dragged into a geopolitical fight where each side is trying to use the company as a pawn in its game," RIA news agency quoted the company's press service as saying.

Kaspersky Lab Says It Has Become Pawn in US-Russia Geopolitical Game More | Reply

Kaspersky Lab Says It Has Become Pawn in US-Russia Geopolitical Game

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

1000 beers served at a Twins game = 1 Killibrew

Close