Kaspersky Lab Says It Has Become Pawn in US-Russia Geopolitical Game (reuters.com) 48
Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab, reacting to a U.S. government move restricting its activities, said on Wednesday it had fallen victim to U.S.-Russia global sparring while the Kremlin criticized the U.S. action as politically-motivated. From a report: The Trump administration on Tuesday removed the Moscow-based firm from two lists of approved vendors used by government agencies to purchase technology equipment, amid concerns its products could be used by the Kremlin to gain entry into U.S. networks. "By all appearances, Kaspersky Lab happened to be dragged into a geopolitical fight where each side is trying to use the company as a pawn in its game," RIA news agency quoted the company's press service as saying.
Children owned by the russian mafia.
The Cold War should have ended 25 years ago. But we just can't let it go.
Re:bickering children (Score:5, Insightful)
Russia reverted to an illiberal criminal-syndicate state.
Not something the West has had much luck working with.
Never end a good war that drives your economy prematurely.
Just when I thought I had the "Frozen" soundtrack out of my head.
Re:bickering children (Score:4, Insightful)
The Cold War should have ended 25 years ago. But we just can't let it go.
Who is WE you are talking about?
Since the fall of the Berlin wall and Glasnost in Russia, who has been the aggressor and why?
The cold war WAS over until the Russians under Putin decided that they'd revive it for geopolitical reasons. Putin is doing all this in order to keep looking powerful and getting elected, but at this point it's all just show. Putin knows that a full frontal conflict with the USA would be a disaster for him, but he certainly is willing to take the risk of starting something he cannot finish in order to stay in power.
And what's the US's motivation? Generally we just want to engage in profitable trade and keep oil prices low/stable...With a bit of "keeping the terrorists at bay" thrown in of course.
>And what's the US's motivation?
Just off the top of my head...
The military-industrial complex still wields a lot of political clout, and a good enemy helps keep the defense contracts flowing.
We're also rapidly becoming an authoritarian surveillance state, and the "war on terror" is running out of steam as a distraction/justification for that. Having a more credible foreign threat helps keep that ball rolling as well.
Don't forget the destabilization of Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea.
ClamAV isnt on the list either
On the other hand, you don't need to buy ClamAV to be able to use it.
(Software is opensource, databases are freely available).
So it doesn't matter.
Whereas now, as a consequence of removing Kaspersky lab from the official list,
government entity interested in using it need to buy their own copies.
(That in addition of all the "removed because russian ties" negative publicity).
Kremlin critisized... what a joke (Score:2)
Kremlin criticized the U.S. action as politically-motivated
Has there ever been a decision concerning the U.S.-Russian relations that was made based on facts and pragmatism rather than politics and ideology? On the other hand, after the recent events it's really hard to trust a company tha can not prove their independence from the Russian government.
Re:Kremlin critisized... what a joke (Score:5, Insightful)
Is there any American company that can prove their independence from the U.S. government?
Re:Kremlin critisized... what a joke (Score:4, Insightful)
I think you are asking the wrong question. Of course there does not exist a company that is completely free from the laws, regulations and requirements of the country in which it works (and that includes all countries in which they work for the multinationals).
What you are forgetting in your question is that, in the United States, CEOs are not murdered by the United States government if they oppose the chief executive, as has happened with Russians. You are forgetting that the United States is not an official kleptocracy (yet) where plutocratic friends of Vladimir Putin are free to steal from the country's resources at the expense of the taxpayers and that the government there is absolutely uninterested in transparency. You are forgetting that, in Russia, there are no checks and balances, the Judiciary is not independent of the central government, that the legislature (Duma) does not hold hearings to investigate the President or the Prime Minister and that the current President found a loophole in the country's constitution that allows him to hold onto power for much longer than his country's constitutional intent.
From this standpoint, a company that is located in the United States is unfettered by the politics of the day, as long as the company produces a valuable product and is a good corporate citizen. When our federal government asked for a "back door" (as a forinstance) into the Apple iPhone, Apple fought it. and, although the issue was declared moot, the government had to come up with a hack that would work on its own.
Were Apple's headquarters in Moscow or St. Petersburg, there would be no appeal to a court—they would have been forced to comply. And there might have been a sudden, unexplained death of the CEO were there any resistance.
So, my answer to your question is, yes. Companies are independent from our government here in the United States. They do not exist at the pleasure and tolerance of our Chief Executive as they do in Russia
Russian and the US could get along, they actually have a lot in common. Hope to see it happen someday. The world would be a safer place.
