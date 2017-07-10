Company Accused of Selling User Data Shuts Down After $104 Million Settlement (bleepingcomputer.com) 13
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: The Federal Trade Commission has shut down the operator of a large network of online loan sites that promised to find people the loans with the lowest rates, but actually sold users' data to third-parties, most of which weren't even lenders. The target of FTC's ire is a company named Blue Global Media, LLC and its CEO, Christopher Kay, against which the FTC filed an official complaint last Monday, July 3. According to the FTC, since 2012 Blue Global Media operated a network of 38 websites that promised users to match them with the best payday, personal, or auto loans using Blue Global Media's proprietary technology. Hoping to find loans with the smaller interest rate and friendlier terms, users entered a slew of personal details on Blue Global Media's websites, such as names, email addresses, home addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, financial and banking information, driver's license, state ID numbers, income data, military status, home ownership info, and many other more.
They should have been a bank? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Or an information broker like Acxiom. That company, and its competitors, do exactly what this company does.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Sounds like the company is just filing for bankruptcy and will only pay a small amount of the fine. They should also seize personal assets from the CEO, high likelihood he is skating with millions of dollars made from this illegal behaviour over the past 5-years.
They did go after him. It says so in the summary. The official complaint (link in the second paragraph) lists him as a defendant (as well as the company). He is personally liable here.
Death Sentence for a Corporation (Score:2)
I approve.
As long as we maintain good unemployment benefits and job placement programs for the displaced workers, that is.
As scummy as this company was, most of the employees were regular people who did nothing wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
As scummy as this company was, most of the employees were regular people who did nothing wrong.
Except "follow orders". I swear there is a historical reference for this type of defense...
We really need to get out of this mentality that a company or corporation is "someone", or anyone, besides the people who run it/work for it.