Just a few examples:
1) Both are actively fighting radical Islamic terrorist threats
2) Both are pretty conservative (in opposition to the ultra-liberal European norm)
3) Both are very religious and very Christian (in opposition to the increasingly atheist/agnostic European norm)
4) Both are very patriotic (in opposition to the cynical European norm)
5) Both are taking a fairly hard-line approach to immigration (as opposed to other European countries who seem to just be throwing their doors open to any middle-ag
" it's really hard to trust a company tha can not prove their independence from the Russian government."
Double proof:
1. Putin of Russia had one of them arrested/disappeared for treason. Ruslan Stoyanov.
2. Trump of Russia had their company products banned from use.
They should fucking blame Putin then. (Score:4, Interesting)
Kaspersky should realise that their word that they aren't acting on behalf of the Russian government isn't worth shit. Putin is all fucking powerful in Russia and there is no rule of law there. So when they say they aren't at the behest of Russian intelligence, nobody fucking believes them.
Grow some balls and take back your kleptocracy from Dear Leader Putin and then maybe someone will believe you when you say you aren't a vehicle for Russian government malware.
Re:They should fucking blame Putin then. (Score:5, Insightful)
Putin is certainly corrupt but he's not all powerful even in Russia. There are other oligarchs besides him in that country. I'm sure that Kaspersky Labs does things for the Russian Intel agencies. Just like Microsoft does things for the NSA in this country.
Ditto for Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Apple, and all the other American companies vis-a-vis the US government.
Or German companies vis-a-vis the German government.
Or British companies vis-a-vis the British government.
Or French companies vis-a-vis the French government.
Welcome to reality.
Ditto for Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Apple, and all the other American companies vis-a-vis the US government.
Or German companies vis-a-vis the German government.
Or British companies vis-a-vis the British government.
Or French companies vis-a-vis the French government.
Welcome to reality.
The difference is that Russia is uniquely willing both to use malicious hacking as a first option and to apply unconventional pressure on its people. "What's that Eugene, you don't want to backdoor your software for us? Okay, well, we figured there was no harm in asking. By the way, doesn't your mother live near here? I wonder if we should stop by her place for a visit."
So we know of all these tools the US has had at its disposal, but other than maybe Stuxnet and a few others, it's hard to pinpoint real wo
"Kaspersky only pawn in game of life"
Sure, of course (Score:2)
Yes, of course they are being used as a pawn. But that doesn't mean they aren't being used to spy on their customers, in fact it makes it all the more likly.
Welcome to the big time ... (Score:2)
I hope this doesn't escalate (Score:2)
If they outlaw Jetbrains then only outlaws will have Jetbrains.
And I will be in trouble because Netbeans and Eclipse just doesn't cut it for me anymore.
Could there be a Kremlin back-door or trojan in Kaspersky anti-virus? I don't think so but unfortunately it is too easy to imagine. And it might even be something Putin is not aware of.
While the product they make isn't the worst I've seen, far from it in fact, they're still largely irrelevant in the free antivirus space these days... in large part due to Microsoft and the built in protection they now offer as part of windows. And while nothing is perfect, I've found Defender to be fast and reliable in recent years. Any remaining market that Kaspersky might have a chance in is pretty diluted by all the other options available out there...
but... (Score:3)
Will they get sacrificed or promoted to a queen?
"has become" (Score:2)
LOL, yeah, that's one way to put it. acting as an intermediary between russian intelligence and the business world has been almost their entire business model for the past decade, so their passive voice is a bit disingenuous now.
"i am shocked, shocked!, to find gambling in this establishment."
Hell of a time to be Russian, or related to one (Score:1)
McCarthy would be so proud.... There is a Russian around every corner!
We are re-running history and I'm guessing with the same general results.
History shows that McCarthy was seeing "Russians" around every corner... Treason in any interaction with a "Russian" real or not... McCarthyism is the practice of making accusations of subversion or treason without proper regard for evidence.(See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] )
What has been the #1 news story for the last 9 months? How's this any different?
it's not a geopolitical game.... (Score:2)
It's not a GEOpolitical game between the US and Russia.
It's a POLITICAL game between the US media and the president they despise.
The current climate of Red-Baiting media is hilarious or pathetic, when one considers the great lengths the media went to excoriate McCarthy for his seeing 'reds under every bed'.
